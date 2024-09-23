Trump Dodged My Question About the Federal Debt
Reason's Nick Gillespie asked former President Donald Trump about how he plans to bring down the national debt.HD Download
The national debt held by the public tops $27 trillion. It's bigger than the entire American economy—and it's on track to grow faster and faster. In just four years, Donald Trump signed legislation that increased future debt by $7.8 trillion, more than George W. Bush and Barack Obama managed in eight years apiece. We're headed for an economic catastrophe.
So when Trump made an appearance late last week at PubKey, a bitcoin-themed bar in New York's Greenwich Village, Reason's Nick Gillespie went down to ask him about it. And he had a snappy comeback.
Less than half of Trump's new debt was related to pandemic spending. And the COVID-19 relief bill establishing the Paycheck Protection Program, which Trump signed in 2020, was so rife with corruption and waste that one federal prosecutor has called it the "biggest fraud in a generation."And get this: His new campaign proposals would add another $5.8 trillion to the debt. Trump has called himself the "king of debt." If he gets a second term, he just might become its emperor.
- Video Editor: Cody Huff
- Graphics: Adani Samat