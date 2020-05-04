Well, at Least He's My Accused Sexual Assaulter!

How should we think through the sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden? Turns out it's damned hard to without running smack into not just with Biden's own situational ethics when it comes to believing women but the entire intellectually corrupting two-party mindset that poisons politicians and journalists alike.

So conclude panelists Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch on today's Reason Roundtable podcast. The group tackles thorny issues of due process and double standards, and it also gets into some discussion about the nascent presidential campaign of non-accused Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) before debating the best personal strategy for coping with coronavirus: buying a car, learning to cut hair, or just dropping a bunch of MDMA in Central Park.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music Credit: 'Ether Oar' by The Whole Other.

Relevant links from the show:

"Joe Biden Denies Sexual Assault Accusation, Fails To Explain Why 'Believe Victims' Doesn't Apply to Tara Reade," by Robby Soave

"Justin Amash: If Biden Assaulted Tara Reade, He Is Disqualified From Being President," by Nick Gillespie

"On Biden Sexual Assault Allegation, Silence Then Hypocrisy," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"New York Times Editor Excuses Paper's Slow Tara Reade Coverage: 'Kavanaugh Was a Running, Hot Story,'" by Robby Soave

"Trump Says Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll Isn't His Type," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Will Public Discourse Ever Recover from the Kavanaugh Hearings?" by Nick Gillespie

"Justin Amash: People Want a President 'Who Is Normal, Honest, Practical, Capable,'" by Nick Gillespie and John Osterhoudt

"Justin Amash Becomes the First Libertarian Member of Congress," by Matt Welch

"Justin Amash Is Running for President as a Libertarian," by Matt Welch

"Trump Administration Projects 200,000 American COVID-19 Deaths by June 1," by Ronald Bailey

"Lockdown Is Ending, Whether Governments Approve or Not," by Eric Boehm

"Reopening States Aren't Faring So Well. Neither Are the Ones Staying Closed," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Coronavirus Stimulus Has Cost $3.6 Trillion, but Oversight Is Still Severely Lacking," by Eric Boehm