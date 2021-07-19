Free Speech

Biden Charges Facebook With Homicide, While His Surgeon General Recommends 'Legal and Regulatory Measures' To Suppress COVID-19 'Misinformation'

Speech is protected by the First Amendment even when it discourages vaccination.

|

Vivek-Murthy-7-17-21-Newscom
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy (CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

The day after Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory calling for a "whole-of-society" effort to combat the "urgent threat to public health" posed by "health misinformation," President Joe Biden accused Facebook and other social media platforms of "killing people" by allowing the spread of anti-vaccine messages. Bridling at the homicide charge, Facebook noted that "vaccine acceptance" among the platform's users has increased by 10 to 15 percentage points since January.

"The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US have been or want to be vaccinated against COVID-19," the company said in a statement on Saturday. "President Biden's goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed."

The escalation of Biden's tiff with Facebook reflects his frustration with the company's failure to control speech the way he thinks it should. As Reason's Robby Soave noted last week, Biden seems to think Facebook should be treating his censorious suggestions as orders. "These platforms have to recognize they've played a major role in the increase in speed and scale with which misinformation is spreading," Murthy said on CNN yesterday. His recommendations include "appropriate legal and regulatory measures that address health misinformation while protecting user privacy and freedom of expression."

It is hard to imagine how any such measures could be "appropriate" in light of the First Amendment. The basic problem Biden and Murthy have identified is that freedom of speech allows people to say things that are misleading or flat-out wrong. And while Biden and Murthy are surely right that misguided opinions and erroneous statements of fact can have bad consequences, that has always been understood as an unavoidable cost of free speech.

The alternative—empowering the government to determine which opinions are acceptable and which statements are accurate—does not eliminate error, since the officials charged with making those judgments are just as fallible as the rest of us, as the history of public pronouncements about COVID-19 amply illustrates. Such a regime would replace the cacophony of contending views that offends Biden and Murthy with a single, authoritative voice that might also be wrong, but without the opportunity for correction. When the government uses "legal and regulatory measures" to suppress "misinformation" it deems dangerous, it destroys the noisy, imperfect, but ultimately enlightening mechanism that allows us to arrive at the truth.

At the end of his advisory, just before the list of references, Murthy tackles a subject that you might think deserved higher billing: What is "misinformation"?

"Defining 'misinformation' is a challenging task, and any definition has limitations," Murthy concedes. "One key issue is whether there can be an objective benchmark for whether something qualifies as misinformation. Some researchers argue that for something to be considered misinformation, it has to go against 'scientific consensus.' Others consider misinformation to be information that is contrary to the 'best available evidence.' Both approaches recognize that what counts as misinformation can change over time with new evidence and scientific consensus. This Advisory prefers the 'best available evidence' benchmark since claims can be highly misleading and harmful even if the science on an issue isn't yet settled."

Who decides what the "best available evidence" indicates? Trusting government-appointed experts with that job seems risky, to say the least.

Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top COVID-19 adviser, has admitted that he deliberately lowballed the threshold for herd immunity because he did not think the public could handle the truth. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), misrepresented the "best available evidence" concerning outdoor COVID-19 transmission in several significant ways. Fauci, the CDC, and Jerome Adams, Murthy's predecessor as surgeon general, initially dismissed the value of face masks as a precaution against COVID-19, only to reverse themselves for reasons that had nothing to do with evolving science.

Now that the official guidance has changed, is it "misinformation" to question whether face masks have done much to prevent COVID-19 transmission? Since the evidence is mixed, you might think that mask skeptics would be allowed to state their views on social media. But Murthy worries about messages that might encourage people to "reject public health measures such as masking and physical distancing." Questioning the effectiveness of masks certainly seems to fall into that category. Murthy even expresses concern that "misinformation" has "led to harassment of and violence against" airline personnel, although the proximate cause of those conflicts is the Transportation Security Administration's scientifically dubious rule requiring that all passengers wear face masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Whether skepticism about masks or about mask mandates qualifies as "misinformation" depends on what Murthy or some other officially recognized expert decides the "best available evidence" tells us. Likewise with controversies such as the origin of COVID-19, its infection fatality rate, the herd immunity threshold, the usefulness of specific treatments, and the cost-effectiveness of lockdowns.

The fact the Murthy does not cite a single specific example of "health misinformation" in his 22-page advisory on that subject is not exactly reassuring. He repeatedly echoes Biden's concern that certain messages might dissuade people from getting vaccinated, but even here he is vague. "A recent study showed that even brief exposure to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation made people less likely to want a COVID-19 vaccine," he says.

Several of the messages used in that study were straightforwardly wacky. One stated that "97% of corona vaccine recipients will become infertile," for example, while another warned that "you will essentially become a genetically modified human being" if you receive an mRNA vaccine. But one post wondered why everyone needs to be vaccinated against a virus that kills a tiny percentage of people infected by it, which is more of a question than a false claim.

