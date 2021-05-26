Coronavirus

An Epidemiologist Confirms That the CDC Director Misrepresented Her Study of Outdoor COVID-19 Transmission

A co-author of the article that Rochelle Walensky cited says outdoor settings probably account for "substantially less than 1 percent" of infections.

|

After Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was criticized for grossly exaggerating the risk of outdoor COVID-19 transmission, she said she was relying on a study published in "one of our top infectious disease journals." But as I noted a couple of weeks ago, Walensky misrepresented that study, which was published by The Journal of Infectious Diseases in February, in several significant ways. Today New York Times columnist David Leonhardt, who first called attention to Walensky's hyperbole, reports that a co-author of the study agrees the CDC director's gloss was misleading.

Walensky estimated that outdoor transmission accounted for "less than 10 percent" of COVID-19 cases, implying that its share is close to that number. The abstract of the article she cited said "five identified studies found a low proportion of reported global SARS-CoV-2 infections occurred outdoors (<10%)." But the evidence described in the article is inconsistent with the idea that anything like 10 percent of infections happen outside. Nooshin Razani, a pediatrician and epidemiologist who co-authored the study, told Leonhardt the actual number is "probably substantially less than 1 percent."

Walensky's implication that close to 10 percent of infections can be traced to outdoor transmission—a figure that may be off by two orders of magnitude—never made sense. "Given that 90% of time is spent indoors in high- and middle-income countries," Razani and her co-authors noted, "it would be expected that 90% of transmission occurs indoors, all else being equal." If outdoor transmission's share were in the neighborhood of 10 percent, in other words, the outdoor risk would be nearly as high as the indoor risk. Yet Walensky herself said there is "almost a 20-fold increased risk of transmission in the indoor setting [compared to] the outdoor setting."

Instead of admitting she made a mistake, Walensky doubled down. During a May 11 Senate hearing, she said her estimate was based on the Journal of Infectious Diseases article. The "top line result" of that study, she told Sen. Susan Collins (R–Maine), was that "less than 10 percent of cases were transmitted outdoors." But Walensky's description of the article suggested that neither she nor anyone on her staff had bothered to read the whole thing.

Walensky repeatedly described the article as a "meta-analysis." It was actually a systematic review, which searches and summarizes the relevant scientific literature, rather than a meta-analysis, which pools data from several studies to generate an overall result. The distinction matters because "meta-analysis" implies that the "less than 10 percent" estimate was calculated based on the underlying data from multiple studies. "We were very clear we were not making a summary number," Razani told Leonhardt.

Walensky also claimed "over 19 studies were included" in the systematic review. As the abstract noted, the review actually covered just five studies that looked specifically at COVID-19, only three of which generated data that could be used to estimate outdoor transmission's share of infections. One study found that outdoor settings accounted for 0.03 percent of infections; another put the share at less than 0.9 percent; and the third one found that "5% of work-related cases occurred outdoors."

That last estimate is probably biased upward because of misclassification. As Leonhardt has noted, infections among construction workers account for an outsized share of cases ascribed to outdoor settings. The likely explanation: Those infections were automatically treated as outdoor transmissions even though they may actually have happened indoors.

In any case, the data presented in Razani et al.'s article do not support the idea that the share of COVID-19 infections attributable to outdoor settings is anywhere near 10 percent. A more recent study that was not included in the systematic review found outdoor transmission accounted for 0.1 percent of infections in Ireland.

"The first sentence of our abstract states that a low proportion of reported global transmissions occur outdoors," Razani said on Twitter earlier this month. "Our review did not allow for us to quantify the amount of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurring outdoors, nor did we state that 10% of transmissions occur outdoors." While "more research is needed to understand the risk outdoors versus indoors," she added, "our review suggests it is low (much lower than 10%)." Razani said that on May 11, after Walensky cited her study to back up the "less than 10 percent" estimate.

Razani also said "our main point" was that "people should spend time outdoors to enjoy nature and be active." She noted that "being outdoors is essentially the best ventilation one could ever imagine, as particles have the space to infinitely dilute, disperse, and eventually essentially disappear."

