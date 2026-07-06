Can You Hate the Government and Still Love America?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by reporter Reem Ibrahim to discuss America's declining sense of patriotism and whether it's possible to distrust the government while still loving the country. The panel examines why fewer Americans say they are proud to be American, the growing skepticism toward capitalism, and whether there are still reasons for optimism about America's future.

Next, the editors discuss why World Cup tourists are embracing the United States, from air conditioning to everyday convenience, and what the tournament says about America's global image. They then examine the Supreme Court's latest gun rights rulings and what they mean for the future of the Second Amendment. The panel also compares America's response to extreme summer heat with Europe's resistance to air conditioning. Finally, a listener asks about "stolen land," private property, and the libertarian perspective on historical injustice.

0:00—Patriotism is on the decline

11:31—World Cup visitors embrace America

28:17—SCOTUS ruling on gun rights

34:46—Listener question on "stolen land"

47:07—Europe's resistance to air conditioning

1:00:11—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Why Are Americans Less Patriotic Than Ever?" by Nick Gillespie

"After 250 Years, Are America's Best Days Still Ahead?" by Steven Greenhut

"On America's 250th Birthday, Celebrate Liberty," by J.D. Tuccille

"Americans Will Never Shut Up or Do As We're Told," by Matt Welch

"The World Cup Experience Lives Up to the Hype," by Jason Russell

"How the US Has—Mostly—Avoided the Dark Side of the World Cup," by Ilya Somin

"Balogun's World Cup Red Card Is Suspended—Justly," by Paul Cassell

"Second Amendment Roundup: Cert Granted on Semiautomatic Rifle Bans," by Stephen Halbrook

"Europe May Never Be Cool, but It Can Be Air Conditioned," by J.D. Tuccille

"Zohran Mamdani Goes Full Commie on Air Conditioning," by Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi