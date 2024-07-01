Biden, Cognitive Decline, and the End of American Empire

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman stare ever deeper into the abyss while recapping the hapless display at last week's first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

01:50—Reactions to the Biden vs. Trump debate

21:43—Were any concrete policies discussed during the debate?

33:46—Weekly Listener Question

41:02—Supreme Court rules on Chevron deference

48:39—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Sad Thoughts About American Politics," by Eugene Volokh

"Joe Biden, Hot Mess," by Liz Wolfe

"Joe Biden: The Latest Elderly Politician Who Refuses To Retire," by Joe Lancaster

"Kamala Harris Was the Real Winner of Last Night's Debate," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Why a Disastrous Biden-Trump Debate Could Be the Best Outcome for America," by Eric Boehm

"Joe Biden Should Drop Out," by Nate Silver

"The State of Our Biden Is Historically Frail," by Matt Welch

"Presidential Debate Debacle Was a Great Argument for Smaller Government," by J.D. Tuccille

"Liberals in Biden Panic Mode Should Learn To Love Limits on Executive Power," by Christian Britschgi

"Trump Is More Like Recent Presidents Than Anyone Wants To Admit," by Nick Gillespie

"Biden Fumbled the Ball on Abortion," by Emma Camp

"Why Can't Americans Have an Honest Foreign Policy Discussion?" by Matthew Petti

"Trump Blames Biden for Never Removing the Tariffs Trump Imposed," by Eric Boehm

"At the Presidential Debate, Biden Says He 'Beat Medicare,'" by Christian Britschgi

"No One Defended Immigration at the First Presidential Debate," by Fiona Harrigan

"If Trump Is Going To Start Deporting Immigrants Who Broke the Law, Will He Start with Melania?" by Nick Gillespie

"Trump's Mass Deportation Plan Is Anti-American," by Fiona Harrigan

"Julian Assange's Freedom Came at a Steep Price," by Zach Weissmueller

"Julian Assange and WikiLeaks Deserve Our Thanks for Making Governments More Transparent," by Nick Gillespie

"The Legacy of Assange's Prosecution," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Julian Assange, a Free Man," by Liz Wolfe

"Review: Documenting Julian Assange's Legal Battles," by Brian Doherty

"SCOTUS Repudiates Doctrine That Gave Agencies a License To Invent Their Own Authority," by Jacob Sullum

"Understanding Chevron's Death," by Will Baude

"'Administrative State Is THE Leading Threat to Civil Liberties of Our Era.'" by Nick Gillespie, Ian Keyser, and Todd Krainin

"The Stare Decisis Analyses in Dobbs and Loper Bright," by Josh Blackman

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

