Income mobility

3 Myths About American Decline

Politicians and the media are telling bogus stories about falling fertility rates, rising inequality, and lack of economic mobility.

The American Enterprise Institute sociologist Scott Winship says that Americans are prone to believing "declension narratives," or stories about how the Golden Age ended sometime in the past and we have the bad luck to live in a world that is uniquely awful, unfair, and corrupt. Three of today's most prominent and influential declension narratives hold that we're having fewer children because they cost too much money, the rich have captured all the economic gains of the past several decades as income inequality has increased, and that economic mobility has effectively ended.

Winship says such stories are incomplete at best and completely false at worst. He finds that millennial women are more likely to hit their fertility goals than boomer women, strongly suggesting that having fewer children is a cultural choice, not an economic hardship. The Gini coefficient, which measures inequality, has stayed relatively flat since 1989, especially when after-tax transfers are taken into account. Over the same time period, the inflation-adjusted median household income has increased by about $25,000 even as poverty has declined. Contrary to scare stories about younger Americans doing worse than their parents, Winship finds that about 70 percent of 30-year-olds are doing better than their parents at the same age.

For a full discussion of these topics between Nick Gillespie and Winship, go here.

 

Produced by Noor Greene; written and narrated by Nick Gillespie; audio by Ian Keyser; additional graphics by Isaac Reese.

Music: Aerial Cliff by Michele Nobler, Artlist.

Photos: CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom, CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom, ZUMAPRESS/Newscom, Photo 85015883 © Joe Sohm | Dreamstime.com, College of DuPage Flicker.

Videos: archive.org

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. JohnnyAppleseed

    This is a cope.

  2. J W 2

    The reasons the US is pretty much doomed and in decline are completely different: massive debt, currency debasement, massive regulations, a poorly educated workforce, disappearing manufacturing base, disintegration of civil society, lack of social cohesion, failure to enforce laws, widespread institutionalized corruption in government and government contracting.

  3. “falling fertility rates”

    That’s actually great news from a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective. First, it suggests uterus owners have no trouble accessing abortion care. Second, it provides us with an ironclad argument for our open borders agenda: “See? There just aren’t enough young working-age Americans to support our senior citizens. Guess we’ll have to import more labor from other countries!”

    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #AbortionAboveAll

  4. JohnnyAppleseed

    This article is an excellent example of media soothsaying that has denied and when unable rationalized American decline and the broader decline of Western civilization.

    “Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”

    People like Nick exist to demoralize and mislead while the regime strips our country down to its copper pipes and sell it for parts while humiliating us.

    >”You’re ALL hallucinating. Overdoses and suicides may be at all time highs, most dignified jobs may have been automated away, and your food may be absolute toxic shit. BUT, these few shitty, “expert”-cherrypicked economic indicators say otherwise, pleb. Plus, you could always work in the Gig Economy.”

    Loathsome people. Would you trust a guy who looks like this?
    >https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nick_Gillespie#/media/File:Nick_Gillespie_by_Gage_Skidmore.jpg
    He looks like he’s ready to put a bolt in the back of someone’s head…

    1. chemjeff radical individualist

      most dignified jobs may have been automated away

      You mean factory jobs? There is nothing wrong with factory jobs, but why would you say that these represent most of the “dignified” jobs?

      1. sarcasmic

        Nothing is more dignified than standing in the same place performing repetitive tasks all day.

  5. J W 2

    He finds that millennial women are more likely to hit their fertility goals than boomer women, strongly suggesting that having fewer children is a cultural choice, not an economic hardship.

    How nice for them. How does that mitigate any of the social and economic problems resulting from a declining fertility rate?

    The Gini coefficient, which measures inequality, has stayed relatively flat since 1989, especially when after-tax transfers are taken into account.

    The Gini coefficient measures income inequality; the extreme wealth of the American elite isn’t showing up in those statistics. This is the same ignorant analysis as conflating the top 1% of income earners with “the super wealthy” or billionaires.

    Contrary to scare stories about younger Americans doing worse than their parents, Winship finds that about 70 percent of 30-year-olds are doing better than their parents at the same age.

    That seems pretty scary to me. In a growing, successful economy, that number should be higher, since economic growth should compensate even for significant downward mobility.

    But don’t let facts get in the way of your dancing while Rome burns.

  6. Doug Heffernan

    Wow, I didn’t realize that fertility rates are actually rising in the US and inequality is falling. Good thing this gillespie guy is on the beat.

    What in the world are we going to do with all of these extra kids, and all of this widespread shared economic prosperity? Maybe call it a day, and reason can shut down with the announcement “mission accomplished”?

  7. Tony

    Maybe we shouldn’t have shot our economy in the crotch in favor of keeping up racial purity.

    That’s what people need to understand. Conservatives will burn their house down before they give up their cultural assumptions, especially the ones about how they’re better than people with more melanin.

    1. sarcasmic

      As opposed to those on the left who feel that melanin makes people so inferior that they need special treatment, while accusing those who say everyone should be treated equally of racism.

    2. Nardz

      You’ll have to describe the process you describe, Tony.

      1. Nardz

        *describe the process you assert

    3. The person who introduced me to this website told me that 5 to 10 years ago you used to constantly ridicule Koch / Reason libertarianism as nothing more than a get-even-richer scheme for billionaires. Yet here you are now, embracing Charles Koch’s quest for cost-effective imported labor in a way that would make Shikha Dalmia proud.

      I’m glad you finally came to your senses and realized anti-billionaire posturing from a Democrat just doesn’t work now that Democrats are clearly the pro-billionaire party.

      #IfTonyCanSupportTheBillionaireAgendaTheresHopeForEveryone

