First Amendment

SCOTUS Rules That California Violated the First Amendment by Routinely Demanding Donor Information From Advocacy Groups

Six justices agreed that the state's "dragnet for sensitive donor information" imposes "a widespread burden on donors' associational rights."

|

John-Roberts-4-27-21-Newscom
Chief Justice John Roberts (CNP/AdMedia/Sipa)

The Supreme Court today ruled that California violated the First Amendment by demanding that all charitable organizations operating in the state disclose information about their major donors. Given the potential chilling effect on freedom of association and the state's weak justification for demanding donor information, Chief Justice John Roberts says in the majority opinion, California's regulation fails to satisfy "exacting scrutiny," the standard that the Court has applied in other compelled disclosure cases.

The decision vindicates a principle that the Court recognized 63 years ago in NAACP v. Alabama, which involved that state's demand for the civil rights organization's membership lists. In that case, the Court noted that such requirements can pose a grave threat to freedom of association, exposing supporters of controversial organizations to the risk of harassment, threats, and violence. "Compelled disclosure of affiliation with groups engaged in advocacy may constitute as effective a restraint on freedom of association as [other] forms of governmental action," the justices observed in 1958.

Advocacy groups that objected to California's nosiness argued that it posed a similar danger, and the Court agreed. "The Attorney General's disclosure requirement imposes a widespread burden on donors' associational rights," Roberts writes in an opinion that was joined in most respects by five other justices. "And this burden cannot be justified on the ground that the regime is narrowly tailored to investigating charitable wrongdoing, or that the State's interest in administrative convenience is sufficiently important. We therefore hold that the up-front collection of [donor information] is facially unconstitutional, because it fails exacting scrutiny in 'a substantial number of its applications…judged in relation to [its] plainly legitimate sweep.'"

California has for many years officially required that nonprofit groups, as a condition of raising money in the state, submit both IRS Form 990, which includes information about a tax-exempt organization's mission, leadership, and finances, and Schedule B of Form 990, which lists the names and addresses of individuals who have donated more than $5,000 to the organization in a given tax year. But California did not begin enforcing the latter requirement in earnest until 2010.

The Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center refused to comply, arguing that the disclosure requirement was inconsistent with the First Amendment. A federal judge agreed, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit reversed that decision and upheld the Schedule B requirement. The two groups, joined by a remarkably diverse array of nonprofit organizations spanning a wide range of interests and political viewpoints, asked the Supreme Court to overturn the 9th Circuit's decision.

Roberts' majority opinion says the 9th Circuit erred by failing to require that California's regulation be "narrowly tailored" to serve a compelling government interest—in this case, prevention of charitable fraud. "There is a dramatic mismatch…between the interest that the Attorney General seeks to promote and the disclosure regime that he has implemented in service of that end," Roberts says, noting that more than 100,000 charitable organizations are registered in California and that 60,000 renew their registrations each year.

"Given the amount and sensitivity of this information harvested by the State, one would expect Schedule B collection to form an integral part of California's fraud detection efforts," Roberts says. "It does not. To the contrary, the record amply supports the District Court's finding that there was not 'a single, concrete instance in which pre-investigation collection of a Schedule B did anything to advance the Attorney General's investigative, regulatory or enforcement efforts.'" Should the attorney general decide to investigate a particular organization, Roberts notes, he can always obtain donor information via a subpoena or audit letter.

"California casts a dragnet for sensitive donor information from tens of thousands of charities each year, even though that information will become relevant in only a small number of cases involving filed complaints," the Court says. "California does not rely on Schedule Bs to initiate investigations, and in all events, there are multiple alternative mechanisms through which the Attorney General can obtain Schedule B information after initiating an investigation. The need for up-front collection is particularly dubious given that California—one of only three States to impose such a requirement—did not rigorously enforce the disclosure obligation until 2010."

Fears about the consequences of such compelled disclosure are hardly fanciful. The petitioners "introduced evidence that they and their supporters have been subjected to bomb threats, protests, stalking, and physical violence," Roberts notes. In that context, it is rational to worry that major donors could face similar reprisals, a prospect that might deter them from supporting groups that promote causes they favor.

Compounding that concern, California has been amazingly lax in protecting the donor information it collects, which is supposed to be confidential but in practice is not. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation "identified nearly 2,000 confidential Schedule Bs that had been inadvertently posted to the Attorney General's website, including dozens that were found the day before trial," Roberts notes. "One of the Foundation's expert witnesses also discovered that he was able to access hundreds of thousands of confidential documents on the website simply by changing a digit in the URL. The court found after trial that 'the amount of careless mistakes made by the Attorney General's Registry is shocking.' And although California subsequently codified a policy prohibiting disclosure…the court determined that '[d]onors and potential donors would be reasonably justified in a fear of disclosure given such a context' of past breaches."

Roberts says "the gravity of the privacy concerns in this context is further underscored by the filings of hundreds of organizations as amici curiae in support of the petitioners." Those organizations (which include this website's publisher, the Reason Foundation) "span the ideological spectrum, and indeed the full range of human endeavors: from the American Civil Liberties Union to the Proposition 8 Legal Defense Fund; from the Council on American-Islamic Relations to the Zionist Organization of America; from Feeding America–Eastern Wisconsin to PBS Reno." Roberts adds that "the deterrent effect feared by these organizations is real and pervasive, even if their concerns are not shared by every single charity operating or raising funds in California."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, faults the majority for deeming California's requirement facially unconstitutional rather than limiting its analysis to organizations that can demonstrate a well-grounded fear of reprisals. "The same scrutiny the Court applied when NAACP members in the Jim Crow South did not want to disclose their membership for fear of reprisals and violence now applies equally in the case of donors only too happy to publicize their names across the websites and walls of the organizations they support," she writes.

