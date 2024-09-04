It's no secret that governments around the world are chiseling away at people's liberties. Rights advocates document a nearly two decade decline in freedom. Civil liberties activists warn of a worldwide free speech recession. And while American restrictions on government power hold the line better than pale equivalents elsewhere, the political class seems determined to end-run those protections and impose creeping totalitarianism by leveraging the authority of allies in other countries.

U.S. Politicians Give Thanks to Foreign Censors

"Obrigado Brasil!" Keith Ellison, Minnesota's attorney general, wrote this week to thank that country's authoritarian Supreme Court for its recent ban on the X social media platform.

The court demanded X censor political views it called "disinformation" and appoint a new legal representative to receive court orders—after threatening the previous one with arrest. Importantly, the ban threatens ordinary Brazilians with hefty fines if they evade the prohibition on the social media network. Nevertheless, demand for blockade-piercing VPNs surged in Brazil after the court decision.

Ellison serves alongside Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz, who is the Democratic candidate for vice president and has falsely claimed "there's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech." He's also not the only prominent politician to have a real hate-on for X and its CEO, Elon Musk.

"Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn't stop disseminating lies and hate on X," Robert Reich, Labor Secretary in the Clinton administration and one-time adviser to President Barack Obama, huffed in The Guardian. He cited the recent arrest in France of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov as a precedent. "Like Musk, Durov has styled himself as a free speech absolutist," Reich sniffed.

But the animus doesn't stop with X, Telegram, and their bosses.

"For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed in 2022. "The EU is poised to do something about it. I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it's too late."

Leveraging Foreign Authoritarianism for Domestic Purposes

Why would a former U.S. presidential candidate cheerlead for European speech regulations?

"The Digital Services Act will essentially oblige Big Tech to act as a privatized censor on behalf of governments," Jacob Mchangama, founder of the Danish think tank Justitia and executive director of The Future of Free Speech, warned in 2022. "The European policies do not apply in the U.S., but given the size of the European market and the risk of legal liability, it will be tempting and financially wise for U.S.-based tech companies to skew their global content moderation policies even more toward a European approach to protect their bottom lines and streamline their global standards."

Now in effect, the law is used to squeeze online speech, including as an end-run around U.S. protections for expression. It's not the only overseas bypass of U.S. law, either.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina "Khan can't get Congress to pass her antitrust agenda and is losing in U.S. courts, so now she's leaning on foreign governments to do the anti-business work for her," The Wall Street Journal editorial board noted last year about Khan's reliance on European regulators.

Behind-the-Scenes Pressure for Censorship

But attempts to impose control and stifle dissent in the absence of legal authorization or in defiance of constitutional protections also occur here at home. Days after Telegram CEO Durov's arrest in Paris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed what had already been revealed by the Twitter and Facebook files—that the government leaned on private companies to suppress dissent and criticism of officialdom.

"Senior officials from the Biden administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire," Zuckerberg told the House Judiciary Committee. He also admitted to suppressing reports about Hunter Biden's laptop and its incriminating contents under pressure from the FBI.

That implicates not only incumbent President Joe Biden, but also Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president. Harris has complained in the past that social media companies are "speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation."

Oversight, it seems, is now applied through back-channel pressure, and regulation by governments in countries that lack serious protections for free speech. The result is to endanger the role of the United States as a haven for free speech and other liberties in a world growing ever-more authoritarian.

The Political Class Embraces an Increasingly Authoritarian World

"Global freedom declined for the 18th consecutive year in 2023. The breadth and depth of the deterioration were extensive," Freedom House cautioned in its 2024 annual report. "Political rights and civil liberties were diminished in 52 countries, while only 21 countries made improvements."

"Today, we are witnessing the dawn of a free-speech recession," Justitia's Mchangama mourned two years ago. "Liberal democracies, rather than constituting a counterweight to the authoritarian onslaught, are themselves contributing to the free-speech recession."

This erosion of protections for free speech and other rights occurs with the encouragement of American officials who want more control over our lives but have been (partly) stymied by American protections for liberty. In a world of global platforms and international travel, these officials are applying extra-legal pressure and relying on overseas friends to punish people for activities that are legal in the U.S.

Readers will notice that most if not all these officials are Democrats. Much ink has been spilled in recent years—rightly—about the authoritarian drift of the Republican Party. GOP vice presidential hopeful J.D. Vance wants to punish ideological opponents and advocates that his allies "seize the administrative state for our own purposes" and that they "seize the assets of the Ford Foundation, tax their assets, and give it to the people who've had their lives destroyed by the radical open borders agenda."

But as illiberalism rises across the political spectrum, Democrats are leapfrogging authoritarianism to embrace a soft totalitarianism enforced by unofficial pressure and foreign allies subject to minimal restraints on their power. They ignore legal constraints and display contempt for this country's protections for liberty in their quest to leave no refuge for dissent.

If liberty has a future in this country, it will be despite the best efforts of the political class.