Throw Out All the Canons?

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Ysleta del Sur Pueblo v. Texas, a case concerning the authority of specific Indian Tribes to regulate bingo and other gaming activities on Indian lands. The case largely turns on a question of statutory interpretation -- specifically whether a federal statute prevents Texas from enforcing gaming regulations on tribal territory.

As this case involves Indian territory, there is a question whether the Court should apply a substantive canon of construction that would resolve ambiguities in favor of Indian tribes. But during oral argument, Justice Kagan raised broader questions about the use of substantive (as opposed to semantic) canons of construction.

From the transcript:

JUSTICE KAGAN: I'm about to take you outside the scope of this case, so I apologize

beforehand. But Justice Alito raised what to me is an interesting question that I've been thinking about a good deal about what these substantive canons of interpretation are and when they exist and when they don't exist.

They're all over the place, of course. It's not just the Indian canon. Next week,

we're going to be thinking about the supposed major questions canon. There are other canons.

I mean, if you go through Justice Scalia's book, you'll find a wealth of canons of this kind, these sort of substantive canons. Some of them help the government. Some of them hurt the government.

Is there any way that the government has of coming in and saying, like, how do we

reconcile our views of all these different kinds of canons? Maybe we should just toss them all out, you know. . . .

I mean, I think kind of we should, honestly. Like, what are we doing here? But is there -- do you have a view of, like, when these canons are the kind that you're going to talk about in your briefs and when these canons are not the kind that you're going to talk about in your briefs?

MR. YANG: Well, I think our briefs generally grapple first with the text, right, as

we've done here. And canons, I think, can play an important role in certain contexts. I think, for instance, Bryan recognized that in the Indian tribal sovereignty context, there is a very important principle that kind of underlays the body of the law there.

You do not want to read statutes to grant state regulatory authority on tribal lands

without kind of a clear expression of that. And I think that those types of principles reflect a background body of law that one brings when reading statutes.

So it's true, you know, I think I've seen the Court's decision that, you know, sometimes you get canons that conflict, right, that run in contrary directions. These are aids in interpretation, but you always start with the text.