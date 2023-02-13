Under No Circumstances Did Joe Biden Save Social Security

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Peter Suderman delve into Congress' perpetual lack of interest in meaningful reforms to entitlements and discuss new data on the student exodus from public schools.

0:26: Joe Biden and entitlement spending

32:08: Weekly Listener Question

38:16: New data on school kids exiting public schools

47:54: Super Bowl lightning round

55:03: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"The State of Our Union Sucks," by Matt Welch

"Biden Promises To Let Social Security's Ship Keep Sinking," by Eric Boehm

"Joe Biden, Travel Agent in Chief," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Biden and Journalists Agree: Republicans Would Deliberately 'Crash' the Economy," by Matt Welch

"The 19 Percent Solution," by Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy

"Robert Pondiscio: Why Our Kids Can't Read," by Nick Gillespie

"Winsome Earle-Sears: School Choice 'Is New Brown v. Board' Fight," by Nick Gillespie

"How Do Democrats Want To Pay for Free College, Paid Leave, Expanding Social Security?" by Zach Weissmueller and Alexis Garcia

"Social Security, Snoopy Snoopy Poop Dogg, & Alan Simpson: Ultimate Remix," by Austin Bragg and Nick Gillespie

"Actually, Magic Mike's Last Dance Is About the Awfulness of Urban Zoning Regulations," by Peter Suderman

"Ben Affleck for a Day," by Matt Welch

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve