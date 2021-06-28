Trans

A Victory for Trans Teens as Supreme Court Declines To Hear Appeal in Bathroom Case

The refusal leaves in place a federal court decision favoring trans students' right to insist on accommodation.

Gavin Grimm (Jonathon Gruenke/TNS/Newscom)

The Supreme Court today declined to revisit a case about how transgender students are treated with regard to bathrooms in public schools. It's leaving a lower court ruling intact that says it's unconstitutional for a school district to try to force a transgender student to continue using the bathroom facilities corresponding to their sex at birth.

In Monday's orders, the Supreme Court rejected a petition to hear Gavin Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, a case that the Supreme Court originally planned to hear all the way back in 2016. The case has instead followed a winding road through three presidential administrations.

Gavin Grimm was a transgender male student at Gloucester High School in Gloucester County, Virginia. He began his transition while in school in 2014 and sought to get permission to start using male restrooms. The school board forbade it and set in place a policy of requiring trans teens to use either the restroom of their birth sex or a unisex bathroom.

Grimm, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), sued the school district, arguing that this treatment was a form of sex discrimination under Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. The Department of Justice under President Barack Obama agreed with a court interpretation that federal protections against sex discrimination also covered discrimination against trans students. It got involved in the case on Grimm's side. The Supreme Court then agreed to hear the case to attempt to answer the question of whether trans discrimination counts as sex discrimination.

Then, President Donald Trump was elected president. Before the Supreme Court actually heard the arguments, the Department of Justice in 2017, led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, withdrew its legal guidance supporting Grimm's position. The Justice Department under Trump argued that sex and gender identity were separate legal concepts and therefore states were responsible for outlining policies on how to accommodate (or not accommodate) trans students.

Because of this shift, in March 2017, the Supreme Court vacated Grimm's case without hearing it and sent it back down to the lower courts for reconsideration.

This didn't kill the case. It just pushed the fight back down the ladder to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Grimm and the ACLU continued the fight and in August 2019, the court granted a summary judgment affirming Grimm's position. U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen ruled that the Gloucester School District violated Grimm's rights under the 14th Amendment and Title IX, particularly by the school's refusal to update its records to designate Grimm as male after he had legally changed the sex on his birth certificate. In August 2020, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit affirmed this decision with a 2–1 vote.

In February of this year, the school board petitioned the Supreme Court to again take up this case to settle whether Title IX obligates schools to treat trans students by their chosen sex rather than their birth sex.

Today the Supreme Court decided it would not get involved again, though Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said they would have granted the petition to hear the case.

This leaves the legal conflict not fully resolved, but with the weight of federal court decisions in favor of trans students. For trans students in schools within the 4th Circuit (Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina), the end of the Grimm case means that school districts cannot enforce restroom facility policies against trans students that treat them differently from other students.

We also have a sense of where the Supreme Court might have gone anyway from last year's 6–3 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County. In that decision, the majority determined that the protections against sex discrimination in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also protect against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Title IX is a different federal law, but it would seem as though similar logic might apply. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court at this point is not interested in officially weighing in, which has the effect of leaving the pro-trans rulings in place.

Grimm, now well into adulthood, celebrated his win on Twitter:

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Homple

    Great leap forward for freedom: Government decrees that the mentally ill get to choose which school bathroom they use.

    Libertarian moment!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      We are all required to join into the delusion.

      By this logic, if someone snaps and thinks he’s Jesus, he should be crucified, not treated.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland

        And another meeting of Libertarians For Government Enforcement Of Fairy-Tale-Based Bigotry is convened!

        1. Jaimie Hool

          Invoking fairy-tale-based bigotry in a story about people who pretend they are men when they are women, or pretend to women when they are men, is so unintentionally hilarious it could only be properly executed by our resident hicklib inbred.

        2. raspberrydinners

          It’s on point for the authoritarians here.

          1. Unicorn Abattoir

            Nobody’s surprised that you believe in biological impossibilities, shitlunches.

