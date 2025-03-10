It's Trump's Economy Now

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the frantic uncertainty in the economy due to President Donald Trump's various tariff policies and trade war antics.

03:22—Trump's tariff uncertainty

26:15—Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) check-in

38:35—Weekly listener question

49:01—Five years since COVID-19

56:12—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Trump's Trade War With America's Neighbors Is All Cost and No Benefit," by Eric Boehm

"In Speech to Congress, Trump Promises More Tariff Madness," by Eric Boehm

"Trump Loves Tariffs. Fentanyl Is Just an Excuse." by Joe Lancaster

"Tariffs Are In Effect. Expect Everything To Become More Expensive." by Jeff Luse

"How the Looming 'Fiscal Cliff' Is Killing the Economy," Nick Gillespie

"How Would Milton Friedman Do DOGE?" by Veronique de Rugy

"Yes, Cutting Government Waste Is Important," by Veronique de Rugy

"No, HHS Didn't Spend $8 Million 'Making Mice Transgender,'" by Joe Lancaster

"Contrary to What Trump Said, Even DOGE Does Not Claim To Have Identified 'Hundreds of Billions' in Fraud," by Jacob Sullum

"Dead People Aren't Bankrupting Us," by Liz Wolfe

"DOGE and Congress Should Take a Chainsaw to Corporate Welfare," by J.D. Tuccille

"Hey DOGE: If You Want To Make Yourself Useful, Kill the Federal Energy Loan Program," by Jeff Luse

"The Myth of Homeownership Wealth Creation," by Anthony Randazzo

"Jay Bhattacharya's Confirmation Hearing Proves the Lockdown Skeptics Won," by Christian Britschgi

"The Great COVID Rupture," by Matt Welch

"Two Years To Slow the Spread," by Matt Welch

"I Can't Quit New York," by Matt Welch

"We Will Regret Not Taking the Economic Effects of Mass Quarantine More Seriously," Nick Gillespie

"How the Coronavirus Might Kickstart the 21st Century," Nick Gillespie

"Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties," Tom O'Neill with Dan Piepenbring

"Shipwrecks, Treasure and Cannon Fire-The True Story of an American Privateer," by Nick Gillespie and Meredith Bragg

Reason Speakeasy: Is Satire Still Possible? March 20, New York City

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve