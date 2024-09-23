Get Your Gross Sex Out of My Sick Politics!

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, and special guest Elizabeth Nolan Brown unpack the charges and implications of the federal sex trafficking case against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

01:45—Sean "Diddy" Combs faces federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges

17:13—CNN unearths North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson's lurid posts on a porn message board

29:49—Weekly listener question

38:09—Government shutdown looms yet again

41:12—Oprah Winfrey interviews Vice President Kamala Harris

56:12—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Decoding the Sex Trafficking Case Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Remembering the Mann Act or, How Prostitution Killed the Constitution" by Nick Gillespie

"Sex Slaves and the Surveillance State" by Thaddeus Russell

"Congress 'Can Regulate Virtually Everything,'" by Jacob Sullum

"Backpage's Michael Lacey Gets 5-Year Sentence" by Liz Wolfe

"The War on Sex Trafficking Is the New War on Drugs" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Kamala Harris Is a Cop Who Wants To Be President" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"'Yeah, I'm a "Perv" Too!'" by Eric Boehm

Mark Robinson: 'There is no separation of church and state.'

"The GOP's Long Love Affair with Schmucks" by Nick Gillespie

"The 2024 GOP Platform Barely Mentions Gun Rights" by Jacob Sullum

"Neither Harris Nor Her Party Perceives Any Constitutional Constraints on Gun Control" by Jacob Sullum

"Donald Trump Tax Plan and Ideas: Details and Analysis" by Tax Foundation

"Kamala Harris Tax Plan and Ideas: Details and Analysis" by Tax Foundation

"Flip-Flopping Toward Freedom?" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Trump Dodged My Question About the Federal Debt" by Nick Gillespie

"Kamala Harris Is Not an Ideas Candidate" by Christian Britschgi

"Trump Dodged My Question about the Federal Debt" by Nick Gillespie

"Why Did Americans Stop Caring about the National Debt?" by Brian Riedl

"An Evening with Richard Dawkins: The Final Bow Tour"

"How the War of 1812 Eroded U.S. Liberalism" by Sheldon Richman

