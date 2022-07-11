No One Wants Biden Anymore, Not Even Dems

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, Matt Welch returns alongside editors Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and special guest Stephanie Slade as they dare to consider the earliest (and meaningless) polling and general chatter related to the 2024 presidential campaign.

0:25: Joe Biden 2024 and Democrats

18:49: Post-Dobbs polls on abortion

25:29: "BoJo" banter

33:57: Weekly Listener Question:

I heard about Dutch farmer protests on a social media website (not revealing which one because it is too cringy), and I tried to find out more about what was happening on the interwebs. Couldn't find much coverage in U.S. media, but best I can gather is that the Netherlands adopted a new program to reduce nitrogen emissions that will require farmers to destroy up to 30 percent of their livestock by 2030, which the farmers say will be economically devastating. It would be wonderful to have the experts on The Roundtable shed some light on what is happening and whether this is a good use of government power. I would also like your thoughts on climate change governmental policies generally. They always seem to be hamfisted, arbitrary, and shortsighted or fail to take into account the "unintended consequences" (and I use quotes because if they were thought through better these consequences would not be so surprising).

52:00: Lightning round responses to the question, "How would you change the Constitution?"

This week's links:

"Most Democrats Don't Want Biden in 2024, New Poll Shows," by Shane Goldmacher

"No, Biden, This Is About Freedom and Personal Choice," by Nick Gillespie

"Neal Stephenson's Termination Shock Is a Glorious Sci-Fi Vision of How To Respond to Global Warming, One Geoengineering Problem at a Time," by Peter Suderman

"Evolutionary Ecology," by Lynn Scarlett

"How Would You Change the Constitution?" by John Stossel

"Capitalism Makes You Cleaner," by Matt Welch

Michael Caine on the Dutch

Send your questions to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.

Today's sponsor:

How well would you take care of your car if you had to keep the same one your entire life? That's how our brains work, so why don't we treat them that way? How we care for our minds affects how we experience life. So it's important to invest time and care into keeping them healthy. There are plenty of ways to support a healthy brain, like learning a new language or taking power naps. There's also BetterHelp online therapy. BetterHelp is online therapy that offers video, phone, and even live chat-only therapy sessions. So you don't have to see anyone on camera if you don't want to. It's much more affordable than in-person therapy. You can be matched with a therapist in under 48 hours. Our listeners get 10 percent off their first month at BetterHelp.com/roundtable.

Audio production by Ian Keyser

Assistant production by Hunt Beaty

Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve