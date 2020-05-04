Reason Roundup

Reopening States Aren't Faring So Well. Neither Are the Ones Staying Closed.

Plus: Court rules against Kentucky's ban on drive-in church services, FDA authorizes remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment, and more...

|

Denny's manager talking to customers in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Sunday May 3
(TRASK SMITH/UPI/Newscom)

States experiment with varying levels of lifting lockdown orders, amid aggression, civil disobedience, and social unrest. It seems no matter which way governors and mayors are taking their jurisdictions, backlash keeps mounting and COVID-19 cases keep on rising.

In Texas, which started reopening on May 1, the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, reaching more than 1,000 new cases per day for each of the past three days. "Texas reported 1,293 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the third consecutive day that metric topped 1,000—a level not seen in three weeks," notes The Daily Beast. "In the same three-day period, at least 115 coronavirus-related deaths were reported."

Texas is one of many areas where many residents are rejecting rules meant to protect workers at reopened businesses and ignoring social-distancing guidelines in outdoor areas.

"A Texas park ranger was pushed into a lake while trying to enforcing social distancing regulations in Austin," reports the New York Post:

The plunge was caught on camera at Lake Austin on Thursday, with the clip beginning as the ranger seemingly politely asks a group of parkgoers to disperse and keep six feet apart to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But then a shirtless man, identified by police as Brandon Hicks, 25, can be seen running up and shoving the ranger, sending both into the water.

In the Oklahoma city of Stillwater, an order requiring people wear face masks while shopping was rescinded by Mayor Will Joyce after too many store employees were threatened.

A statement from Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said "in the short time beginning on May 1, 2020, that face coverings have been required for entry into stores/restaurants, store employees have been threatened with physical violence and showered with verbal abuse. In addition, there has been one threat of violence using a firearm. This has occurred in three short hours."

In New York—where stay-at-home restrictions have not been lifted—cops were called to a New Rochelle Costco on Saturday after what one employee described as "chaos" broke out when the store was late to open.

New York and many other states saw weekend protests over business shutdown and stay-at-home orders. From Augusta, Maine, to Denver, Colorado, from Wichita, Kansas, to Wilmington, Delaware, in state capitals and small towns across the country, citizens gathered with signs demanding businesses be reopened and blasting local leaders for delays.

In California, "hundreds of people—likely more than 1,000—crowded around the California State Capitol on Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's social distancing orders amid a pandemic that has now killed more than 2,000 Californians," reports the Los Angeles Times.

In Salem, Oregon, "more than a thousand people gathered for the 'Reopen Oregon' rally," according to Fox 12.

"See the power of peaceful persuasion is all they ever had, they did not have the right to suspend our right to peaceful assembly," Ted Neil, one of a few hundred protesters in Carson City, Nevada, told KOLO-TV. "I have a right to hang out with people I want, get as close to them as I want and if they want to be close to me. It's called freedom, it's a very groovy thing."

Some anti-lockdown events featured physically distanced protesters wearing personal protective gear. Others…not so much:

Along with these protests, we're seeing arrests.

In Hawaii, three people were arrested at a rally at the statehouse last Friday. Four people were arrested at a Reopen North Carolina rally last week. And "dozens of people were cited and at least one person was jailed Friday afternoon after hundreds of demonstrators stormed California's Capitol to protest the state's stay-at-home orders," reports California's ABC 10. (Jails, it should be noted, have been hotspots for spreading the virus.)

In some states, local governments are joining the resistance.

"Three counties in California have announced they're reopening segments of their economy in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide restrictions on nonessential business," reports Vox's Zeeshan Aleem. "The announcements, which came as anti-lockdown protests sprang up across the state this week, raise questions of how much Newsom can expect voluntary compliance with social distancing restrictions as unemployment skyrockets, cabin fever sets in for people stuck at home, and quarantine measures become increasingly politicized."

Today and in the upcoming week, a slew of new reopening plans take effect, with different ways of phasing things in. In Missouri, for instance, all "businesses and social events will be allowed to reopen Monday as long as residents and business owners continue to practice proper social distancing requirements," according to KYTV.

