Bloomberg and Forbes Podcast Interviews About our Lawsuit Challenging Trump's "Liberation Day" Tariffs

Bloomberg Law and Forbes recently posted podcasts in which I was interviewed about the lawsuit the Liberty Justice Center and I filed on Monday on behalf of five US businesses harmed by Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. I think the Bloomberg interview may be my best one about this topic. It is available here (the interview with me runs from about 1:00 to 13:15).

And here is the Forbes podcast:

I should note I was not the one who came up with the title of the Forbes podcast. I'm not "the lawyer behind the lawsuit," but just one part of a team. And we covered much more in the inteview than just timelines.