Sotomayor concedes "there is no question that petitioners have shown that their donors reasonably fear reprisals if their identities are publicly exposed," although she questions "the likelihood of that happening." If the Court "had simply granted as-applied relief to petitioners based on its reading of the facts," she says, "I would be sympathetic, although my own views diverge." Instead, she argues, "the Court jettisons completely the longstanding requirement that plaintiffs demonstrate an actual First Amendment burden before the Court will subject government action to close scrutiny."

The Institute for Justice, which backed the petitioners in this case, takes a different view. "Today's ruling reaffirms vital protections for the rights of privacy and association," says Institute for Justice senior attorney Paul Sherman. "California required tens of thousands of charities to disclose their most sensitive donor information and then mishandled that confidential information so badly that it was easily available to anyone with an internet connection. The Court correctly recognized what a grave threat this requirement posed to the rights of free speech and association."

NEXT: Brickbats: July 2021

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Chumby

    How does this impact CRT?

    1. Ken Shultz

      It doesn’t, but the ruling I referenced below clearly seems to indicate that the Supreme Court hasn’t yet been sufficiently subjected to through CRT conditioning yet.

      Alito wrote the majority opinion. Is he still allowed on Twitter after saying that?

  2. Ken Shultz

    Meanwhile, SCOTUS ruled that Arizona’s new voting laws are just fine the way they are–even if them impact different people differently.

    “The mere fact there is some disparity in impact does not necessarily mean that a system is not equally open or that it does not give everyone an equal opportunity to vote”

    —-Majority Opinion

    https://www.reuters.com/world/us/voting-rights-breyers-future-spotlight-us-supreme-court-2021-07-01/

    1. criticaljeff racial theorist

      Split 6-3 along partisan lines. Kagan’s dissent is embarrassing. “VRA Good”, quotes racist folk song lyrics from the 1890s, as if that were legal reasoning

      1. Chumby

        The Dukes of Hazzard gad Boss Hog. SCOTUS has Khagan.

    2. Ken Shultz

      This ruling is important on the voting law front, with so many states writing their own rules for fear of having their power to do so subsumed by H.R. 1. It was a 6-3 ruling, and that should answer a lot of questions for similar challenges as they arise in other states.

      The timing of this ruling is, also, unintentionally hilarious in that so many progressives were claiming that ballot integrity is a ridiculous concern that serious people shouldn’t even consider–after the election board in New York double counted 135,000 ballots in election for mayor.

      “The board on Tuesday reported that 941,832 ranked-choice votes had been cast for mayor during last week’s primary, the first such election in which the ranked-choice method was used, while 799,827 were initially counted and reported on June 22

      https://news.yahoo.com/york-election-fiasco-spurs-republican-110000544.html

      There was a discrepancy. Mistakes were made. Everything is alright now. We’ll keep adding people’s third and fourth choices to the top two. When somebody wins, we’ll let you know. Trust us. We’re progressives, we’re experts, and we care about people.

      1. Stuck in California

        I don’t doubt that nothing nefarious is happening in NYC elections. They really could just be that incompetent.

        That said:
        1. I sure as hell wouldn’t want to be the software developer or qa guy on that voting system. Or any voting system. Screw being in the middle of that when a bug is found.

        2. Whether or not there is manipulation, this looks bad. Anything not open and transparent will give the losing side a way to cast doubt on the election results. Period.

        So, yeah, NYC is screwing the pooch here. Lots of people already distrustful are now even more so. Good job promoting democracy with that one guys!

  3. Gregdn

    Sotomayor’s dissent basically says “Show me why you need your privacy and then we’ll talk…”

  4. buckleup

    Today was a good day, the slightly more conservative court went the right way on voting and elections, and we know this because far left democrat dirtbags are shitting in their diapers about it.

    1. Ken Shultz

      “The mere fact there is some disparity in impact does not necessarily mean that a system is not equally open or that it does not give everyone an equal opportunity to vote”

      —-Majority Opinion

      The Court just shit-canned the central premise of social justice. They should be going nuts.

      Social justice is the relation of balance between individuals and society measured by comparing distribution of wealth differences, from personal liberties to fair privilege opportunities.”

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_justice

      1. Chumby

        Social Justice Worriers

    2. Moonrocks

      far left democrat dirtbags are shitting in their diapers about it
      Yeah, now they’re going to have to rely even more heavily on intelligence agencies for their opposition research.

  5. Joe M

    Great ruling, and really disappointing it wasn’t a 9-0 verdict. Sotomayor in particular, I would expect to understand the civil rights implications better, or at least apply them in a less partisan fashion.

  6. Lord of Strazele

    Now do practically every criminal law. Are they narrowly tailored? Of course they aren’t. Fuckng bs.

  7. Unicorn Abattoir

    Roberts’ majority opinion says the 9th Circuit erred by failing to require that California’s regulation be “narrowly tailored” to serve a compelling government interest—in this case, prevention of charitable fraud fucking with conservative organizations.

    FTFY

  8. Dillinger

    >>California has been amazingly lax in protecting the donor information it collects

    feature. and was there punishment for the 1A violation?

  9. Quo Usque Tandem

    “From 1999 to 2008, of the Ninth Circuit Court rulings that were reviewed by the Supreme Court, 20% were affirmed, 19% were vacated, and 61% were reversed; the median reversal rate for all federal appellate courts was 68.29% for the same period.”

    Since 2007, the 9th Circuit had a reversal rate of 78 percent. That puts it in second place behind the 6th Circuit (79.7 percent). The circuit with the lowest rate of overturned decisions is the First Circuit at 50 percent. Since 2007, SCOTUS has released opinions in 993 cases.

Please to post comments