In Florida, restaurants and retail businesses in many parts of the state can open at 25 percent indoor capacity starting today, but bars, gyms, and salon businesses must stay closed. In Kansas, elective medical procedures are allowed again this week and many retail businesses may open, but beauty salons, spas, gyms, and tattoo parlors are still closed until at least May 18.

"Starting Monday, Arkansas will allow gyms to reopen but all staff and patrons must be screened for COVID-19. Masks must be worn as much as possible and people must maintain a 12-foot distance while working out," reports WREG. "On Wednesday, close-contact personal services like hair salons will be allowed to reopen but only 10 people can be inside the business and clients should wait outside until it is their turn. Arkansas restaurants will not be allowed to open until next Monday."

As of Friday, in-person shopping is permitted in Colorado and barbershops, salons, personal trainers, and tattoo parlors are allowed back in business, so long as social-distancing guidelines are followed. Today, "offices will be allowed to reopen with up to 50 percent of their workforces," notes NBC News.

"Restaurants, salons, spas, tattoo parlors, shopping malls and gyms will all be open to residents of Yuba and Sutter Counties in Northern California," points out CNN, which has a database of where each state is on lockdown orders. "Groups of up to 25 people can once again gather in Indiana, and Kansas is lifting its stay at home order—and beginning the first phase of reopening."

FREE MINDS

A federal court has ruled against Kentucky's ban on drive-in church services. In the case (Maryville Baptist Church v. Beshear), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit held that "allowance for drive-in services this Sunday mitigates some harm to the congregants and the Church." And while judges would not weigh in on in-person church services, they wrote that "the breadth of the ban on religious services, together with a haven for numerous secular exceptions, should give pause to anyone who prizes religious freedom. But it's not always easy to decide what is Caesar's and what is God's—and that's assuredly true in the context of a pandemic." More on the case from The Volokh Conspiracy here and here.

FREE MARKETS

A drug with the potential to fight COVID-19 has received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug—remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences—has been shown to have a "clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery" in patients with severe cases of COVID-19, White House disease expert Anthony Fauci said last week.

Meanwhile…

QUICK HITS

  • Justin Amash's Libertarian presidential candidacy "could make a big difference," reports The Guardian. "The parlour game of the week for Washington pundits, therefore, involved trying to weigh whether Amash's candidacy would hurt Biden or Trump more."
  • An update on the Libertarian Party nominating convention.
  • In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore seemed like it had the virus under control and was heralded around the world as a model of coronavirus containment. But now, NPR reports, cases have surpassed 17,000 and "not only is all of Singapore now under a strict lockdown, but it has the most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia."

Advertisement

NEXT: Federal Courts Enforcing State Law Against State Governments

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:40 am

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/04/13/shutdown_could_kill_more_americans_than_covid-19_142934.html

    No model or guesswork is required to foresee the deadly impact. Job losses cause extreme suffering. Every 1% hike in the unemployment rate will likely produce a 3.3% increase in drug overdose deaths and a 0.99% increase in suicides according to data provided by the National Bureau of Economic Research and the medical journal Lancet. These are facts based on experience, not models. If unemployment hits 32%, some 77,000 Americans are likely to die from suicide and drug overdoses as a result of layoffs. Scientists call these fatalities deaths of despair.

    Then add the predictable deaths from alcohol abuse caused by unemployment. Health economist Michael French from the University of Miami and a co-author found a “significant association between job loss” and binge drinking and alcoholism.

    The impact of layoffs goes beyond suicide, drug overdosing and drinking. Overall, the death rate for an unemployed person is 63% higher than for someone with a job, according to findings in Social Science & Medicine.

