Can Milei Still Win in Argentina?

Javier Milei, the firebrand libertarian candidate for Argentina's presidency, surprised the world with a first-place finish in the primaries this August. But in the presidential election this past weekend, he finished second behind Peronist candidate Sergio Massa, Argentina's current economy minister. Neither candidate passed the threshold needed to become the next president, so they will have a head-to-head rematch on November 19.

Does Milei still have a chance? Why did Argentina's markets falter after Milei came out ahead this summer? And why are Massa's allies in the government handing out money to voters?

