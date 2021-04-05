Voting Laws, High-Speed Rails, and Vaccine Passports
It's a regulation-heavy Monday.
The original editors of The Reason Roundtable are back this Monday. Matt Welch prods Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie on Georgia's voting laws and MLB boycotts, Biden's infrastructure plan, and COVID-19 vaccine passports.
Discussed in the show:
2:19: Baseball boycott, Georgia's new voting law.
18:18: Biden's infrastructure bill. Specifically: high-speed rails, unions, and solving racial injustice.
36:55: Weekly Listener Question: "With the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, we've had more groups of people become available to take it. What are the levers that libertarians would pull or buttons libertarians would push to get people to take the vaccine?"
48:51: Media recommendations for the week.
This week's links:
- "Biden's Infrastructure Plan Would Overturn 'Right-To-Work' Laws in 27 States," by Eric Boehm
- "Does National Debt Still Matter? America's Greatest Gamble," by Zach Weissmueller and Justin Monticello (video)
- "Joe Biden's $2 Trillion 'Infrastructure' Plan Doubles Down on Everything That Makes American Infrastructure Insanely Expensive," by Christian Britschgi
- "Bidenomics, explained," by Noah Smith
- "High-Speed Rail Advocates Should Pay Attention to California's Costly Disaster," by Paul Detrick
- "When You're Done Reading This Issue of Reason, You Might Want to Burn It," by Katherine Mangu-Ward
- "Biden's New Deal: Re-engineering America, quickly," by by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei
- "Say No to More COVID-19 Relief Spending," by Veronique de Rugy
Send your questions by email to roundtable@reason.com. Be sure to include your social media handle and the correct pronunciation of your name.
Today's sponsors:
- On October 2, 2018, respected Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. He was never seen alive again. From an Academy Award–winning director, The Dissident is now streaming on On Demand.
- If you feel something interfering with your happiness or holding you back from your goals, BetterHelp is an accessible and affordable source for professional counseling. BetterHelp assesses your needs and matches you with a licensed therapist you can start talking to in under 24 hours, all online.
Audio production by Ian Keyser.
Assistant production by Regan Taylor.
Music: "Angeline," by The Brothers Steve.
What are we consuming this week?
Matt Welch
Peter Suderman
Katherine Mangu-Ward