    2. criticaljeff racial theorist

      No one worries about the rights of the majority of kids who feel uncomfortable sharing a bathroom with the opposite sex

      1. Because none of them have sued. Squeaky wheel.

      2. Ghatanathoah

        People who have been on hormones for a while usually look more like their preferred gender. If some heavily muscled guy with a beard walked into a woman’s restroom the women in there will probably be uncomfortable. If he walked into a men’s restroom, the men probably won’t be. The fact that, when he gets into a stall and pulls down his pants, there is a vagina down there, doesn’t really mean anything in terms of the comfort of the other people in the restroom.

        1. Zeb

          This is pretty much what I always say. Use the bathroom that you can get away with using and that would be least disruptive. No laws needed. No one is going to check your genes (or in your jeans) when you go to the toilet.

      3. chemjeff radical individualist

        Who knew there was a “right not to feel uncomfortable”.

        1. Jaimie Hool

          Who knew there was a “right not to feel uncomfortable”.

          Hey remember how you spent 18 months telling us that everyone in the United States of America should be compelled by the government to wear a cloth covering on their face despite decades of research experimentally confirming that such coverings have absolutely no efficacy in preventing the spread of respiratory viruses because you’re a fatass piece of shit who was shitting his pants in terror of getting Covid-19? Remember how important your “right” not to feel uncomfortable was?

      4. Why in fuck has ‘sharing a bathroom’ become such an article of faith among people?

        This is not a major design challenge. It is not a big cost thing. afaik there is only the one mention in the Bible – And yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for there shall always be a toilet stall nearby with the appropriate gender on the door. Which is admittedly confusing.

    3. Failed leap forward for conservatives: Government gets to decide whether some people who previously used the bathroom now are now prohibited from using the bathroom.

      Too bad the advocates for urinary abstention and protection of urinal cakes lost.

      1. Jaimie Hool

        If I identify as a tranny can I use the bathroom without a Covid-19 vaccine and 3 paper masks on my face?

        1. I’m pretty sure you haven’t been toilet trained yet so – no you can’t use the bathroom

          But congrats on outing yourself as a tranny.

          1. Jaimie Hool

            Pretty ableist and transphobic bro. Maybe you should just stick to the 9/11 Truther conspiracies and Jew-bashing and leave humor to the experts like sarcasmic and Jon Stewart.

      2. Fats of Fury

        So the school is now compelled to bake a urinal cake?

        1. That is still pending a lawsuit.

  2. Gavin Grimm was a transgender male student at Gloucester High School in Gloucester County, Virginia. He began his transition while in school in 2014 and sought to get permission to start using male restrooms.

    So if I understand the way the language now works, this student was born a female and transitioned to a male.

    1. And trying to be as sensitive as possible to all the interested parties, at what point would we stop referring to the student as “Transgender”. We call him ‘he’, we allow ‘him’ to use the ‘boys’ bathroom. “He’s” a he, full stop. No further discussion, qualifiers, asterisks or superscripts required.

      1. criticaljeff racial theorist

        The same reason we don’t just start labeling AR-15s as Fully Automatic Assault Rifles. Words mean things.

        1. Aha, so the asterisk and scare quotes must remain in place. We wink and nudge and nod while calling “him” “he”, but we know that we’re lying?

        2. And “words mean things” is particularly rich in this context.

        3. Ghatanathoah

          But words like “he” and “she” don’t really mean anything having to do with biology. This is obvious when you look at the way these words are used in our culture. We refer to characters like Optimus Prime and C3P0 as “he” even though they do not have genitals or chromosomes. If someone has a pet bird no one objects if they call it a “he” or “she”, even though birds don’t have the same kinds of genitals mammals do, and don’t have the same kind of sex chromosomes either.

          So why is there this weird insistence that someone cannot be a “he”, even if he is far more similar, biologically speaking, to a male human than a parrot or C3P0?

