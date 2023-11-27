Florida vs. California

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman compare and contrast Florida and California politics ahead of this week's debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

0:54—Ron DeSantis will debate Gavin Newsom this week.

24:43—Hamas begins releasing hostages.

34:29—Weekly Listener Question

45:35—Elizabeth Warren and a sandwich shop monopoly

50:49—This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Jeb Bush: What He Thinks of Trump, Biden, DeSantis, and 'Florida Man,'" by Nick Gillespie

"Jeb Bush on Why Florida Thrives: 'We Don't Try To Micromanage People's Lives,'" Nick Gillespie

"Jayhawk Down: Economic freedom may be just another word for nothing else to do," by Nick Gillespie

"Infographic: Who's Moved to Florida Since COVID Started?" by Erin Davis

"Is California Over?" by Nick Gillespie and Regan Taylor

"Bridget Phetasy: Why I Left California for Texas," by Nick Gillespie

"Why I Left California for Florida," by Zach Weissmueller

"Ron DeSantis: Good or Bad for Florida?" by Zach Weissmueller and Nick Gillespie

"Chef Andrew Gruel on Capitalism, Cuisine, and Calling Gov. Gavin Newsom an Asshole," by Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller

"I'm increasingly frustrated by whataboutist libertarian takes on indefensible Hamas terrorism," says Nick Gillespie

"Is Javier Milei a 'Doctrinaire Hayekian' and a Secret Reason Science Project?" by Nick Gillespie

"The World's First Libertarian President," by Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie

"Elizabeth Warren Wants the Government To Investigate America's 'Sandwich Shop Monopoly,'" by Christian Britschgi

"Does Bob Dylan Have a Politics and if Yes, What the Hell Are They?" by Nick Gillespie

"'Bob Dylan Is the Shakespeare of Our Time'—Penn Jillette on the Nobel Prize Winner" by Nick Gillespie and Meredith Bragg

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's Sponsor:

The last Reason Speakeasy of the year will be on Tuesday, December 12. Nick Gillespie will sit down with Stanford University historian Jennifer Burns to talk about The Last Conservative, her highly-praised and definitive biography of Milton Friedman. This one's at The Blue Building, located at 222 E. 46th St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and your ticket for the evening includes beer, wine, soft drinks, and a buffet of light bites. More information is available here.

Audio production by Ian Keyser; assistant production by Hunt Beaty.

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve