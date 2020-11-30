The Volokh Conspiracy

Pardons

The Pardon Power May Be Broad, But that Does Not Mean a Self-Pardon Would Be Legit

President Trump pardoned a turkey and an agent of Turkey. Will he give himself a lame duck pardon next?

|

Last week, a lame-duck President pardoned a turkey, as is traditional for the Thanksgiving holiday, and then pardoned a former agent of Turkey, which is not. Could the most untraditional of pardons—a self-pardon—be next? If so, then what?

Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution provides that the President "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." This power, the pardon power, is among the broadest and least constrained of presidential powers. It has been described as "plenary," and faces no real limits other than those indicated in the text: It only applies to federal crimes ("offenses against the United States") and may not be used to overturn an impeachment conviction. Further, pardons must be for acts already committed–that is, the "offense" must have occurred–but it need not have been investigated or previously disclosed, let alone charged. (For those interested, here's a good CRS report on the pardon power.)

The President may offer a pardon to whomever the President wants, and for whatever reason. This is one reason the inclusion of a pardon power was controversial at the founding, and why some Anti-Federalists, such as George Mason, were upset about it (and why some folks, like my co-blogger Keith Whittington have urged its reform). Fortunately, throughout the nation's history the pardon power is relatively rarely used to excuse corruption or protect a President's cronies. Those few instances–such as President Clinton's pardon of Marc Rich–are controversial precisely because they have been the exception, rather than the rule.

Some have urged Congress to enact legislation to curb the pardon power, but I doubt such legislation would be constitutional. The pardon power is the President's alone, and Congress lacks the power to constrain it. Congress might have the authority to require federal agencies that assist with the administration and execution of pardons and clemency to disclose information, but it is unlikely such legislative oversight could reach the President himself. As the Supreme Court made clear in Trump v. Mazars, Congress does not have free-standing authority to investigate the President for potential wrong-doing, and in the absence of any power to enact substantive legislation concerning the use of the pardon power, it is not clear what legitimate constitutional purpose legislative oversight or mandated disclosure concerning the President's use of the pardon power would serve.

President Trump has (thus far) been particularly stingy in his issuance of pardons. He has also been particularly self-interested, granting pardons and commutations to his political allies. Thus the pardon of Michael Flynn may have departed from historical practice, but it was not much of a surprise. Recall that President Bush did not pardon Scooter Libby (though Trump did). Some commentators have tried to argue that self-serving pardons of presidential allies and cronies are somehow constitutionally suspect, but I do not think these claims hold water. Dicta in lower court opinions noting the potential for constitutional constraints on the pardon power's use concerned conditions placed on offers of clemency, and should not be taken to signify a broader anti-corruption limit on how the pardon power may be used or abused.

Given the number of investigations into Trump's financial and other dealings, there is widespread speculation that the President might try to pardon himself. But can he do that? He thinks so. Most academic commentators and (more importantly) the Department of Justice disagree. A 1974 Office of Legal Counsel memorandum concluded that self-pardons were not within the pardon power because it is inappropriate for the President to be a judge in his own case. The memo is thin, but represents the official position of the Department of Justice. In my view, Brian Kalt makes a more persuasive case against the legitimacy of self-pardons (and at greater length here). Tim Sandefur offers a contrary view, but I am not convinced by it. As I see it, the language, history, usage and understanding of the nature of a pardon all point in the opposite direction. [For more, see this "smorgasbord of views on self-pardoning" collected by Jack Goldsmith.]

While I believe a self-pardon would not actually be a pardon and would be invalid, my opinion is unlikely to hold sway at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. So what happens if the President were to try and issue a self-pardon? It is an interesting question.

Recall that the power only extends to federal crimes, so a self-pardon would not have any effect on potential state proceedings against Donald Trump once he leaves office. If Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance is inclined to pursue charges against Trump (or any of his relatives or associates, for that matter), a federal pardon will not stand in the way.

As for federal crimes, note that the initial opportunity to weight the self-pardon's validity would fall to the Department of Justice in weighing whether to bring federal criminal charges in the first place. As already noted, DOJ does not believe self-pardons are valid, and it is inconceivable that the Biden Administration would revise this view. So if the Justice Department were to conclude that Donald Trump committed federal offenses worthy of prosecution, the existence of an attempted "self-pardon" would not stand in the way of an indictment.

No doubt any federal indictment would be met with an effort to dismiss the charges on the grounds that Trump was pardoned. Trump's attorneys would no doubt raise this claim at the earliest opportunity. I suspect this claim would be met with skepticism, however, as it would contradict the longstanding and well-established view of the Justice Department. While OLC opinions are not binding on federal courts, they are taken seriously, and particularly so where (as here) they run counter the executive branch's interests. OLC opinions typically embrace robust conceptions of executive power. Thus an OLC opinion counseling restraint is more notable, and is likely to get extra consideration as a result. [As an aside, it is still possible that OLC could reverse its position between now and January 20. Were that to occur, I suspect any resulting memo would be recognized as a last ditch effort to shore up the President's position, and not a neutral, dispassionate analysis worthy of judicial respect, but that could depend on what any such memo says.]

This is a long way of saying that if Trump tries to pardon himself, he could have a hard time making the pardon stick. It is certainly possible the Justice Department may have no interest in pursuing the former President, whether because it concludes there are no offenses worth pursuing, a sense of political comity, or a prudential judgment that state courts should get the first shot. But should there be such a prosecution, I doubt a self-pardon will offer ex-President Trump much protection in federal court.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    November.30.2020 at 8:18 pm

    I do not think Trump is going to pardon himself because Trump does not think he did anything wrong that would warrant such a pardon.

    1. bernard11
      November.30.2020 at 9:29 pm

      I am willing to bet that Trump will try to pardon himself.

      I would, if I were him.

  2. Cal Cetín
    November.30.2020 at 8:23 pm

    Flynn wasn’t convicted of being a Turkish agent. But at least it helps you with making a pun.

    “President Bush did not pardon Scooter Libby (though Trump did).”

    Bush commuted Libby’s sentence. Now then, the Constitution mentions only pardons and reprieves, saying nothing about commutations. So for a commutation to be valid, it has to be either a pardon or a reprieve.

    My Internet searches gave different answers, but my best understanding is that a reprieve postpones a sentence – eg, delaying a death sentence (or I suppose delaying the start of a prison sentence or payment of a fine) – but it’s not the same as a commutation, because the sentence still ends up being carried out.

    So the other possibility is that a commutation is a subcategory of pardon – a partial pardon.

    (I’ll think about self-pardons when I see Pres. Trump attempt it.)

    1. James K. Polk
      November.30.2020 at 8:40 pm

      “Convicted of…”

      He was an agent of Turkey in the informal sense by his own admission, so that’s adequate for the pun. Whether he was an agent by the legal definition such that he needed to register as an agent of a foreign power is another matter.

      1. Cal Cetín
        November.30.2020 at 8:46 pm

        I’m not saying Flynn was innocent of all other crimes besides the one he got pardoned for. I have no idea.

        If I absolutely had to guess, I’d say that there are probably a lot of foreign agents (in whatever sense) in Washington who avoided legal entanglements by the simple expedient by not being connected to President Trump.

  3. Michael W. Towns
    November.30.2020 at 8:33 pm

    For years now, I keep hearing Really Smart People talk about all the supposed crimes that Trump has potentially committed. Of course, they never offer anything other than the usual pablum of “taxes” and other murky smears. Usually it’s reduced down to just vague suppositions and an almost Freudian wish-fulfillment fantasy. The “Trump Self Pardon” falls into this category. File it under the asinine wet dream of Seal Team Six parachuting into the White House to “drag Trump out” on January 20th.

    Truly, Orange Man Bad occupies a lot of mental and psychic real estate, on both the Left and the Right, and lots of places in between.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.30.2020 at 9:25 pm

      You seem remarkably uniformed, Michael W. Towns, even for a bigoted, obsolete, poorly educated clinger.

      Are you excited about prospects for Trump’s inauguration next month? I expect a dumbass attempt to overturn the election to reach the Supreme Court tomorrow, or perhaps the next day.

    2. bernard11
      November.30.2020 at 9:34 pm

      the usual pablum of “taxes”

      Well, who knows? Trump is not famous for his honesty, especially in financial matters.

      I’d say tax fraud and other financial crimes are the likeliest federal offenses with which he might be charged. Among other things, these potentially have the clearest evidence of wrongdoing.

  4. Bored Lawyer
    November.30.2020 at 8:34 pm

    I think Biden’s strategy is clear. No federal prosecutions of Trump, as that would look vindictive and invite retaliation by the next Republican administration. As for State prosecutions, Biden can just shrug his shoulders and say, not my doing, not my authority, not my problem.
    Which given the current NY AG, means Trump will at least face state investigation, and likely indictments.

    1. santamonica811
      November.30.2020 at 8:57 pm

      If Trump does not pardon himself, then I think Biden should not pursue federal charges, and publicly state that the reasons he was not pursuing was due to (1) Continuing a tradition of not prosecuting ex presidents, and (2) an effort to unify the country (or, more specifically, to try and not worsen enmity between the two sides).