          1. Jaimie Hool

            This might help to clear up your utter illiteracy on avian biology. Your stupidity is probably terminal.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir

    O/T – in a bid to out-Obama his former boss, Biden nominates a terrorist AND eugenicist to head the Bureau of Land Management.

    1. Huh, a terrorist AND a snitch. Rather fitting.

      In 1993, Biden’s nominee accepted legal immunity in exchange for testimony that she aided in a 1989 tree-spiking incident, wherein left-wing environmental terrorists jam metal spikes into trees which turn into projectiles when processed for logging.

    2. “It was degrading,” she told the local press. “It changed my awareness of the power of the government. Yes, this is happening to me and not someone in Panama. And yes, the government does do bad things sometimes.”

      And people think The Long March on the Institutions isn’t real.

      1. DesigNate

        Jeff will be by shortly to say why progressives aren’t horrible people.

        1. Jaimie Hool

          Lol called it.

    3. Its_Not_Inevitable

      Not to mention a LIAR.
      “Circumstances of the investigation into the Idaho tree-spiking case show Stone-Manning had been a primary subject which contradicts her testimony to Senate lawmakers that she had never been the target of a federal investigation. Stone-Manning had even complained to the local press several decades ago about being investigated.”

      And STUPID
      “It was degrading,” she told the local press. “It changed my awareness of the power of the government. Yes, this is happening to me and not someone in Panama. And yes, the government does do bad things sometimes.” But bring on Big Government, Baby!

    4. MT-Man

      Seems common for Missoula.

    5. Mickey Rat

      Newsome was not “barred from the bathroom”. Newsome was barred from using the same bathroom as biological males. The school did try to accommodate Newsome while respecting other student’s expectations of privacy. Newsome would only accept what he wanted, without any consideration for other people’s feelings.

      Newsome was, and remains, a selfish brat.

  4. Social Justice is neither

    Since Shack and the rest of the left have tossed the “sex is different from gender” canard this means the erasure of women in sports and other negative outcomes for females in society. Good job you misogynistic revolutionaries.

    How long before men declaring themselves to be lesbians is good enough to earn a scholarship on the “women’s” team or better circumstances if incarcerated? How long before women’s shelters are erased? This is the future you’re fighting for.

    1. It’s why many feminists have “pulled off the road” on this.

      Podcast: Reason contributor Brendan O’Neill interviews feminist Megan Murphy no “The misogyny of trans”.

      1. How did the current ostensible sides in this get drawn? How did it go from, sex stereotyping is bad, you can do and like whatever you want regardless of your sex; to, if you seem to conform to (or think you conform to) the stereotype of the opposite sex, you can’t be the sex you seem to be? Didn’t they realize that they were affirming what they were against?

      2. Or does it really have nothing to do with what the individual wants or thinks, but rather is a question of, how badly can we fuck up society and make everybody think they’re backward?

    2. Its_Not_Inevitable

      But you’re trying to use fundamental principles and concepts. They do not think that way (if they think at all). Each instance is taken separately as it happens and the “solution” is whatever makes them FEEL good in that moment

      1. That could explain a lot, assuming good will. But that’s not a trivial assumption.

    3. Jaimie Hool

      How long before men declaring themselves to be lesbians is good enough to earn a scholarship on the “women’s” team or better circumstances if incarcerated?

      The future is now

    4. Jaimie Hool

      How long before women’s shelters are erased?

      Sooner than later

    5. chemjeff radical individualist

      Where are all of these men who have chosen to mutilate themselves just for the purpose of getting a college athletic scholarship? That seems like an awfully high price to pay in order to get a scholarship.

      1. Jaimie Hool

        Since you don’t need to have had any surgical intervention or even HRT to qualify as “transgender” there’s not many examples that meet your criteria. There are, however, dozens of examples of men participating in women’s sports and smashing all historical records held by women.

    6. Sex is different from gender, which is why gender is trivial and should be ignored in most contexts. Sex is objective and usually nonarbitrary, with a few fuzzy borderline cases.

