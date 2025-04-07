Can Anyone Stop Trump's Tariffs?

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the economic and political fallout from President Donald Trump's new tariffs. They debate the role Congress, the courts, and billionaire influencers like Elon Musk could play in reversing these policies.

2:00—What goods could be most affected by Trump's tariffs?

8:10—Can Congress stop Trump's tariffs?

18:00—Can the courts challenge Trump's tariffs?

22:00—Will Musk stop Trump's tariffs?

27:14—Who is defending Trump's tariffs?

35:35—RFK Jr. cut 10,000 jobs from the Health and Human Services—maybe?

50:08—Should journalists keep steelmanning Trump's policies?

1:01:25—This week's cultural recommendations

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

