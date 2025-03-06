Ukraine

James Pogue: What Ukraine Reveals About MAGA

Vanity Fair's James Pogue dives into the dissident right, his personal experiences with MAGA, and how Ukraine policy is unfolding.

What does the dramatic collapse of talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance reveal about Trump's foreign policy, Vance's ideology, and the future trajectory of MAGA? Just asking questions.

James Pogue, who has written extensively about the American New Right and who predicted in 2022 that Vance would be "hugely influential in our politics in the coming years," joined the show to dissect the doomed televised negotiations between Zelenskyy and Trump, offer his insight about the vice president's aggressive interjection, and discuss why he thinks the rise of the online "dissident right" is poised to either fall apart or lead America into a "dark night of totalitarianism."

Sources referenced:
Chapters
  • 00:00:00 Intro
  • 00:00:25 Contrasting Views on the Ukraine Conflict
  • 00:05:53 The Burden of Support: Financial and Human Costs
  • 00:14:01 Diplomacy vs. Continued Conflict: A Missed Opportunity?
  • 00:21:17 Reassessing NATO's Role and MAGA's Shifting Foreign Policy
  • 00:31:48 Regional Conflicts: Middle East and the Intervention Debate
  • 00:36:18 The Trump-Zelensky Meeting and J.D. Vance's Intervention
  • 00:48:02 Decoding J.D. Vance: Ambition and Worldview
  • 00:52:11 The Rise of the New Right and its Influence
  • 01:01:26 Navigating the "Weirdness" of MAGA: Appeal and Pitfalls
  • 01:18:13 The Erosion of Norms and the Future of American Governance