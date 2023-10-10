The Best of Reason: Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants
The worst of the antitrust alarmism keeps proving untrue, as tech companies believed by some to be monopolies instead lose market share.
(Joanna Andreasson)
This week's featured article is "Competition, Not Antitrust, Is Humbling the Tech Giants" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown.
Audio was generated using AI trained on the voice of Katherine Mangu-Ward.
Music Credits: "Deep in Thought," by CTRL S and "Sunsettling" by Man with Roses