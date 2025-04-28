In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss how many current political frustrations— with tariffs, executive overreach, and economic stagnation—are vindicating longstanding libertarian critiques, even as the public resists identifying as libertarian. They also explore Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" agenda.

1:34—Libertarians were right

10:06—The best case for libertarianism in the Trump era

16:52—Are the Democrats pushing a libertarian-ish agenda?

24:40—Tech leaders regret supporting President Donald Trump?

39:47—Weekly listener question: What books should libertarian ladies suggest to their book club?

47:39— What is RFK Jr. doing to "Make America Healthy Again"?

59:03— Weekly cultural recommendations