According to Murthy's definition, "misinformation" includes statements that are true but "misleading," which suggests the label could be applied to, say, concerns about the sample sizes or follow-up periods used in vaccine studies. If someone notes that the studies did not follow subjects for years to see whether they suffered any long-term side effects, that would be true but unhelpful and therefore probably would be deemed "misleading."

In addition to worrying that "health misinformation" is "undermining vaccination efforts," Murthy says it is "dividing families and communities," which to his mind counts as the sort of "significant harm" that demands government attention. If so, pretty much any scientific, political, or social issue that provokes arguments between relatives and friends would qualify as a "public health" problem requiring a government response.

Even purging clearly false statements about COVID-19 vaccines from social media platforms is a tall order. Yet Murthy seems to think Facebook et al. also should suppress debatable or even accurate statements that might discourage vaccination, along with other kinds of "misinformation" about COVID-19. And the platforms are expected to do that without "an objective benchmark," based on an assessment of what counts as "misleading" in light of the "best available evidence," which is open to interpretation and "can change over time." Good luck with that.

Murthy notes "the challenges of content moderation" as well as the potential for "unintended consequences," such as "migration of users to less-moderated platforms." Unfazed by those challenges, he thinks platforms "should also address misinformation in live streams, which are more difficult to moderate due to their temporary nature and use of audio and video."

If social media platforms fail to accomplish this impossible mission, Murthy warns, "legal and regulatory measures" may be necessary. What might those look like?

Now that the surgeon general "has declared the barrage of misinformation spreading on social media a public health hazard," Harvard media researchers Joan Donovan and Jennifer Nilsen argue in an NBC News essay, the government should treat social media companies "like Big Tobacco" by imposing "serious consumer protection regulations." They note that Murthy thinks Facebook et al. should "redesign their algorithms so that search and recommendation systems don't surface reckless misinformation, and to make it easier for people to identify and report misinformation."

If those recommendations become commands, they would clearly impinge on the First Amendment rights of social media companies and people who use their platforms. But even if such regulations could pass constitutional muster, they would face the same basic problem as voluntary efforts to curb "misinformation": Once you get beyond clear examples like warnings about vaccine-induced mass sterility, misinformation is in the eye of the beholder.

NEXT: Don’t Ask U.S. Troops To Solve Haiti’s Problems

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. This is why we need to KEEP (not tinker with) Section 230!

    Maybe Section 230 should be promoted to a Constitutional Amendment, come to think of it…

    1. NOYB2

      Biden has many levers of power to go after FB; Section 230 is no obstacle to him. He can have FB investigated for anti-trust violations, have the IRS go after them for taxes, or have the civil rights division tie them in knots.

    2. Ditto. Both sides want to get rid of it because both sides want to be Censors in Chief. Government doesn’t like people saying what government hasn’t approved them saying.

  2. MollyGodiva

    I agree that it is a 1A problem for the government to ban misinformation in the media.

    However, Fox News, Rs that are discouraging vaccines, and others are absolutely morally and ethically guilty of manslaughter for everyone who is currently dying of covid. We could have eliminated covid by now everyone who can get a vaccine actually got one.

    1. JimboJr

      And D’s that are morbidly obese, lazy, pigs that sat on the couch all pandemic with govt pay are responsible for themselves and what COVID will do to them if they catch it.

      Eating shitty, no exercise, and obesity are highly correlated with COVID morbidity/mortality. The govt did nothing to spread this message of how to actually protect yourself from COVID. They just wanted their good little sheep.

    2. Kyle T

      Interesting take, but not supported. Surveys show that the religious have a much higher vaccination rate than the non-religion respondents. This was led by non-evangelical protestants, followed by evangelicals, Catholics, then the non-religious.

      As the religious tend to be more conservative (R), it would be wrong to blame them for the lower vaccination rates.

    3. Full Of Buckminster

      Why didn’t you single out the single biggest liar: Dr. Fauci, who initially told us that masks don’t work, even though he “knew” they did?

    4. buckleup

      “We could have eliminated covid by now everyone who can get a vaccine actually got one.”

      Statement is false, misleading, and without any supporting evidence.

      But you knew that because your prior statement is designed to invoke violence against your political enemies.

      Anyway we all know you are a paid troll.

    5. NOYB2

      However, Fox News, Rs that are discouraging vaccines, and others are absolutely morally and ethically guilty of manslaughter for everyone who is currently dying of covid.

      If the vaccine works as advertised, there is no need for masking, vaccination drives, or restrictions: just get vaccinated if you want to be protected. Whether other people get vaccinated or not shouldn’t matter to you.

      The very fact that the Biden administration is so insistent on vaccination drives tells you that they are lying again: either the vaccine doesn’t work as advertised and people who get vaccinated are often not protected, or the administration is just using this as a means of gaining further political power and propaganda.

