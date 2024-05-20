Death of an Authoritarian

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman consider U.S. foreign policy toward Iran in the wake of a helicopter crash that left Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian dead.

00:51—Iranian president dies in helicopter crash

16:46—Drug Enforcement Administration's proposal to reschedule marijuana

34:59—Weekly Listener Question

45:54—Reason Weekend 2024

56:09—This week's cultural recommendations

