The GOP’s Authoritarian Sickness”

These are the times that try libertarians' souls. (And everyone else's, too.)

So in the waning hours of Donald Trump's presidency, Reason Roundtable podcasters Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie debate the questions ripping through Washington and the rest of the country: Should Trump be impeached, removed, persuaded to resign, or endured? Is GOP sickness endemic to politics overall, or specific and acute in the host body? Should we be happy, sad, or indifferent at the sight of Planet MAGA being systematically deplatformed? And what kind of illiberal legislative and enforcement backlashes can we expect from the empowered Democratic Party?

That, plus some cultural recommendations and a listener question, is pretty much the whole show. (Speaking of the latter, please send your questions to roundtable@reason.com!)

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Rhea" by Yehezkel Raz.

Relevant links from the show:

"Sedition Charges Are Almost Always a Terrible Idea," by J.D. Tuccille

"The Case for Impeaching Trump," by Meredith Bragg

"MAGA-Powered Parler Is Down After Amazon Cancels Its Web Hosting Services," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Trump's Lawyers Surrender in Georgia Despite Giuliani's 'Conclusive Proof' of Election Fraud," by Jacob Sullum

"West Virginia Lawmaker and Man Photographed at Pelosi's Desk Among Those Arrested for Capitol Riot," by C.J. Ciaramella

"What Should Happen to the Capitol Invaders?" by Scott Shackford

"Did Trump Commit a Crime When He Riled Up His Supporters Before They Rioted?" by Jacob Sullum

"Amash's Successor Peter Meijer: Trump's Deceptions Are 'Rankly Unfit,'" by Matt Welch

"Citing Trump's Rhetoric, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Resigns," by Robby Soave

"Donald Trump Is a Bad Person," by Peter Suderman

"Donald Trump and the Libertarian Future," by Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy