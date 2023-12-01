Just Asking Questions: A New Reason Podcast!

For the past several months, Reason Associate Editor Liz Wolfe and Senior Producer Zach Weissmueller have co-hosted a show on Reason's YouTube channel and on The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie podcast feed called The Reason Livestream.

The show has featured discussions with economist Russ Roberts about life in Israel after October 7, Rand Paul on his Senate investigation into the origins of COVID, journalist Josh Barro on the state of the GOP, sex worker and data analyst Aella on state crackdowns on online porn, and multiple conversations about the rise of Javier Milei.

Next week, Liz and Zach are launching a new version of the show with a new podcast feed and a new name: Just Asking Questions.

On Just Asking Questions, Zach and Liz will continue to bring you more long-form conversations diving deep into a single topic for an hour or more at a time with data, media clips, and guests who can teach, challenge, and have fun.

New episodes will air on Reason's YouTube channel every Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern and Fridays on the Just Asking Questions podcast feed.

Subscribe now to Just Asking Questions on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts to get notified about full episodes going forward. If you prefer to watch a day early on YouTube, subscribe and turn on notifications.

The first episode of the new version of the show will go up next Thursday and will be a special in-person taping with podcaster Dave Smith. Given Liz's and Zach's past interactions with him, you're not going to want to miss this one.

The title question of the episode: What is a libertarian?

Join us on Thursday to get some answers.