The Red Wave That Wasn't

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Eric Boehm examine initial takeaways from last week's midterm elections.

0:42: Midterms post-mortem

34:59: Weekly Listener Question:

Brazil is a country with over 200 million people, and they counted all of their presidential election votes on election night. U.S. democrats, however, need weeks to count all the votes. What other explanation is there for this than cheating?

41:31: More on Elon Musk and Twitter

54:21: This week's cultural recommendations

Mentioned in this podcast:

"Maybe Republicans Need a Policy Agenda After All?" by Eric Boehm

"A Potted Plant Could Beat a Trump Republican," by J.D. Tuccille

"Jared Polis' Success Shows That Democrats Can Win Without Embracing Big Government," by Emma Camp

"Blake Masters' Defeat Should End the GOP's Fealty to Trump and the Big Lie," by Robby Soave

"Chase Oliver, Georgia Senate Race Spoiler: 'You Can't Spoil What's Already Rotten'," by Joe Lancaster

"J.D. Vance Seized His Chance, but the New Right Had a Bad Night," by Stephanie Slade

"Worries About Inflation Didn't Stop Voters From Approving Minimum Wage Increases," by Eric Boehm

"Colorado Voters Approve Decriminalization of 5 Natural Psychedelics," by Jacob Sullum

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Ambitious but Disappointing," by Peter Suderman

"The Election Betting Markets Fell Short. They're Still the Most Flexible Predictor." by John Stossel

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

