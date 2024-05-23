A Bonus Reason Roundtable. Live From Boston!
Plus: Who are the editors' favorite vice presidents of all time?
Last weekend, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman recorded an episode of The Reason Roundtable in front of a live audience at Reason Weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, with topics centered on both past and future U.S. vice presidents.
1:23—President Joe Biden proposes new tariffs on China
11:42—Potential Donald Trump V.P. picks
27:06—Kamala Harris
35:35—Favorite vice presidents of American history
42:49—This week's cultural recommendations
54:06—Audience Q&A
