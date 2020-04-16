Coronavirus

Hydroxychloroquine Trial for Treating COVID-19 Disappoints

"The best available evidence does not support the use of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19."

|

HydroxychloroquineDreamstime
(Amlan Mathur | Dreamstime.com)

A just-reported Chinese study compares the clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine with those of patients receiving standard of care. The results, alas, are disappointing.

I summarized that study in my roundup yesterday of COVID-19 therapeutic research, pointing out that this randomized controlled trial of 150 patients "found no difference in the rate of viral load reduction or symptom alleviation between the group treated with hydroxychloroquine and the one that had not been." Now the University of Vermont pulmonologist Josh Farkas has published his own analysis of the results, delving more deeply into the data.

The patients in both arms of the study were well-matched demographically and clinically, Farkas notes. Most suffered relatively mild cases of the disease, and treatment was initiated fairly late—about 16 to 17 days after disease onset. Twenty-eight days into the trial, the researchers found essentially no difference between the two cohorts with respect to the percent of patients in which the virus was undetectable.

Farkas adds:

This endpoint most directly addresses the question: does hydroxychloroquine exert anti-viral activity in vivo? The answer seems to be: nope. Even if the drug were administered too late to affect the clinical course of the infection, if it exerted any anti-viral activity then we might expect to see that effect here. If anything, there might be a trend towards delayed viral clearance in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine.

The study also found that fever and respiratory symptoms did not abate any faster in patients who had been treated with hydroxychloroquine.

Farkas acknowledges the study's limits, including its small size and that the researchers were not blinded—that is, they knew which patients were being given the treatment. "Nonetheless," he says, "this study currently represents the highest available quality of evidence regarding hydroxychloroquine."

"For now, the best available evidence does not support the use of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19," Farkas concludes. "It seems prudent to restrict the use of hydroxychloroquine to randomized controlled studies for the time being." He does acknowledge that future studies in which COVID-19 patients are treated earlier in the course of their infections may yet find that hydroxychloroquine offers some therapeutic benefits. Fingers crossed.

 

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. John
    April.16.2020 at 3:16 pm

    Farkas acknowledges the study’s limits, including its small size and that the researchers were not blinded—that is, they knew which patients were being given the treatment. “Nonetheless,” he says, “this study currently represents the highest available quality of evidence regarding hydroxychloroquine.”

    The studies that found that it did work have been dismissed because of their small sample size. If that is a valid criticism of those studies, and I think it is, then it is just as valid here. The fact that this study is somewhat larger than the others doesn’t make it large enough to be significant.

    So, the answer continues to be “we don’t know”. It may be that the virus has mutated such that all of the studies are valid but have different results because they were each treating a slightly different virus.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.16.2020 at 3:29 pm

      Excellent point.

      The absence of double blind testing and adequate controls are ubiquitously used to cast doubt upon the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, and rightly so. But it seems when it comes to the other end of that spectrum, the absence of such controls is no impediment to studies that come to the conclusion that hydroxychloroquine is not effective.

      Also,

      //The patients in both arms of the study were well-matched demographically and clinically, Farkas notes. Most suffered relatively mild cases of the disease, and treatment was initiated fairly late—about 16 to 17 days after disease onset. Twenty-eight days into the trial, the researchers found essentially no difference between the two cohorts with respect to the percent of patients in which the virus was undetectable.//

      The study is limited to “relatively mild” cases. In other words, patients that would have improved, most likely, without any medication or treatment at all. Many of the anecdotal reports are about recoveries in people with **severe** cases. The severity of the infection may be a factor to account for. Perhaps in mild cases, it makes little if any difference. Perhaps in severe cases, it helps.

      1. John
        April.16.2020 at 3:49 pm

        I somehow missed that. People with mild symptoms nearly always recover no matter what. So, it is hard to see how even the most effective drug could show itself to be effective when used on people who we know will recover without any treatment.

        How did Bailey miss that? Moreover, why did they even bother to do a study like this? It proves nothing and could never prove anything.

        1. Ronald Bailey
          April.16.2020 at 4:03 pm

          J: The endpoints of the study were viral clearance (the same for both treated and untreated) and symptom alleviation rates (the same). The patients in the trial were hospitalized – mild in this case means essentially not on ventilators.

          1. Metazoan
            April.16.2020 at 4:06 pm

            Nonetheless, I think his point stands. It is possible that the drug is only useful in cases where the patient is critically ill, is it not?

            1. Geraje Guzba
              April.16.2020 at 4:21 pm

              Precisely.

              Chemotherapy, for example, isn’t going to effective in treating mild, non-life threatening cancers, but it *is* effective in treating aggressive cancers that have spread.

              The severity of the disease *does* tend to affect the efficacy of proposed treatment, be it introduced later or earlier in the course of the disease.

              Have there been any studies in severe cases?

            2. Ronald Bailey
              April.16.2020 at 4:22 pm

              M: See my post below in which I link to French study in which severely ill patients were dosed with the combination hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

              1. Geraje Guzba
                April.16.2020 at 4:31 pm

                11 people.

                5 had cancer. 1 had HIV.

                I think we can agree that reading into these results for any conclusions is unwise. For all the flack that the Gautret study received, it was *far* more compelling than the Molina trial.

          2. Geraje Guzba
            April.16.2020 at 4:25 pm

            What do you mean treated *and* untreated? There was no control group receiving a placebo.

            And, where in the Farkas study does it actually state mild = “not on ventilators?” Hospitalized does not mean actually mean they needed *any* drugs to recover, either.

            The study isn’t clear but I assume the patients were not receiving any other drugs, no? If so, they probably would have recovered no matter what.

            So, I’m not sure what the point of the study was (given its admitted flaws) if only to demonstrate that healthy people don’t need any specialized prescriptions to fight of a viral infection.

          3. target
            April.16.2020 at 4:39 pm

            hydroxychloroquine is not antiviral so you would not see any difference in viral clearance. And the only symptom it is designed to alleviate: cytokine storm (overactive immune response leading inflammation and fluid buildup in the lungs). These patients were not being treated for pneumonia, and were also not treated until too late in the course of the disease (16 to 17 days). You see exactly the same result you would expect to see when treating a condition with the wrong therapy; e.g. splinting a leg to treat a broken arm.

            Medically the endpoints of the study are completely mismatched with the condition of the patients they were treating. This makes it a worthless study.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      April.16.2020 at 4:24 pm

      Nobody should be surprised by this. There were equal hopes that hydroxychloroquine works for the flu a few years back, but when the studies were done, it turned out it didn’t help. This is why scientists always express caution about a new promising treatment – most of them end up disappointing. Turns out finding drugs that works is really, really hard.

  2. Commenter_XY
    April.16.2020 at 3:19 pm

    A just-reported Chinese study ….

    No need to read further. It is Chinese data. All bullshit, I am sure.

    1. R Mac
      April.16.2020 at 3:39 pm

      Thank you.

  3. IceTrey
    April.16.2020 at 3:36 pm

    If it doesn’t hurt why not give it. Also it’s being used on conjunction with Azithromyacin.

    1. Brandybuck
      April.16.2020 at 3:38 pm

      But it does hurt. There are side effects. And there are patients who need it for other reasons. Taking the drug away from them because it *might* help some edge cases for more visible disease is evil.

      1. Geraje Guzba
        April.16.2020 at 3:39 pm

        //Taking the drug away from them because it *might* help some edge cases for more visible disease is evil.//

        Yup. The drug has been taken away from everyone else. It disappeared overnight.

        Ridiculous.

        1. R Mac
          April.16.2020 at 3:42 pm

          I keep hearing this claim. I’ve yet to hear about any actual patients of these other diseases that can’t get it anymore though.

          1. John
            April.16.2020 at 3:51 pm

            Exactly. Show me these people. Moreover, it is not like these drugs are in such short supply that any use of them for other purposes will deprive someone else of getting them. That is complete bullshit.

            1. Chipper Morning Wood
              April.16.2020 at 4:29 pm

              A ten second google search proved you wrong. As usual.

              1. Geraje Guzba
                April.16.2020 at 4:32 pm

                Your cite fell off, again.

          2. Geraje Guzba
            April.16.2020 at 3:51 pm

            It’s one of those self sustaining truths, exceedingly common in the era of the Orange Man, that has become indisputable because unscrupulous media personalities, and idiots, keep repeating it.

      2. Overt
        April.16.2020 at 3:45 pm

        The side effects of this drug are rare, and easily controlled for. Thousands if not millions of expats in malaria countries essentially take these drugs every day for their entire years long residence. The drug is not in heavy demand here in the US, and giving it to a few tens of thousands of patients isn’t going to cause a shortage, especially domestically.

        I really don’t see why people are SO bent out of shape other than the fact that Trump thinks its the best thing since sliced bread. Nevertheless, those people will insist it is pure poison just to make life hard on Trump. It is bizarre.

        1. John
          April.16.2020 at 3:54 pm

          Trump has literally driven people nuts. The only reason they are losing their minds over this and doing anything at all to convince themselves and everyone else that this treatment doesn’t work is because Trump said it did and proving Trump is always wrong about everything is the only thing that matters.