    Layoff-related deaths are likely to far outnumber the 60,400 coronavirus deaths predicted through August.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.4.2020 at 9:42 am

      https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/04/28/us/28reuters-health-coronavirus-usa-screenings-exclusive.html
      Exclusive: U.S. Medical Testing, Cancer Screenings Plunge During Coronavirus Outbreak-Data Firm Analysis

      Diagnostic panels and cancer screenings typically performed during annual physician visits fell by as much as 68% nationally, and by even more in coronavirus hotspots.

      Cervical cancer screenings were down 68%, cholesterol panels fell by 67% and the blood sugar test to detect diabetes were off 65% nationally. This could all prove very costly down the road.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.4.2020 at 9:44 am

        https://twitter.com/billmaher/status/1256425181960003585

        I worry that the past two months of quarantine have given people the idea that the way for humans to win our million-year war with microbes is to avoid them completely, and I’m here to tell you: you can’t.

      2. Ra's al Gore
        May.4.2020 at 9:56 am

        Thousands of surgeries cancelled despite empty Ontario hospital beds: FAO

        https://torontosun.com/news/provincial/thousands-of-surgeries-cancelled-despite-empty-ontario-hospital-beds-fao

        An estimated 35 people in Ontario have died due to delayed cardiac surgeries during the pandemic, Health Minister Christine Elliott says.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          May.4.2020 at 10:24 am

          We’ve had the follow-up appointment for our youngest’ ear surgery cancelled twice now. The surgery was at the end of February, and her re-scheduled appointment was supposed to be at the beginning of June, so I’m starting to wonder if there’s a point to scheduling one at all at this point.

          She’s also supposed to have her well child check next month, and if that can’t get scheduled, I’m planning to give them hell over denying her the immunizations she needs for more serious illnesses than the coof.

          1. Overt
            May.4.2020 at 10:30 am

            Man it sucks when you get off cycle. We moved right around our kids’ birthdays, causing us to put off their Well Child visit. That means you can’t schedule the next appointment until a full year after the first. This causes you to slip each appointment. A week one year, two weeks the next year. We are now getting our kids vaccinated after the school year has already started.

    2. creech
      May.4.2020 at 9:56 am

      If true, then we are exchanging lives of retired and sick old folks for the lives of younger and productive folks. An ethical dilemma.
      Isn’t there some way to maybe quarantine old folks (who agree to quarantine) and let the younger folks go about their business?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.4.2020 at 10:04 am

        https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2020/5/1/21244898/coronavirus-deaths-cases-illinois-nursing-homes-covid-19

        Coronavirus deaths double in one week at Illinois nursing homes; have surged past 1,000, data show
        Elderly care facilities have accounted for 44% of the state’s coronavirus deaths and nearly one in seven confirmed cases, according to a Sun-Times count.

      2. Troglodyte Rex
        May.4.2020 at 10:34 am

        Isn’t there some way to maybe quarantine old folks (who agree to quarantine) and let the younger folks go about their business?

        Yes, if there were only a historical example of caging a certain group of people while letting everyone else go about their business…

      3. Earth Skeptic
        May.4.2020 at 10:35 am

        The corona virus: nature’s way of improving Social Security solvency.

        Too soon?

    3. darkflame
      May.4.2020 at 10:31 am

      interestingly enough, I saw an article where South Korea is reporting that you can’t catch COVID-19 twice, and that cases where people were believed to have picked it up again were false positives. If that’s true, then I’d say it’s one more argument to herd immunization.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:42 am

    A federal court has ruled against Kentucky’s ban on drive-in church services.

    The feds wants the religious to die.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:42 am

    Justin Amash’s Libertarian presidential candidacy “could make a big difference,” reports The Guardian.

    Spoiler alert.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:43 am

    An update on the Libertarian Party nominating convention.

    Amash is the nominee.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:43 am

    But Orange Man Bad:

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/technology-once-used-to-combat-isis-propaganda-is-enlisted-by-democratic-group-to-counter-trumps-coronavirus-messaging/2020/05/01/6bed5f70-8a5b-11ea-ac8a-fe9b8088e101_story.html

    A new Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, is planning to deploy technology originally developed to counter Islamic State propaganda in service of a domestic political goal — to combat online efforts to promote President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The group, Defeat Disinfo, will use artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president’s claims on social media. It will seek to intervene by identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country — in some cases paying users with large followings to take sides against the president.

    The initiative is run by Curtis Hougland, who received initial funding for the technology from DARPA, the Pentagon’s research arm, as part of an effort to combat extremism overseas. He insists Democrats are ill-prepared for the looming battle over information and attention, which is bound to play an outsize role in November.

    1. Illocust
      May.4.2020 at 10:25 am

      Wait, isn’t this massively illegal? I’m 99% certain that its illegal to run psyops on the US population, and using a tool developed for psyops by the US government on US citizens seems like it would count.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        May.4.2020 at 10:36 am

        That’s only if “they” do it.

      2. darkflame
        May.4.2020 at 10:36 am

        I mean, we have CNN and the rest of the MSM calling for Chinese-style authoritarian rule, and Facebook, Youtube, and google helping them do it by purging users and material that doesn’t fall within their guidelines, even when those guidelines are extremely questionable (such as Youtube saying that any info that deviates from the WHO will be taken down, despite the WHO being wrong about stuff multiple times).

        At this point, they are openly supporting hostile powers and have been engaged in a coup since Trump came into office, do you think they care whether psyops are breaking the law?

      3. Tom Bombadil
        May.4.2020 at 10:36 am

        “Illegal”. Ha ha.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:44 am

    Nurses and doctors aren’t the only hospital workers facing elevated risks from COVID-19.

    Let’s give it up for the ambulance chasers.

    1. darkflame
      May.4.2020 at 10:36 am

      It is interesting how store clerks don’t appear to be suffering to badly…

  7. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:45 am

    Some of the latest climate models provide unrealistically high projections of future warming
    https://phys.org/news/2020-04-latest-climate-unrealistically-high-future.html

    But the CESM2 model projected Early Eocene land temperatures exceeding 55 degrees Celsius (131 F) in the tropics, which is much higher than the temperature tolerance of plant photosynthesis—conflicting with the fossil evidence.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2020 at 10:01 am

      Prehistoric plants didn’t know any better.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:45 am

    The drug—remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences—has been shown to have a “clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery” in patients with severe cases of COVID-19…

    I’m finding the first chemical I can with a similar name and downing it all right now!

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      May.4.2020 at 10:01 am

      “Johnnie Walker” sounds awfully similar. Ready. Set. GO!

  9. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:45 am

    https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/05/bidens-tara-reade-answer/610954/

    Biden cannot go on the attack against Reade without seeming like a hypocrite. He needs the media—especially an outlet with the kind of credibility and authority that the Times has—to do the work of exonerating him if he’s going to have any hope of leaving these allegations behind.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.4.2020 at 9:48 am

      NY Times response, just believe whatever the DNC says:

      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/01/opinion/biden-tara-reade.html?referringSource=articleShare

      As is so often the case in such situations, it is all but impossible to be certain of the truth. But the stakes are too high to let the matter fester — or leave it to be investigated by and adjudicated in the media. Mr. Biden is seeking the nation’s highest office.

      In 2018, this board advocated strongly for a vigorous inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct raised against Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court. Mr. Biden’s pursuit of the presidency requires no less. His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously. The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign.

      Any inventory should be strictly limited to information about Ms. Reade and conducted by an unbiased, apolitical panel, put together by the D.N.C. and chosen to foster as much trust in its findings as possible.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        May.4.2020 at 9:49 am

        AP Admits Not Reporting, Deleting Tara Reade 2019 Interview Detailing Charges Against Joe Biden
        https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/02/ap-admits-not-reporting-deleting-tara-reade-2019-interview-detailing-charges-against-joe-biden/

        1. Ra's al Gore
          May.4.2020 at 9:49 am

          https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1256707039704895488

          On the left: a Biden delegate demanding the FBI investigate journalists who reported on or even discussed Reade’s accusations.

          On the right: a Biden delegate arguing that the position of the vagina means Reade could not have been penetrated involuntarily & just wants attention:

          1. Don't look at me!
            May.4.2020 at 10:03 am

            So there is no way to grab them by the pussy?

          2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
            May.4.2020 at 10:14 am

            Ugh, Glenn Greenwald is just the worst.

          3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
            May.4.2020 at 10:20 am

            On the right:

            That should be – ‘on the other left’. There are no rights when these bozos are involvled.

      2. Red Rocks White Privilege
        May.4.2020 at 10:28 am

        conducted by an unbiased, apolitical panel, put together by the D.N.C.

        Yes, I’m sure this would be conducted with the utmost objectivity.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:47 am

    …cases have surpassed 17,000 and “not only is all of Singapore now under a strict lockdown, but it has the most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia.”

    Singapore saw all that sweet, sweet coronavirus money to be had.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2020 at 10:05 am

      So much more profitable than a broken window.

  11. MP
    May.4.2020 at 9:48 am

    the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, reaching more than 1,000 new cases per day for each of the past three days

    STOP REPORTING THIS NOISE

    FFS. Over and over again this comes out of the media. And over and over again it’s attributed to increases in testing. Numbers always should be reported in relative terms. And in this case, it’s increase in cases relative to increase in testing.

    It’s been so embarrassing watching the media stumble over themselves with their inability to report useful figures, and yet then decry everyone who poo-poos them as being “anti-science”.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      May.4.2020 at 10:05 am

      Yes. The closest thing they should be tracking would be new hospitalizations. Since theoretically, we were only tracking hospitalizations before.

      1. jimc5499
        May.4.2020 at 10:15 am

        Where I live they are tracking infection numbers. They are not reporting how many of these have been sent to recover at home nor are they tracking how many have recovered. As a result the number just keeps going up.

        By the way what is the lag time on test results? Last time I heard it was almost a week. If that is the case, then the infections being reported now happened before the states started re-opening.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      May.4.2020 at 10:26 am

      STOP REPORTING THIS NOISE

      LOL! Like the reporting of 115 deaths in 3 days in a state with 29 million. I hope the fearmongers are wearing brown pants to go with their brown shirts.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:49 am

    A Texas park ranger was pushed into a lake while trying to enforcing social distancing regulations in Austin…

    The water got drenched in Chuck Norris.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.4.2020 at 10:37 am

      And the water knew better than to get his clothes wet.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:51 am

    Study claiming new coronavirus can be transmitted by people without symptoms was flawed
    https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/02/paper-non-symptomatic-patient-transmitting-coronavirus-wrong

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2020 at 10:06 am

      The virus is losing some of its magic properties.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/cruadin/status/1256923514239627265

    OMG, we’ve reached the level of demented historical re-writes where the NY Times pretends they, and presumably the rest of the MSM, were fans of how GWB handled Katrina.

    This is, wow … Orwell was a starry-eyed optimist.

  15. Tom Bombadil
    May.4.2020 at 9:51 am

    “In Texas, which started reopening on May 1, the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, reaching more than 1,000 new cases per day for each of the past three days. “Texas reported 1,293 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the third consecutive day that metric topped 1,000—a level not seen in three weeks,” notes The Daily Beast. “In the same three-day period, at least 115 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.”

    Good! Over 3000 reported in 3 days which is more like 30,000 actual. 115 deaths reported covid deaths which is more like 50 actual.

    The sooner this fucker burns through the better.

    This could all be over in 2 months if we let it.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      May.4.2020 at 10:39 am

      I predict it will be over on Wednesday, November 4th.

  16. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:52 am

    Venezuela’s sending its gold reserves to Iran: This is where socialism leads
    https://nypost.com/2020/05/03/venezuelas-sending-its-gold-reserves-to-iran-where-socialism-leads/

  17. Jerry B.
    May.4.2020 at 9:52 am

    Instead of how many test positive for Da Rona, how about showing how many were tested, and what percentage of them were infected. It would seem logical that, as more tests are available and administered daily, that the number of detected infections would go up.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      May.4.2020 at 10:05 am

      It’s still the case that most of those tested positive are the ones showing up with serious symptoms.

