Twitter Was Already a Hellscape Even Before It Was Set Free

1:36: Elon Musk takes over Twitter
11:19: The Paul Pelosi attack and political violence
29:00: Weekly Listener Question:
I was pretty horrified by the $2,500 fines PayPal was handing out. They retracted them, sure, but it was no accident. They targeted a few of my favorite websites. I consider myself libertarian-leaning and agree with you guys on a host of issues. But I always get confused when you defend PayPal as NOT being a monopoly. I mean, forget about a dictionary definition and just think in terms of utility: What viable alternatives do I have in the digital marketplace right now? Let's say I'm horrified by what they're doing and want to vote with my dollars. Because I really really do. What service should I use instead? Venmo? I think they're also owned by PayPal.
40:10: What's currently scariest in government and politics?
48:03: This week's cultural recommendations
Mentioned in this podcast:
"Musk Says He Bought Twitter 'To Help Humanity,' Pledges Not To Let It Become a 'Free-for-All Hellscape,'" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown
"Twitter Sucks Because We Suck. Don't Blame @Jack," by Mike Godwin
"Why Is Twitter a For-Profit Platform, Anyway?" by Andrea O'Sullivan
"Political Violence Escalates in a Fracturing U.S.," by J.D. Tuccille
"The Dangerous Lure of Political Violence," by Katherine Mangu-Ward
"To Curb Political Violence, Make Government Less Important," by J.D. Tuccille
Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.