      1. Jaimie Hool

        The distinction is relatively new. “Gender” was invented as a euphemism for sex in the first place. It wasn’t until the 1970s that it took on the post-modern meaning.

        1. And it was taken as a euphemism because “sex” is also understood to mean “sexual activity”, and sexual activity is “bad” or uncouth or even shameful?

        2. Zeb

          “Gender” has had meanings distinct from sex for longer than that. Genders in language being a particularly obvious example. The problem is people taking it to the extreme of claiming that gender and sex are completely distinct when there is an almost perfect correlation when you are talking about people.
          I think it comes down to the faith that radical leftists have that human nature can be changed. Without that, they have nothing.

  5. The refusal leaves in place a federal court decision favoring trans students’ right to insist on accommodation.

    FYI, if you’re offended by this, school choice can fix this issue.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir

      The right to insist on accommodation is not the same as the right to be accommodated.

      Back to the courts!

    2. jimc5499

      So a “unisex” bathroom wasn’t an accommodation?

      1. Jaimie Hool

        It’s not an “accommodation” unless everyone else in society is forced to participate in the lie. That’s how totalitarian societies work. By forcing people to say things that they know are lies you make them participate in their own humiliation and moral debasement. It breaks human beings down into servile automata. How many fingers, Winston?

    3. Mickey Rat

      Newsome was accommodated. Newsome refused to compromise and trampled on everyone else’s rights.

  6. Jaimie Hool

    You’re not free unless you’re free to stand buck ass naked in the middle of the girls’ locker room stroking your throbbing, engorged penis.

    1. Social Justice is neither

      But only your female penis, a Male penis would be too much.

  7. mpercy

    Under Obama’s Dear Colleagues guidance letter (and which I expect to be resurrected by Biden or Harris), no diagnosis, nor treatment, nothing is required. A person’s gender is what they SAY it is (today, tomorrow they can say a different value for their gender). I 100% expect that we will increasingly see boys making claims to be girls to get a peek or worse in the girls locker room. Because some smart-assed hormone-driven boys kids will realize all they have to do is tell their principal that they are gender-fluid and demand to be able to go into whichever locker room they feel like that day. I also expect to see increasing numbers of boys making claims to be girls once they get cut from a boys team–this is a two-fer, as they get to be in the girls locker rooms and dominate their sports.

    I especially like irony in the Dear Colleague letter: “As is consistently recognized in civil rights cases, the desire to accommodate others’ discomfort cannot justify a policy that singles out and disadvantages a particular class of students.”

    The Departments interpret Title IX to require that when a student or the student’s parent or guardian, as appropriate, notifies the school administration that the student will assert a gender identity that differs from previous representations or records, the school will begin treating the student consistent with the student’s gender identity. Under Title IX, there is no medical diagnosis or treatment requirement that students must meet as a prerequisite to being treated consistent with their gender identity.6 Because transgender students often are unable to obtain identification documents that reflect their gender identity (e.g., due to restrictions imposed by state or local law in their place of birth or residence),7 requiring students to produce such identification documents in order to treat them consistent with their gender identity may violate Title IX when doing so has the practical effect of limiting or denying students equal access to an educational program or activity. A school’s Title IX obligation to ensure nondiscrimination on the basis of sex requires schools to provide transgender students equal access to educational programs and activities even in circumstances in which other students, parents, or community members raise objections or concerns.

    As is consistently recognized in civil rights cases, the desire to accommodate others’ discomfort cannot justify a policy that singles out and disadvantages a particular class of students.

    1. Enjoy Every Sandwich

      I 100% expect that we will increasingly see boys making claims to be girls to get a peek or worse in the girls locker room. Because some smart-assed hormone-driven boys kids will realize all they have to do is tell their principal that they are gender-fluid and demand to be able to go into whichever locker room they feel like that day.

