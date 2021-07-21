Brickbat: Father of the Year

French judicial authorities have fired Olivier Bailly, vice president of the family law court in Dijon, after he admitted uploading a photo of his 15-year-old daughter on a swinger's website and offering her for sex. Bailly and his wife, who is also a judge, are swingers. Police found no evidence the wife was involved in uploading the photo of their daughter. Bailly claimed he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder for more than a decade from the trial of a rapist and serial killer in which he acted as prosecutor. He says he never planned to follow through on arranging sex with his daughter. He faces criminal charges of corrupting a minor and provoking pedophile crime and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.