      BUT . . . if Trump were to pardon himself, then I think Biden MUST pursue federal charges. This is an issue where the entire country, going forward would benefit from getting clarity from the Sup. Ct re whether or not a president actually does have this power. [On the other hand; maybe the lack of clarity is currently acting as a guardrail . . . who the hell knows?!?]

  5. James K. Polk
    November.30.2020 at 8:53 pm

    The OLC opinion is meaningless and not even slightly convincing. There is nothing in the Constitution that constrains the ability of the President to sit in judgement of himself, nor for that matter is the granting of a pardon anything like sitting as a judge. In any event, acting as a judge of one’s self is merely a special case of the more general rule that no one may sit as a judge in a matter in which they have a conflict of interest. And we don’t doubt that the President may be pardon his cronies, friends and loved ones, so there is no basis left for doubting he can pardon himself.

    It’s just a bug in the Constitution, just like failing to fix the number of Supreme Court justices is a bug. And every bug is likely to be exploited when something without integrity discovers it.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.30.2020 at 9:27 pm

      In a just world, Trump will be bankrupted and imprisoned within a few years, ideally consequent to state prosecutions. We can address the Constitutional issue about self-pardons independently.

    2. Dilan Esper
      November.30.2020 at 9:35 pm

      The OLC opinion is meaningless and not even slightly convincing.

      It’s worth noting, just in general, that this is always true of OLC opinions. They are just opinions by a lawyer. That’s it. They bind the executive branch, but even that is just a matter of presidential discretion- if the President decided to hire a private lawyer to issue opinions that bound the executive branch, that could be done too. Or the President could just choose an OLC who repudiated all previous OLC opinions.

      And outside the functionaries of the executive branch, they are no better than any other lawyer’s opinion letter. They stand or fall on the quality of their reasoning. A wrong OLC opinion is a piece of toilet paper.

  6. Sidney r finkel
    November.30.2020 at 9:07 pm

    Given the language in the impeachment section of the Constitution that says explicitly that the President shall still be prosecutable after conviction and removal from office following impeachment it seems blatantly obvious that the Constitution does not allow self pardon, else that language would useless.

    So if the feds do try to indict Trump after a self pardon and it goes to the Supreme Court it would seem both the textualists and the originalist would rule that Trump cannot self pardon. Of course this would require some Justices to stay true to principles, which is always a question with this set of Justices.

    1. Dilan Esper
      November.30.2020 at 9:38 pm

      Given the language in the impeachment section of the Constitution that says explicitly that the President shall still be prosecutable after conviction and removal from office following impeachment it seems blatantly obvious that the Constitution does not allow self pardon, else that language would useless.

      That makes zero sense, because no President has self pardoned. There are checks on the self pardon power, in the sense that history may view it badly and Presidents care about history. A self pardon could also harm the President’s party.

  7. Sebastian Cremmington
    November.30.2020 at 9:17 pm

    The Plame/Libby affair exemplifies how mixed up and tribal our politics has become. So Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016 by saying Bush “lied” us into Iraq and the war was a “dumb war”, but Republicans still hate people like Valerie Plame and Joe Wilson and Jim Webb for taking those positions in 2003!?! Ironically Jim Webb apparently voted for Trump and Plame lost a Democratic primary for safe Democratic seat in the House a few months ago.

    Btw, impeachment AND removal is the remedy for a pardon that amounts to an abuse of power…which is why presidents generally exercise the pardon power when impeachment is no longer a threat.

  8. Dilan Esper
    November.30.2020 at 9:33 pm

    As I see it, the language, history, usage and understanding of the nature of a pardon all point in the opposite direction.

    This is a pure ipse dixit.

    First of all, the language supports self-pardons. It admits of no limit of who can be pardoned. The only limitations are it has to be a federal offense, and it doesn’t apply to an impeachment. If the framers intended to impose a limitation on self-pardons, they would have added it. Indeed, the inclusion of impeachment is strong evidence that self pardons are included, because one of the people who can specifically be impeached in the Constitution is the President.

    Second, there’s literally no history or usage because nobody has done it, and no understanding because nobody wrote about it.

    Third, saying there can’t be a self pardon just raises a bunch of other issues. Can the President pardon the Vice President? Can the President resign and the Vice President pardon the President? If not, does that apply to every person in the line of succession, or just the Vice President?

    When the rubber meets the road, the pardon power has to include the power to self pardon. It pisses people off, but the Constitution doesn’t prohibit everything that you might think is wrong.