      Anybody who insists that teenage boys would never do this hasn’t spent much time around them. Most teenage boys are only one “double dog dare ya, ya big chicken” from doing any number of dumb things.

      1. Outlaw Josey Wales

        See the movie Porkys.

  8. mpercy

    Remember, in the transgender wars, the only thing that is required is to self-proclaim “I identify as a woman!” (or man). There’s absolutely no requirements for hormone therapy, let alone the finality of surgery. Nor is it required to dress or even act the part. Simply make the statement “I identify as a woman” (or man) and then the world is commanded to accept that WITHOUT QUESTION.

    I’m really waiting for some 6′ 2″ 245lb fully masculine serial rapist to declare he identifies as a woman and demand to be transferred to a women’s facility. Heads should explode.

    It just boggles the mind: “It also requires that CDCR house the individual in a “correctional facility designated for men or women based on the individual’s preference.” Similar legislation has been passed in Connecticut and Massachusetts.”

    ‘Men Are Coming’: 255 California Prison Inmates Have Requested Transfer to Women’s Prisons Since January

    1. Jaimie Hool

      I’m really waiting for some 6′ 2″ 245lb fully masculine serial rapist to declare he identifies as a woman and demand to be transferred to a women’s facility. Heads should explode.

      The wait is over.

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich

      I’m wondering what the rules for private businesses like gyms will end up being. Imagine you’re the manager of a local Gold’s Gym and some big hairy dude walks in and just heads straight for the women’s locker room. Will it be considered “transphobic” to even demand an explanation of him?
      And I know leftists insist that women who have a problem with men waving their dicks around in women’s locker rooms are “bigots” but need I remind you that private businesses, unlike government schools, can’t legally compel anyone to patronize them. I wonder how many private gyms can afford to lose 50% of their clientele?

      1. Jaimie Hool

        Imagine you’re the manager of a local Gold’s Gym and some big hairy dude walks in and just heads straight for the women’s locker room. Will it be considered “transphobic” to even demand an explanation of him?

        Wonder no more

  9. hpearce

    “The school board forbade it and set in place a policy of requiring trans teens to use either the restroom of their birth sex or a unisex bathroom.”

    I personally see that as a very accommodating position for most people.

    1. hpearce

      “It’s leaving a lower court ruling intact that says it’s unconstitutional for a school district to try to force a transgender student to continue using the bathroom facilities corresponding to their sex at birth.”

      The above is not what the school did ! It offered unisex bathrooms and NOT just bathrooms based upon sex !

      1. Jaimie Hool

        Don’t let facts get in the way of a narrative. Trannies good!

        1. hpearce

          Don’t let the facts get in the way ?

          Where are your from, the book 1984 ?

  10. BYODB

    Hmm, I wonder what happens when this boy gets pregnant from another boy. Should be entertaining when they need to dress for P.E. or something.

  11. mpercy

    The 0.3% of people who are actually transgendered are not the real target of these laws. If someone has had hormone therapy and surgery to change their outer sex appearance, they will likely not even be noticed.

    The smaller fraction of transitioning men (women who have not yet become men) who want to use a men’s bathroom are also not really the issue. Women in a men’s room pose no significant threat to the men there regarding sexual assault. There are not a lot of “upskirt” photos taken in men’s rooms.

    The smaller fraction of transitioning women (men who have not yet become women) who want to use a women’s bathroom are certainly being–unfairly (to be sure?)–told by these laws to go along with society and use the men’s room instead.

    If the bathrooms and locker rooms are such a problem for transgendered folks, maybe the solution is to have all bathrooms and locker rooms be unisex from kindergarden on up and in all public places. REAL nondiscrimination in the bathroom.

    Just let the football team and cheerleaders use the same locker room. Nothing bad could possibly happen there right?

    And since urinals would discriminate based on external plumbing, everyone has to use the same toilets. We’ll have to demand that those who happen to have external plumbing sit down to use them, right? Lest they dribble on the seat that they fail to put up. Good luck with that.

  12. JesseAz

    This is not the libertarian victory that they are claiming. The restrooms are designed for gender for privacy reasons.

    Would Reason also support someone going to a park intended to be shared and deciding to change it into a dirt racecar track?

    Reason is throwing away privacy concerns of the many for the privacy/mental issues of the singular.

  13. raspberrydinners

    Always amazing seeing the “libertarians” here argue against this. I mean, are people just up and windmilling in the bathrooms now? How about just not being a jackass (like we basically all are not, at least in regards to showing genitalia) and no one needs to give a shit about anyone else’s junk?

    But hey, keep screeching about how terrible this all is for liberty you freedom loving crew. I guess it does decrease your ability to be a bigot behind their back instead of to their face when you’re both in the same bathroom.

    1. Jaimie Hool

      REAL freedom means the government telling 13 year old girls that they must shower next to middle aged men with floppy dicks lest they make the middle aged man with the floppy dick feel badly about himself.

    2. So literally my first weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, I’m in a brewpub and headed to the restroom. I’m there at the urinal when this person in a long slinky sequined dress comes in, hikes up their dress, and starts using the urinal next to me. Holy crap!

      Okay, fast forward a decade and I run across this person again. Turns out he’s a Republican and chapter head of the local Pink Pistols. (“Armed gays don’t get bashed”). Point being, never judge someone by the sequins on their dress.

  14. Uomo Del Ghiaccio

    The question should be what “Parts” do they currently have?
    Regardless of gender at birth or what you believe yourself to be now.

    If you have male “Parts”, then you should either use a “Male” bathroom or single use bathroom. Likewise if you have female “Parts”, then you should either use a “Female” bathroom or a single use bathroom.

    There are two sets of rights, the right of the person whom identifies as one gender, but is biologically another gender and the rights of everyone else who uses the same bathroom.

    It may not me entirely fair to either party, but present state of “Parts” seems to be the easiest answer. It does not seem feasible to turn all bathrooms into single use bathrooms particularly in large areas.

    Eventually multi-use bathrooms can be converted into single use stalls and allow mixing of genders within a bathroom.. Until then there needs to be a simple rule to protect as many people as possible regardless of gender.

  15. It’s easy. If you have a penis, use the urinal. If you don’t, use a toilet. I mean jeepers. My house has a single bathroom in it, for use by male AND female guests. Who are these people with gender specific bathrooms in their homes?

    That said, the problem here isn’t the trans teen. The problem is that government is running the schools. Get rid of government schools and this whole problem evaporates. Redneck reactionaries can send their children to redneck reactionary schools where they don’t have to worry about interacting with people outside of their tribe. And hippy liberals can send their children to hippy liberal schools where their children will be surrounded teachers who are perpetually raging over the existence of people outside of their tribe. Win win! Everyone wins!

    p.s. I don’t have a daughter. If I did, would I be worried about here seeing a trans-penis in the school bathroom? Not really, because my daughter would be taking karate classes and wouldn’t take shit off anyone.

    1. I mean, why the fuck do I need the government to protect me from trans people? I may find them strange and weird, but I sure as hell don’t consider them a physical threat.

      1. Jaimie Hool

        Weird. It’s almost like sexual dimorphism is a thing and biological females are in a more physically vulnerable position than biological males and we’ve subsequently designed certain aspects of society around those differences so that the physically diminutive sex is less likely to be predated by the physically dominant sex.

    2. Jaimie Hool

      My house has a single bathroom in it, for use by male AND female guests.

      As soon as you open up your house to 1500 hormonal teenagers for communal use this will be a super relevant example.

      Do you ever actually listen to the idiotic shit you say? Fuck.

  16. hpearce

    Reason is libertarian-leaning at best.
    They also support coercive monopoly governments which I call states which violate Reason ‘s own logo on “free markets”

  17. buckleup

    Typical lefties jeff and rasp and other idiots made sure to post on this one today.

