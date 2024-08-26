'María Knew She Was Being Targeted': The Arrest of a Venezuelan Activist Exposes Maduro's Brutal Crackdown

On the evening of August 6, 30-year-old María Oropeza, a prominent opposition activist and the coordinator for Vente Venezuela in Portuguesa State, was arrested by agents from Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) while she livestreamed on social media.

Vente Venezuela, led by María Corina Machado, is a key opposition party advocating for democratic reforms and free market policies. Oropeza's leadership in mobilizing support for the party made her a significant target for Nicolás Maduro's crackdown on opposition figures.

The arrest occurred after Oropeza publicly denounced the government's repressive tactics, including the controversial Operación Tun Tun (Operation Knock Knock), which targets political dissidents in their homes without judicial warrants.

In the video before her arrest, Oropeza is heard demanding to see a search warrant as DGCIM agents force their way into her home. According to Agustina Sosa, president of the Argentina chapter of Ladies of Liberty Alliance (LOLA) and a close friend of Oropeza, this arrest was not entirely unexpected. "Maria knew she was being targeted. She was very vocal on social media, and that puts you in a dangerous position in a country like Venezuela," Sosa says.

Just months earlier, during a LOLA retreat in Uruguay, Oropeza had expressed fears about her safety, requesting that no photos of her be posted online due to concerns that she was being closely watched by the government.

Oropeza's activism, particularly her work mobilizing support in rural areas of Portuguesa, made her a prominent target. "Maria has a special talent for attracting people to the cause of liberty," Sosa says. "She chose to stay in Venezuela, even when she had opportunities to leave, because she wanted to fight for freedom in her country."

Oropeza's arrest is particularly alarming because of the tactics employed. People close to her confirmed that security forces blocked off the whole street before arresting Oropeza, ensuring that no one could reach her or answer her calls for help. The officers took her mobile phone and shut down the streaming as they abducted her without any legal justification.

Following her arrest, the DGCIM released a chilling video of the incident on their social media channels. The video, which showed edited footage from Oropeza's livestream, was dubbed with the eerie music from the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street and included the sing-song lyrics, "One, two, Freddy's coming for you." Its purpose appeared to be twofold: to mock the opposition leader and to further intimidate the Venezuelan public. Human rights organizations and opposition groups have condemned the video as a blatant act of psychological warfare.

As of now, no formal charges have been filed against Oropeza, leaving her family and supporters anxious and uncertain. However, there is a growing concern that she may be charged with terrorism, a common tactic used by the Maduro regime to silence dissent.

"The modus operandi right now of the Maduro government is that they take their political dissidents, often without charges initially, and after days or weeks in detention, they suddenly accuse them of terrorism or other serious crimes," says Sosa. Since the July 28 election, Venezuelan authorities have charged at least four journalists with terrorism after they were arrested during the country's postelection unrest. The crime of terrorism in Venezuela carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

If charged, Oropeza will not have access to a lawyer of her choice. Ana Karina, a Venezuelan lawyer exiled in Canada and a leader of the LOLA chapter in Canada explained that Oropeza, like so many others, could face a sham trial with no real legal representation. "In Venezuela, political prisoners are not allowed to have private lawyers," says Karina. "The regime appoints a lawyer for them, someone who is loyal to the government and who will not act in the detainee's best interests. It's all part of their strategy to keep control and prevent any real defense from being mounted."

Oropeza's arrest is part of a broader pressure by the Maduro regime, which has intensified following the highly contested presidential election. The election, marred by widespread allegations of fraud, saw Maduro declared the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE), despite independent evidence suggesting that opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia received the most votes. The U.S. State Department has condemned the election process, stating, "The CNE's rapid declaration of Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the presidential election came with no supporting evidence….It is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela's July 28 presidential election."

Maduro's government has responded to the growing dissent with increased repression. Over 2,000 people have been detained since the election, and many of these detentions have occurred under Operation Knock Knock.

In addition to physical repression, the Maduro dystopian regime has developed a new app that allows Venezuelan citizens to report on their neighbors' activities. "It's a terrifying witch hunt," says Karina. "This app encourages people to spy on each other, turning communities against themselves. If you're reported, the government can arrest you without any cause." The regime has also reportedly blocked the passports of political dissidents, preventing them from fleeing the country. "Some dissidents have even been arrested at the airport as they try to leave Venezuela," Sosa adds.

LOLA has taken swift action in response to Oropeza's arrest, working to bring international attention to her case. On August 8, the global organization of libertarian women filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, requesting precautionary measures for Oropeza's release. Sâmila Monteiro, a Brazilian activist and LOLA leader who led the working group responsible for filing the complaint emphasizes the broader implications of Oropeza's arrest: "This complaint is a response to the systematic repression that Maduro's regime exerts on those who dare to oppose him. María Oropeza represents many other activists facing similar conditions. It is essential that the international community protects those who dedicate their lives to defending freedom and democracy."

Oropeza's whereabouts remain unknown. "The government often takes political dissidents to torture centers, and we fear that María could be in one of the largest in Latin America," says the Leader of the LOLA Chapter in Uruguay, Sabrina Riveiro. Venezuela is home to some of the most notorious torture centers in the region, where detainees are often subjected to extreme conditions, including sexual violence, particularly against women.

The U.S. has called for the immediate release of all Venezuelans arrested during the postelection crackdown. "Law enforcement and security forces should not become an instrument of political violence used against citizens exercising their democratic rights," the State Department stated.

Despite the growing repression, the opposition in Venezuela remains resilient. "There is still a very active movement led by citizens who want change," Sosa says. "But the terror is real, and people are scared. That's why international support is more important than ever."

LOLA members and other activists are urging the international community to take action, not only to support Oropeza but also to shine a light on the broader human rights abuses taking place in Venezuela. "What we're dealing with isn't just a government—it's a criminal organization running a country," says Karina. "We need to raise awareness and apply as much pressure as possible to stop these atrocities."