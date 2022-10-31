Twitter Was Already a Hellscape Even Before It Was Set Free

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie celebrate the triumphant return of Katherine Mangu-Ward with a conversation about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the chatter around political violence in the U.S.

1:36: Elon Musk takes over Twitter

11:19: The Paul Pelosi attack and political violence

29:00: Weekly Listener Question:

I was pretty horrified by the $2,500 fines PayPal was handing out. They retracted them, sure, but it was no accident. They targeted a few of my favorite websites. I consider myself libertarian-leaning and agree with you guys on a host of issues. But I always get confused when you defend PayPal as NOT being a monopoly. I mean, forget about a dictionary definition and just think in terms of utility: What viable alternatives do I have in the digital marketplace right now? Let's say I'm horrified by what they're doing and want to vote with my dollars. Because I really really do. What service should I use instead? Venmo? I think they're also owned by PayPal.

40:10: What's currently scariest in government and politics?

48:03: This week's cultural recommendations