Walensky's persistent misrepresentation of the evidence concerning outdoor transmission is yet another example of how scientifically dubious statements and advice have undermined the CDC's credibility. More specifically, it informs absurdly cautious guidelines such as the CDC's recommendations for summer camps, which epidemiologists and infectious disease experts have criticized as "cruel," "irrational," and "unfairly draconian." Among other things, the CDC says campers and counselors should be required to wear face masks even during vigorous outdoor activities.

"There does not appear to be much scientific reason that campers and counselors, or most other people, should wear a mask outdoors all summer," Leonhardt notes. "Telling them to do so is an example of extreme caution—like staying out of the ocean to avoid sharks—that seems to have a greater cost than benefit."

In this case and others, Leonhardt observes, CDC officials "have acted as if extreme caution has no downsides." But "everything has downsides," he writes, "and it is the job of scientific experts and public-health officials to help the rest of us think clearly about the benefits and costs of our choices."

  1. Moonrocks

    Would it be more accurate to say she Claimed, Without Evidence, or that she was Pushing The Big Lie?

  2. Commenter_XY

    So Walensky lied. I’m shocked.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      Walensky and Fauci should be in front of Congress, under oath. If they refuse, they should be fired.

    2. Moonrocks

      No, only Trump lies. Our esteemed bureaucrats simply ‘misrepresent themselves’.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir

    It’s clear that both CDC and the NIH need to be seriously reformed. I recommend the use of precision guided munitions.

  4. JohnnyAppleseed

    Deboonked!

  5. Don't look at me!

    What about the feeling of impending DOOM?

  6. Chumby

    The truth has been unmasked.

  7. Dillinger

    >>Walensky misrepresented that study

    did exactly what she was charged with doing. promotion forthcoming.

  8. BTW, has anyone come across this little-reported story:

    How the CDC is manipulating data to prop-up “vaccine effectiveness”

    Firstly, they are lowering their CT value when testing samples from suspected “breakthrough infections”.

    From the CDC’s instructions for state health authorities on handling “possible breakthrough infections” (uploaded to their website in late April):

    For cases with a known RT-PCR cycle threshold (Ct) value, submit only specimens with Ct value ≤28 to CDC for sequencing. (Sequencing is not feasible with higher Ct values.)

    Throughout the pandemic, CT values in excess of 35 have been the norm, with labs around the world going into the 40s.

    Essentially labs were running as many cycles as necessary to achieve a positive result, despite experts warning that this was pointless (even Fauci himself said anything over 35 cycles is meaningless).

    But NOW, and only for fully vaccinated people, the CDC will only accept samples achieved from 28 cycles or fewer. That can only be a deliberate decision in order to decrease the number of “breakthrough infections” being officially recorded.

    Secondly, asymptomatic or mild infections will no longer be recorded as “covid cases”.

    That’s right. Even if a sample collected at the low CT value of 28 can be sequenced into the virus alleged to cause Covid19, the CDC will no longer be keeping records of breakthrough infections that don’t result in hospitalisation or death.

    From their website:

    As of May 1, 2021, CDC transitioned from monitoring all reported vaccine breakthrough cases to focus on identifying and investigating only hospitalized or fatal cases due to any cause. This shift will help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance. Previous case counts, which were last updated on April 26, 2021, are available for reference only and will not be updated moving forward.

    Just like that, being asymptomatic – or having only minor symptoms – will no longer count as a “Covid case” but only if you’ve been vaccinated.

    The CDC has put new policies in place which effectively created a tiered system of diagnosis. Meaning, from now on, unvaccinated people will find it much easier to be diagnosed with Covid19 than vaccinated people.

    1. Consider…

      Person A has not been vaccinated. They test positive for Covid using a PCR test at 40 cycles and, despite having no symptoms, they are officially a “covid case”.

      Person B has been vaccinated. They test positive at 28 cycles, and spend six weeks bedridden with a high fever. Because they never went into a hospital and didn’t die they are NOT a Covid case.

      Person C, who was also vaccinated, did die. After weeks in hospital with a high fever and respiratory problems. Only their positive PCR test was 29 cycles, so they’re not officially a Covid case either.

      The CDC is demonstrating the beauty of having a “disease” that can appear or disappear depending on how you measure it.

      To be clear: If these new policies had been the global approach to “Covid” since December 2019, there would never have been a pandemic at all.

