Goodbye to George Santos and Henry Kissinger

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman consider the ouster of Rep. George Santos (R–N.Y.) from Congress and unpack the debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom, before examining the legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

01:33—Rep. George Santos (R–N.Y.) ousted from Congress

17:19—Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. Gov. Gavin Newsom debate aftermath

34:19—Weekly listener question

47:03—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"George Santos Arrested, Indicted on 13 Federal Counts, Pleads Not Guilty" by Joe Lancaster

"The Political Lies That Really Matter" by Nick Gillespie and Justin Zuckerman

"How Do We Solve a Problem Like George Santos?" by Matt Welch

"Why Did George Santos Lie About His Past To Get Elected to Congress?" by Scott Shackford

"Ask Reason Magazine's Editors Anything: Webathon 2023!" by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman

"The DeSantis-Newsom Debate Was Really a Debate About COVID" by Eric Boehm

"Is California Over?" by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Florida vs. California" by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie

"Jeb Bush: Why Florida Is Winning" by Nick Gillespie, Adam Czarnecki, and Justin Zuckerman

"California's Recall Is a Revolt Against Gov. Gavin Newsom's Progressive Agenda" by Zach Weissmueller

"Henry Kissinger's Deadly Career Gives the Lie to the Myth of the Disinterested Statesman" by Christian Britschgi

"In Search of Libertarian Realism" by Matt Welch, Sheldon Richman, William Ruger, Christopher Preble, and Fernando Tesón

"A Tribute To Henry Kissinger" by Howard Landis

"Poor, Misunderstood Kissinger" by Jacob Sullum

"Henry Kissinger Rollins on Statecraft" by Nick Gillespie



Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline" by The Brothers Steve