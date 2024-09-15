A Conversation with Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar

Earlier this month, the Case Western Reserve University School of Law hosted a conversation with U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar for the 2024 Sumner Canary Lecture.

The hour-long discussion covered a range of issues, from the responsibilities of the Solicitor General's office, preparing for oral argument, the "emergency docket," and (of particular importance to some of us) whether the Administrative Procedure Act should be understood to authorize nationwide vacatur.

The National Law Journal and CWRU Observer both covered the event. Video is below.

A list of prior Canary lectures, including video of remarks by (then judges) Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Barrett can be found here.