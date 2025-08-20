Brickbat: Nosy Neighbour

A European Union proposal called "Chat Control" is gaining support from a majority of member states. The plan would require messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal to scan all user-generated content, even if it is end-to-end encrypted. Proponents argue this is necessary to combat the spread of child sexual abuse material, but critics claim it would lead to mass surveillance and destroy digital privacy. The plan involves client-side scanning, which would inspect content on a user's device before it is encrypted. This would also necessitate mandatory age verification, effectively ending anonymity on these platforms.