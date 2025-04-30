John Arnold: Government Can't Be Trusted To Fix Any Problems

Today's guest is John Arnold—the former Enron wunderkind and billionaire philanthropist (and Reason Foundation supporter) who's determined to hack America's most expensive and least accountable public sector systems in areas such as criminal justice, education, and pensions. (Fun fact: He was once called "the most hated man in pensionland" by Governing magazine due to his reform efforts.)

Reason's Nick Gillespie and Arnold talk about why public pensions are so out of control and how to fix them; how Medicare squeezes billions of unnecessary dollars out of taxpayers; and how Enron scammed its investors not despite regulations but in full view of them. And they discuss why, despite all the country's problems, Arnold is still betting on America to get better, not worse.

0:00— Introduction

1:15— Private sector vs. government vs. philanthropy

6:05— Education reform

10:31— Pension reform

17:21— Health care reform

22:21— Criminal justice reform

25:45— Gun violence studies

28:24— Commitment to research with integrity over ideology

33:10— There's no evidence for "college for all"

36:40— Being a billionaire

37:42— Arnold's experience at Enron

42:45— Markets vs regulations

46:31— Is Arnold optimistic?

48:00— Why Arnold is still betting on America

Subscribe to the new YouTube channel for The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie!