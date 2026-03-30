This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the recent verdicts against Meta and the growing legal and cultural push to treat social media like a harmful, addictive product. Multiple juries decided that platforms such as Instagram and YouTube were negligently designed and that they contributed to mental health harms among young users, raising comparisons to Big Tobacco and intensifying the debate over which online activities are protected speech. The panel considers whether the real issue is design features such as infinite scroll and algorithmic feeds or simply content itself.

The panel then examines the latest developments in the Iran conflict, where the White House has suggested that the war may be nearing its end even as the Pentagon prepares plans that could include ground troops and the seizure of Iran's nuclear stockpile. They also take up a listener question about how libertarians can make the case for community and human connection without relying on government. Finally, they discuss the deployment of ICE agents to airports during the DHS shutdown. Are those agents helping ease delays, or are they making an already strained system worse?

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0:00–Is social media addictive?

25:29–Conflicting narratives on Iran war

38:40–Divisions on the right over Iran

41:54–Listener question on collectivism

49:06–ICE agents at airports

54:05–Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"A Jury Hit Meta With a $375 Million Verdict. The Open Internet May Pay the Price," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"#Addiction," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Taylor Lorenz: Is Social Media Responsible for Bad Parenting?" by Nick Gillespie

"Hail to the Censor!" by Matt Welch

"More War," by Christian Britschgi

"Trump's 'Military Operation' Wordplay Can't Hide Iran War," by Joe Lancaster

"Trump's War in Iran Risks Ruining His Entire Foreign Policy," by Daniel Deptris

"How Will Congress Fund a $300 Billion War With Iran?" by Veronique de Rugy

"Trump Can't TACO His Way Out of Iran," by Matthew Petti

"The Iran War Has Already Hurt Oil Production More Than the '70s Energy Crisis Did," by Reem Ibrahim

"'What Are the Goals?' Some Republicans Questioning $200 Billion for Iran War," by Eric Boehm

"Sovereignty Is Such a Lonely Word," by Matt Welch

"Peace Is Hell," by Nick Gillespie

"Mamdani's Promise of the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Lie. Just Ask All the Failed Communes," by John Stossel

"A Socialist Swearing In," by Christian Britschgi

"I Spent Over 3 Hours in a TSA Line. Why Haven't We Abolished This Agency?" by Billy Binion