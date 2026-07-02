Zohran Mamdani Goes Full Commie on Air Conditioning

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi discuss New York Gov. Zohran Mamdani's proposal to ease pressure on the power grid by having New Yorkers sweat it out at home, then dive into the latest debate over the Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship.

They also cover War and Peace meeting 30 Rock, revisit the best TV comedies of the 2010s, and react to Matthew Yglesias' concerns about the national debt. Later, they unpack Vice President J.D. Vance's attack on Milton Friedman–style economics and debate why House of the Dragon keeps drifting from its source material.

0:00—Mamdani wants you to sweat at home because of the power grid.

7:53—Robby and Christian have many thoughts about birthright citizenship.

32:53—War and Peace meets 30 Rock.

40:30—The TV comedies of the 2010s

57:59—Matthew Yglesias complains about the debt.

1:12:23—Vance wants to "overthrow" Friedman philosophy.

1:19:56—House of the Dragon doesn't follow the source material.