Pardons

Former Judge Michael Luttig on Why the Pardon Power Does Not Encompass Self-Pardons

A pardon is something granted, like a gift, and it is presumed one cannot grant something to themselves.

A week or so back, I posted on the pardon power, and explained why I do not believe that the President's power "to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States" does not allow for a self pardon. In a recent op-ed, former federal judge J. Michael Luttig makes a compact and powerful case for this position.

As Judge Luttig notes, some arguments for or against the lawfulness of self pardons are unpersuasive. The 1974 Justice Department memo is unduly conclusory and rests solely on the idea that no one may be a judge in their own case. Likewise, arguments that a self pardon would violate the president's oath to "take care" that the laws are faithfully executed assumes away the question. What, then, are the key arguments? Judge Luttig writes:

So why is it clear that the president lacks the power to pardon himself? There are three reasons. The language of the pardon power itself is ambiguous in the face of a constitutional expectation of clarity if the Framers intended to invest the president with such extraordinary power—a power in the sovereign that was little known to the Framers, if known at all.

Second, the Framers clearly contemplated in the impeachment provisions of the Constitution that the president would not be able to violate the criminal laws with impunity. There, without so much as a hint of a president's power to avoid criminal liability through self-pardon, they provided that even "in Cases of Impeachment," for which the president can only be removed and disqualified from holding high federal office, "the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law."

And last, but not least, a power in the president to pardon himself for any and all crimes against the United States he committed would grievously offend the animating constitutional principle that no man, not even the president, is above and beyond the law.

To my mind, the first two of these arguments do all the necessary work, and the third is largely a principled gloss on the point.

An additional argument is that the nature of the power—the power to grant a pardon—provides the power for the President to confer a pardon, much like a gift. Not only does this not make sense if applied to oneself, it also contradicts the longstanding norm that grants to oneself are presumptively unlawful unless expressly authorized–and there's no such authorization here. So, as explained by Professor Eric Muller, the question is not whether the President can pardon himself, but whether the President can grant himself a pardon. Framed in that fashion, it is easier to see why the pardon power does not include self pardons.

Of course not all scholars who have looked at this question reach this same conclusion. Professor John Yoo, for instance, argues here that the pardon power necessarily (if unfortunately) encompasses the power to pardon oneself and one's family. I think Professor Yoo is correct on the latter point. The claims one sees on Twitter and elsewhere that self-interested pardons are invalid or voidable are largely TDS fan fiction, not serious arguments. But I disagree with him on self pardons, and do not think that the founding era materials he cites answer the question. The founders clearly contemplated that pardons could be used for self-interested purposes, but nothing in the relevant materials speaks to the question of a self-pardon, or addresses the point that the very nature of the power is to grant pardons, not simply to pardon.

Given the debate on the validity of self pardons–and the Justice Department's longstanding (if underdeveloped) position that they are invalid–were the President to attempt to pardon himself before he leaves office, he would be taking a big risk. (I wrote more about this here.) On the other hand, were he to resign a few hours early, nothing would get in the way of a President Pence pardoning him.

All the above is only relevant if the President attempts to pardon himself and faces an actual federal investigation or prosecution. Will that happen? I do not know (and nor does anyone else). I am generally against the idea of attempting to prosecute a former President for actions they took as President, as I am against the criminalization of political differences. On the other hand, were there solid evidence of, say, tax fraud, it would be fully appropriate for the federal government to treat a former President much the same as anyone else for which there was credible evidence of such conduct. I also think it would be perfectly appropriate for federal investigators to stay their hands until we see what, if anything, comes of the various New York investigations. Pardons do not reach state crimes, and a state-level investigation or prosecution would not carry the same dangerous political overtones.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Libertymike
    December.9.2020 at 2:52 pm

    The text of the pardon power does not exclude state crimes. At the time of the founding and for several generations thereafter, the term “United States” was understood to be plural, not a singular conception.

  2. Bob from Ohio
    December.9.2020 at 2:57 pm

    If I own a piece of real estate and I deed to myself and my wife [very common], I am still a “grantor” on the deed. Same if I deed to an LLC of which I am the sole owner, also common.

    The President would making a grant to the individual named Donald Trump.

    It is a tRump hater fantasy that he is going to do this in the first place but this “grant” argument is nonsense.

    1. Ridgeway
      December.9.2020 at 3:02 pm

      You left out grantor trusts, which was the first thing that came to my mind, but I take your point. I don’t think the “grant” argument is compelling at all.

      I suspect part of the reason this is a difficult question is that the pardon power hearkens back to kings, who didn’t have to worry about self pardons because they were, well, kings.

      1. bernard11
        December.9.2020 at 3:17 pm

        I don’t think the “grant” argument is compelling at all.

        I don’t either, but I do think Luttig’s third point is compelling, especially when reinforced by the second.

        If the President can be prosecuted then it makes no sense for him to be able to pardon himself.

  3. DaivdBehar
    December.9.2020 at 3:06 pm

    Unpersuasive lawyer nitpicking. Nitpicking is in bad faith, and should be criminalized as a misuse of the law. Penalties for perjury should apply to Adler and to the judge.

  4. Dr. Ed 2
    December.9.2020 at 3:10 pm

    I disagree — the framers were very much aware of the concept of Sovereign Immunity — that the king can do no wrong.

    Impeachment was the solution for if the President did do wrong, but it was the sole limit on his sovereignty, and there are no provisions for retroactive rescission of his sovereign acts.

    Hence while Congress could impeach (and convict) a POTUS for pardoning himself, the pardon would remain valid because of the sovereign authority he had when he issued it.

    And pardons are not “gifts” — not in the traditional sense. Instead they are more along the lines of divine justice — abating injustices and the like. After all, if they were “gifts” then pardons become quid pro quo — exchanged for a different gift, or outright sold.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.9.2020 at 3:14 pm

    People grant themselves vacations, deserts, all sorts of things all the time. Extrapolating from that to allow granting oneself a pardon is clearer than this murky expansion of “pardon oneself” to “grant oneself a pardon”.

    As for the actual question of pardoning oneself, I can only see two arguments. For the ability, the Constitution doesn’t say no. Against the ability is the unstated “no man is above the law”, except a pardon in advance of a trial, as Ford gave to Nixon, does make the man above the law, and since Pence could pardon Trump after Trump resigns, as Ford did for Nixon, it’s a distinction without much difference.

  6. MollyGodiva
    December.9.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Lets look at a hypothetical example: On the morning of Jan 20, and outgoing president goes to land where there is only federal jurisdiction for a crime spree. They murder, rape, commit tax fraud, do drugs, and pretty much anything they want as long as it does not cross into a state. At 11:59 am they give themselves a pardon. According to some, there would be zero legal consequences for this. I don’t think this is that absurd of a situation, it is not difficult to see Trump (or any president) doing the same thing, just over a longer time period, and the crimes are not as open.

    1. Ridgeway
      December.9.2020 at 3:22 pm

      Note to self: Cancel winter vacation in Yellowstone.

  7. bernard11
    December.9.2020 at 3:21 pm

    I also think it would be perfectly appropriate for federal investigators to stay their hands until we see what, if anything, comes of the various New York investigations.

    Why? We know that any federal investigation and prosecution is going to take years, and reach the Supreme Court one way or another. To wait until the state cases are finished means there is an excellent chance that federal crimes will never be brought to a conclusion at all.

  8. Ben_
    December.9.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Planning an indictment without a specific crime in mind or a specific wrong that must be punished is contrary to everything about American justice and to western legal justice traditions. It’s what an evil totalitarian might do.

    It says a lot about the people contemplating it.

