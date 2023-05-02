Brickbat: Parking Purists

One Saturday each month, the Fuente de Vida Church in Allentown, Pennsylvania, opens up its food pantry to those in need. But on one recent Saturday, city parking enforcement officers showed up and began ticketing the cars of those parked to go pick up their food. "They go, 'We are the law. You have to respect the law.' And I mean, this is not the way to work with a community," said Pastor Alejandro Escamilla of the enforcement officers. After numerous public complaints, the city promised to waive the fees for the tickets and to reform the parking enforcement agency.