          Look at Bailey in this post. He is taking a Chinese study face value. It is also a study that is of a small number of patients and of patients who were all going to recover anyway. Yet, Bailey tells us “the best evidence now says this doesn’t work”. WTF? This isn’t the best evidence. Even if it were trust worthy, it isn’t of patients who were suffering severe symptoms with the real chance of not recovering. So it is not the best evidence. Bailey normally would understand that. But Orange Man Bad seems to have rotted his brain.

          1. JFree
            April.16.2020 at 4:07 pm

            And the only reason you are picking nits is because Dr Donald said it worked. Therefore, anyone who says it doesn’t, has TDS. By definition. And said TDS must be denounced in the loudest possible terms so that you can prove how loyal you are to Dr Donald.

            Whatever happened to the BS meme that you Trumpbots say that what he says is serious but not literal or just spouting off and entertainment or whatever that is?

            1. Nardz
              April.16.2020 at 4:17 pm

              A lot more people than Trump have said it works.
              Some even credit it from saving them from the covid super plague disease

            2. Geraje Guzba
              April.16.2020 at 4:40 pm

              Details matter.

              Lefties more or less shit all over the Gautret study in France (which had promising results) and many are now touting the Farkas study as proof positive, despite all of its *admitted* flaws, that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help in any way in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

              John is correct that the obsession of hydroxychloroquine has nothing any longer to do with science, and everything to do with the left clinging to any morsel of doubt, however shaky, to undermine Trump’s “ridiculous” assertion that we have a drug available that *****may***** work.

              It’s insane.

          2. Don't look at me!
            April.16.2020 at 4:27 pm

            Where they using Chinese manufactured drugs? No wonder it didn’t work.

        2. Nonstopdrivel
          April.16.2020 at 3:56 pm

          I wouldn’t say the side effects are rare, exactly, but they are annoying. Diarrhea is probably the most common one, and it was the largest impediment to compliance we faced with soldiers in Iraq. It’s not going to kill you, but it can make you pretty miserable for a while.

          1. Ron
            April.16.2020 at 4:02 pm

            A little diarrhea or the chance to recover from the drowning effects of Covid-19, I’ll take the chance of diarrhea.

            1. Nonstopdrivel
              April.16.2020 at 4:09 pm

              Sure. But try convincing a soldier to grapple with diarrhea for the entirety of a 12- to 18-month deployment. Good luck with that.

              In the interest of full disclosure: I was one of the medics handing the bottles out, and I never took the stuff myself. Then again, growing up in Wisconsin, I used to get bitten by more mosquitoes in a single afternoon than I got bitten by over the course of my two years in southern Iraq combined, so I took what I considered to be a calculated risk — a remote chance of malaria over a very real chance of dehydration and electrolyte imbalances. I doubt I was the only one. I’m also not saying it was necessarily the right decision.

              1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                April.16.2020 at 4:26 pm

                Sure. But try convincing a soldier to grapple with diarrhea for the entirety of a 12- to 18-month deployment. Good luck with that.

                To be fair, that’s pretty common just from eating at our deployed locations’ fine chow halls.

                1. Nonstopdrivel
                  April.16.2020 at 4:31 pm

                  I must have been lucky, because with a few rare exceptions, I ate better in Iraq than I did stateside.

        3. Banh
          April.16.2020 at 4:33 pm

          You know what is so funny..
          If anyone watches TV at all, how many Pharma ads has America watched with the speed talking side effects following the drug pitch?
          It’s the last 1/3 of the commercial.

          Side effects of HCQ???

    2. Ronald Bailey
      April.16.2020 at 4:11 pm

      I: Unfortunately, other French researchers published a case study of 11 consecutive COVID-19 patients in which they dosed them using the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin recipe from the original study and they report: We found no evidence of a strong antiviral activity or clinical benefit of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for the treatment of our hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Ongoing randomized clinical trials with hydroxychloroquine should provide a definitive answer regarding the alleged efficacy of this combination and will assess its safety.
      The original guys from Marseille have doubled down and claim to have reproduced their results. I hope they are right, but we won’t know until the results of RCTs are reported in the next couple of months.

  4. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    April.16.2020 at 3:36 pm

    Perhaps Drs. Trump, Ingraham, Hannity, and Clinger should go back to school.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      April.16.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Perhaps you should just pull the trigger. The taste of a gun in your mouth must become unpleasant, day after day, in a never ending cycle of doubt and manic resolve.

      Be like Nike.

      Just Do It.

  5. Brandybuck
    April.16.2020 at 3:37 pm

    But Trump said this was a cure! Fake news! Fake news! Now where’s my fish cleaner, I’ve come down with the sniffles.