      And like the good little fascist you are, MollyGodiva, you cheer Biden along.

  3. Jerryskids

    Jesus Christ, Biden didn’t accuse Big Tech of being murderers, he merely accused them of being accessories to murder. And why would you worry about the Chief Executive of the United States accusing you of being an accessory to murder? It’s not like it’s his job to enforce the laws against being an accessory to murder, his accusations are in no way a threat, veiled or otherwise.

    1. Jerryskids

      And of course if Facebook and/or Twitter were to file a defamation lawsuit against Biden for accusing them of being criminals, we all know that would be laughed out of court on the grounds that Biden was obviously speaking hyperbolically and nobody would take him seriously. Although Joe Biden was being as serious as a heart attack.

  4. I see a butt-ton of comments here (from the likes of Der JesseBahnFuhrer, MammaryBahnFuhrer, etc.) constantly advocating that FaceBook should be PUNISHED for what OTHER PEOPLE write up on FaceBook!

    Now that it is plain to see that Der BidenFuhrer agrees with JesseBahnFuhrer, MammaryBahnFuhrer, etc., I am waiting to read of JesseBahnFuhrer, MammaryBahnFuhrer, etc., LOUDLY singing the praises of Der BidenFuhrer, and encouraging us all to VOTE for Der BidenFuhrer and his obviously-now-correct-all-along cronies!

  5. Kyle T

    Along with all the government misinformation regarding Covid-19 over the past 18 months, we can also look at the misinformation (or ture but misleading) bs as well.

    Liberals, including Psaki, were tweeting and posting that the Hunter Biden laptop disclosures were all Russian disinformation. That was a known lie at the time. For years we heard about Russian Russia, Russia, and the walls are closing in (Brennan and Clapper lied in Congressional testimony). The retractions by CNN, Washington Post, The New York Times, etc. for lies about Trump were occurring on what seemed was a weekly basis.

    Should everyone that spread that misinformation now be banned from all social media platforms? Or are bans for lies and deceit only for opponents of the Progressives.

    1. Kyle T

      true but misleading – typing too fast.

      1. Longtobefree

        Assault posting?

  6. Dillinger

    >>”health misinformation”

    we ensure only we discuss our weaponized virus.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir

    Surgeon General Recommends ‘Legal and Regulatory Measures’ To Suppress COVID-19 ‘Misinformation’

    How many times has the government lied to you?

  8. NOYB2

    The escalation of Biden’s tiff with Facebook reflects his frustration with the company’s failure to control speech the way he thinks it should. As Reason’s Robby Soave noted last week, Biden seems to think Facebook should be treating his censorious suggestions as orders.

    Hey, Robby, how do you like your woke new president? A return to political normality! No more mean tweets!

  9. buckleup

    Mere words, but the left is using it to gin up violence against their enemies. They are criminal in fact and intent. If you voted for them, you are just as culpable.

  10. Eeyore

    This is just the excuse to regulate what they always planned to regulate.

  11. Longtobefree

    It is hard to imagine how any such measures could be “appropriate” in light of the First Amendment.

    About as hard as it is/was to imagine measures against the second amendment? Just common sense restrictions like banning “misinformation”.
    First make up a word like ‘assault rifle’ or ‘misinformation’, then ban it as a reasonable and common sense restriction.

  12. Ken Shultz

    If this is the beginning of Reason reversing their stance on rationalizing social media companies censoring speech and deplatforming people–an example of companies exercising their free speech, property, and association rights, we should welcome that.

    The fact is that the chair of the FTC advocated breaking Facebook up because of their tolerance for misinformation.

    “In the absence of competition, Facebook’s quality has deteriorated over time, resulting in worse privacy protections for its users and a dramatic rise in misinformation on its platform”.

    —-Report on breaking up Facebook, et. al. via antitrust coauthored by Lina Khan

    Page 14 of 450

    https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf

    Lina Khan has since been appointed by Biden to the be the chair of the FTC, and the FTC is suing to break up Facebook on antitrust grounds. The only missing piece of the puzzle was whether the government was telling Facebook what to censor and whom to deplatform, and that missing piece has been supplied by both the White House press secretary and confirmed by Joe Biden himself.

    In short, Facebook censoring and deplatforming people under the instructions of the Biden administration and under threat of a breakup of their company by Lina Khan at the FTC is the worst example of private companies exercising their property and association rights since the government imposed a Hollywood blacklist on the studio system, under threat of antitrust action, during the Red Scare. As much as I despise Facebook, what is being done here is a direct violation of the First Amendment.

  13. Longtobefree

    “Some researchers argue that for something to be considered misinformation, it has to go against ‘scientific consensus.'”

    So if the internet had been around BC, saying “the earth is round” would be misinformation?
    When first proposed, germ theory was misinformation?
    Man being able to fly was misinformation until the time when the Wright brothers were not aborted?
    What we need here is a Ministry of Truth.

Please to post comments