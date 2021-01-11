Capitol Riot

The GOP's Authoritarian Sickness

Impeachment, 25th Amendment, or censure? Deplatforming, Section 230, or inclusion? The Reason Roundtable debates.

(Lev Radin/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

The GOP's Authoritarian Sickness

These are the times that try libertarians' souls. (And everyone else's, too.)

So in the waning hours of Donald Trump's presidency, Reason Roundtable podcasters Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie debate the questions ripping through Washington and the rest of the country: Should Trump be impeached, removed, persuaded to resign, or endured? Is GOP sickness endemic to politics overall, or specific and acute in the host body? Should we be happy, sad, or indifferent at the sight of Planet MAGA being systematically deplatformed? And what kind of illiberal legislative and enforcement backlashes can we expect from the empowered Democratic Party?

That, plus some cultural recommendations and a listener question, is pretty much the whole show. (Speaking of the latter, please send your questions to roundtable@reason.com!)

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Rhea" by Yehezkel Raz.

Relevant links from the show:

"Sedition Charges Are Almost Always a Terrible Idea," by J.D. Tuccille

"The Case for Impeaching Trump," by Meredith Bragg

"MAGA-Powered Parler Is Down After Amazon Cancels Its Web Hosting Services," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Trump's Lawyers Surrender in Georgia Despite Giuliani's 'Conclusive Proof' of Election Fraud," by Jacob Sullum

"West Virginia Lawmaker and Man Photographed at Pelosi's Desk Among Those Arrested for Capitol Riot," by C.J. Ciaramella

"What Should Happen to the Capitol Invaders?" by Scott Shackford

"Did Trump Commit a Crime When He Riled Up His Supporters Before They Rioted?" by Jacob Sullum

"Amash's Successor Peter Meijer: Trump's Deceptions Are 'Rankly Unfit,'" by Matt Welch

"Citing Trump's Rhetoric, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Resigns," by Robby Soave

"Donald Trump Is a Bad Person," by Peter Suderman

"Donald Trump and the Libertarian Future," by Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

NEXT: Alex Winter: Frank Zappa's Ultra-Individualist Legacy

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

      
      