    1. Nardz
      April.16.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Chug the whole bottle

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.16.2020 at 4:03 pm

      “The Libertarian Case for Chinese Medical Studies”

  6. Banh
    April.16.2020 at 3:53 pm

    Why the hell are you bothering with a study based in China? Do you expect reliable info, or are you seeking anti-Trump results to bolster US media coverage?

    Since “Reason” implies that you use “reason” in your publishing, try reaching out to the many doctors worldwide who are having wonderful results HCQ. Would that be too risky, to talk with people in the field who could direct you to actual patients who could give you testimonials after HCQ?

    Made in China info is no better than Made in China product.
    Right, Reason????

    1. Banh
      April.16.2020 at 3:55 pm

      Such bullcrap coming from “Reason”..

  7. BigGiveNotBigGov
    April.16.2020 at 3:57 pm

    Snake-oil drummers are a plague of pandemics nearly as bad as the microbes. Like with Trump today, quinine derivatives were a favorite snake-oil during the 1918 Flu. Laxative Bromo Quinine, a dangerous and ineffective laxative and quinine mix, was as widely hawked then as has been hydroxychloroquine now.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      April.16.2020 at 4:04 pm

      Yes, an off-patent medicine that’s been used for decades is dangerous and ineffective. So ineffective, in fact, they give it to lupus patients, but only as a placebo while the “real” medicine does all the work.

      1. BigGiveNotBigGov
        April.16.2020 at 4:30 pm

        Oh, I thought the point was avoiding C-19 snake-oil medicines and their drummers. If it’s making random recommendations of other meds for other diseases, thanks for the lupus recommendation (an autoimmune, not viral disease); in the spirit of reciprocity, azelastine nasal spray is great for hayfever – I doubt, though, that it’s any better than hydroxychlorquine for C-19 or Laxative Bromo Quinine for the flu.

    2. lap83
      April.16.2020 at 4:19 pm

      Furthermore, it’s Snake oil stolen from people who need that snake oil for its well-documented medical benefits!!!!!!

    3. Nardz
      April.16.2020 at 4:20 pm

      Fyck off and due, hihn

  8. Metazoan
    April.16.2020 at 4:09 pm

    if it exerted any anti-viral activity then we might expect to see that effect here [at the late stage]

    Why? If the real problem with Covid-19 is the inflammatory response to the viral load, wouldn’t the clinical outcome be more dictated by antiviral activity early in the course of the disease? And could it be that antiviral activity appeared lower so late because in the control group, the immune system was already reducing viral load?

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      April.16.2020 at 4:10 pm

      Has anyone proposed a plausible physiological mechanism by which hydroxychloroquine could ameliorate the course of SARS-CoV-2? If it’s purely by means of an anti-inflammatory effect, why aren’t we investigating the efficacy of other anti-inflammatory agents?

      1. Metazoan
        April.16.2020 at 4:15 pm

        There are several. From what I have read, it’s split into two potential avenues: antiviral and anti-inflammatory. In the first category, it apparently facilitates the entry of Zinc ions into cells, iirc, which might interfere with the viral RNA polymerase. It may also alter endosomal pH in a way that hinders viral escape.

        Regarding the anti-inflammatory aspect, yes, I believe there are some off-label uses of RA drugs as well on critically ill patients. Apologies for lack of cites, feeling too lazy to look up links.

      2. Ronald Bailey
        April.16.2020 at 4:20 pm

        Lots of speculation on that. Here’s one to review. FWIW, the effect of both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine on coronavirus were tested by Chinese researchers on green monkey cells in vitro.

        1. Nonstopdrivel
          April.16.2020 at 4:30 pm

          Yeah, and THC kills cancer cells in vitro too. It’s a huge leap to go from killing things in vitro to having a safe and effective therapeutic agent in vivo. But thanks for the papers; I’ve downloaded them to read later tonight.

          In the meantime, I just want to state that I have made the decision always to use the term SARS-CoV-2 and not the absurd disease name ending in a date. I cannot think of another disease that has a date in the name, and I think it sets a bad precedent. Medical students are already subject to an absurd amount of rote memorization. It’s bad enough that they have to memorize the differences between hepatitis A, B, and C or human herpesvirus- 1, -2, -3, -4, -5, -6, -7, and -8. If this becomes the norm, now they’re going to have to sit around memorizing what years various strains of viruses emerged — and all for the sake of some misguided sense of political correctness?

          No. Unless my superiors force me to write otherwise, for me its SARS-CoV-2. As a clinician, it tells you everything you need to know at a glance. The year it was discovered is beside the point.

  9. chemjeff radical individualist
    April.16.2020 at 4:37 pm

    And, right on cue, we have Trump’s defenders here to pick nits in this study in order to try to prove that Dr. Trump was right all along.

    “Pushing an unverified treatment onto desperate sick people in order to pwn the libs!”

