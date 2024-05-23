A Bonus Reason Roundtable. Live From Boston!

Last weekend, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman recorded an episode of The Reason Roundtable in front of a live audience at Reason Weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, with topics centered on both past and future U.S. vice presidents.

1:23—President Joe Biden proposes new tariffs on China

11:42—Potential Donald Trump V.P. picks

27:06—Kamala Harris

35:35—Favorite vice presidents of American history

42:49—This week's cultural recommendations

54:06—Audience Q&A

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve