Voting Laws, High-Speed Rails, and Vaccine Passports

The original editors of The Reason Roundtable are back this Monday. Matt Welch prods Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie on Georgia's voting laws and MLB boycotts, Biden's infrastructure plan, and COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Discussed in the show:

2:19: Baseball boycott, Georgia's new voting law.

18:18: Biden's infrastructure bill. Specifically: high-speed rails, unions, and solving racial injustice.

36:55: Weekly Listener Question: "With the continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, we've had more groups of people become available to take it. What are the levers that libertarians would pull or buttons libertarians would push to get people to take the vaccine?"

48:51: Media recommendations for the week.