      The vast majority of people are untested, which means vast numbers of mild to asymptomatic people who are infected are not counted.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:52 am

    “I have a right to hang out with people I want, get as close to them as I want and if they want to be close to me. It’s called freedom, it’s a very groovy thing.”

    Goddamn hippies.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:53 am

    Why US outsourced bat virus research to Wuhan
    https://asiatimes.com/2020/04/why-us-outsourced-bat-virus-research-to-wuhan/

    In the face of a moratorium in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci – the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and currently the leading doctor in the US Coronavirus Task Force – outsourced in 2015 the GOF research to China’s Wuhan lab and licensed the lab to continue receiving US government funding.

    The Wuhan lab is now at the center of scrutiny for possibly releasing the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and causing the global Covid-19 pandemic.

    It is understandable that the Chinese lab likely struggled with safety issues given the fact US labs share similar problems, and indeed in January 2018 the US Embassy in Beijing sent cables warning about the safety of the Wuhan lab and asked for help.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.4.2020 at 10:08 am

      https://www.redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/05/03/pompeo-says-theres-significant-evidence-coronavirus-came-from-wuhan-lab/

      Host Martha Raddatz referenced a DNI report released this week and played the clip of Trump making the “high degree of confidence” clip before asking Sec. Pompeo if he’d seen anything that gave him a high degree of confidence that the virus originated in that lab. His response:

      “Martha, there’s enormous evidence that that’s where this began. We’ve said from the beginning that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset, but I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories. These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to virus as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    May.4.2020 at 9:53 am

    It seems no matter which way governors and mayors are taking their jurisdictions, backlash keeps mounting and COVID-19 cases keep on rising.

    It’s almost like they’re individuals and not chess pieces.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:55 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1256973137285132289

    Wow. Community spread of coronavirus in France in late December. #Covid has been around much longer than officially recognized – which, say it with me, means it is less dangerous than Team Apocalypse admits. (Translated screenshot on attached tweet.)

  22. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 9:58 am

    Meanwhile, if you’re wondering why you haven’t seen more balanced local news coverage, this producer offers a partial answer. The groupthink (I won’t call it censorship) is not confined to New York and DC.
    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1256777336722202624

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.4.2020 at 9:58 am

      And an even more concerning story of outright top-down censorship:
      https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1256786849072402433

  23. Ra's al Gore
    May.4.2020 at 10:02 am

    Justin Amash’s Libertarian presidential candidacy “could make a big difference,” reports The Guardian. “The parlour game of the week for Washington pundits, therefore, involved trying to weigh whether Amash’s candidacy would hurt Biden or Trump more.”

    https://twitter.com/JesseKellyDC/status/1255479756126130179
    There’s something very 2020 about someone running for office as a Libertarian who vocally backed the findings of a FISA warrant on a private citizen that was illegally obtained by the federal law enforcement arm.

  24. JohannesDinkle
    May.4.2020 at 10:03 am

    The northern third of California, from Mendocino County east to Nevada County, has an area about the size of Virginia with 1.2 million people. Four of the 17 counties have never had a case of coronavirus. There have been 9 deaths in the region attributed to the virus, but I know two of them had at most a few months anyway.
    The death rate is 0.0008%.
    Modoc County is about the size of LA county, but with 9,000 people. Force barbers or the few restaurants to go out of business and there will be none of those services in the county for years to come.
    And there have been no cases. Ever.
    We do not all live in the United States of New York. Or even LA.

    1. Don't look at me!
      May.4.2020 at 10:10 am

      It’s for your own good.

  25. Metazoan
    May.4.2020 at 10:09 am

    Is it really surprising that–if you assume lockdowns work at all–the number of positives would increase on reopening? But what other choice is there? It’s not like if you kept the lockdown going for another 2 weeks the virus would vanish. It just kicks the can down the road, all the while causing all sorts of societal devastation.

  26. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    May.4.2020 at 10:11 am

    The economy will only improve when we open the borders. Any competent Koch-funded economist will tell you that when millions of Americans become unemployed in the span of a few weeks, that’s the perfect time for unlimited, unrestricted immigration.

    #OpenBorders
    #(EspeciallyDuringAPandemic)

  27. Sevo
    May.4.2020 at 10:12 am

    NYT SHOCKED to find that a private actor can do a better job than the government:

    “Marc Benioff’s $25 Million Blitz to Buy Protective Gear From China”
    […]
    “…The relative ease with which Salesforce acquired so much protective gear stands in sharp contrast to the often chaotic government efforts…”
    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/28/business/coronavirus-marc-benioff-salesforce.html

  28. Weigel's Cock Ring
    May.4.2020 at 10:13 am

    Some important news that you would think would be worth mentioning but the so-called “libertarians” of Reason never will: several of the western European countries they and their fellow liberals love so much begin re-opening major parts of their society and economy today, like school.

    It’s pretty sad that Germany, Denmark etc are now more free than America. Free America now, you leftie totalitarian scumbags!

  29. Nail
    May.4.2020 at 10:15 am

    “A drive-in rave just happened in Germany”

    Yea I guess by 2020 millennial/ gen z standards thats somehow that’s considered a rave and not sitting in traffic.

  30. Ken Shultz
    May.4.2020 at 10:34 am

    Gavin Newsom’s orders against reopening the beaches to surfers in Orange County has provoked a tremendous backlash.

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.—Surfers walked right by law-enforcement officials telling them the beach was closed this weekend. Cyclists zipped across bike paths that were supposed to be off limits. Protesters shouted at police and passersby, denouncing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to close the beaches in Orange County, the wealthy coastal enclave south of Los Angeles.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/surfs-upand-so-are-tensionsafter-california-closes-beaches-11588539203?

    The beachy people of southern California have always been unruly–if depending on the government to enforce rules or submitting to the authority of the police is what you mean by “ruly”. From enforcing litter policies to “helping” tourists keep bottles off the sand, we haven’t needed the government for anything since forever.

    From North County San Diego heading north through Orange County all the way up to just south of Long Beach used to be the most predominantly Republican area of the United States. This was the land of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. These people were always in direct contrast to the leftist enclave that persisted all the way from Ventura County, north of LA, and heading north all the way to San Francisco. There are, at least, two Californias.

    The Republicanism in SoCal fell off when Republicans, nationally, became more about kicking southern California’s house cleaners and maids out of the country, the war on drugs, and opposing homosexuality and became less about cutting all kinds of taxes. And it’s been hard to get southern Californians south of LA too upset about much of anything for a long time–right up until Gavin Newsom tried to cut us off from the beaches that practically define our culture.

    We’re seeing signs that read “Gavin Newsom Can’t Surf”, which is about the nastiest thing you can say about somebody, making him out to be “Dick” Nixon–shutting down everybody’s fun because he doesn’t understand it. They’re making him look like Mitt Romney, who famously bought a house against a public access street along the beach and, yet, cried foul when the cops wouldn’t bust the locals for smoking weed on the beach at sunset every night–like they have every night for decades.

    Gavin Newsom doesn’t understand the beach culture of southern California, at best. In fact, if he hated the beach culture of southern California like Mitt Romney did, he’d do the same thing–try to shut it down using the police. Even worse for California’s Democrats than the “Newsom Can’t Surf” signs are the ones we’re seeing pop everywhere reading “Trump 2020”.

    No, President Trump isn’t about to take California in 2020, but the politics of Newsom’s lockdowns have changed the political dynamics that made the Land of Nixon and Reagan turn into the silent minority when it came to voting Republican. Four years from now, however, California may be a legitimate two-party state again, and if that happens, we might point to Newsom’s state lockdown as the reason why and his refusal to open the beaches of southern California last weekend as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

  31. Dillinger
    May.4.2020 at 10:39 am

    long live Don Shula.

Please to post comments