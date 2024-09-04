Brickbat: Room at the Inn

In Wales, Michael O'Brien spent 11 years and 43 days in prison for murder. A U.K. appellate court eventually tossed out his conviction after all the witnesses recanted their testimony and a police department investigation found that officers committed more than 100 breaches of law or department policy while investigating the case. O'Brien received more than £600,000 ($785,910) in compensation from the government for his wrongful conviction. But the government first deducted £37,000 ($48,464) for food and lodging, for the time he spent in prison.