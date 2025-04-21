Remy: Cupid (Tariff Version)

Parody of Fifty Fifty's "Cupid," written and performed by Remy. Mastering and background vocals by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

A wine maker from an early age,

They call me the Chris Brown of grapes.

James Suckling thinks I'm just OK. (I hate this white, so 95.)

I'm feeling homely.

Why's their wine industry thriving? Ours is lonely.

Sir, we're an island inhabited by penguins.

So skeptical, huh? Well it's more than skepticism—

It's time we ask for more, more, more.

I put a tariff on this fluid.

Because that other country's stupid.

It feels good to be helping our wine industry.

Their fluid is so dumb.

A maple producer as you see,

I staple trunks like Roker's MD.

We're exporting less than we get!

It's better to give more to get it?

That's what I am trying to say!

But the benefit is concentrated but the costs—

I'm feeling homely.

Why's their syrup business thriving? Ours is lonely.

Are you serious? We have no maple trees here.

So skeptical, huh?

It's time we ask for more, more, more.

I put a tariff on this fluid. (You're kidding, Why?)

Because that other country's stupid.

They'll buy syrup locally! There is no maple trees!

Their fluid is so dumb.