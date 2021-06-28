Reason Roundup

America Is Back to Bombing Syria

Plus: Remembering Steve Horwitz, Oregonians can temporarily pump their own gas, and more...

|

sfphotosfour865094
(CNP/AdMedia/SIPA/Newscom)

Analysts agree another round of bombings won't accomplish anything in Syria. One child was reportedly killed and three civilians wounded in U.S. airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border on Sunday, according to Syrian state news agency SANA. This news has been absent from most U.S. coverage of the bombings, which has emphasized that several alleged members of Iraqi militias backed by Iran were also killed or wounded.

"At least 5 Iran-backed Iraqi militia fighters were killed and several others were wounded in an attack by US warplanes," according to the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The director of the war monitoring group later said seven fighters were killed. He also suggested the strike won't actually affect the Iraqi militia presence in the area.

According to the Pentagon, the bombs targeted facilities used by two Iraqi militias with ties to Iran: Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada. "These facilities are…engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby described the strikes as self-defense, calling them "both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope. As a matter of domestic law, the President took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq."

But Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi called the attacks "a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security."

The militias that were bombed "technically are a part of the Iraqi security forces—the very security forces U.S. troops are supposedly training to fight an ISIS caliphate that doesn't exist anymore," noted Defense Priorities fellow and foreign policy analyst Daniel DePetris.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh accused the U.S. of "disrupting security in the region," warning that "one of the victims of this disruption will be the United States."

This is the second airstrike in Syria since Biden took office. Another bombing, in February, reportedly killed 20 Iraqi militia members.

At least one lawmaker, Sen. Chris Murphy (D–Conn.), worries that this is starting to look like more than just isolated incidents by either the U.S. or Iran.

"My concern is that the pace of activity directed at U.S. forces and the repeated retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxy forces are starting to look like what would qualify as a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act," said Murphy in a statement. "Both the Constitution and the War Powers Act require the president to come to Congress for a war declaration under these circumstances."

After the first round of strikes carried out by the Biden administration, senators introduced a resolution to repeal broad authorization for the use of military force in the Middle East. "Last week's airstrikes in Syria show that the executive branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D–Va.), one of the bill's sponsors.

"Congress has a responsibility to not only vote to authorize new military action, but to repeal old authorizations that are no longer necessary." The bill's other sponsor, Sen. Todd Young (R–Ind.), complained that "Congress has been operating on autopilot when it comes to our essential duties to authorize the use of military force."

But the Senate resolution hasn't gone anywhere since it was introduced in early March.

Earlier this month, however, the House did pass a bill to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which sanctioned the Iraq War. By a vote of 268–161, legislators voted to repeal the "nearly two-decade-old war powers measure, marking what many lawmakers hope will be the beginning of the end of wide-ranging authorities given to the president after the 9/11 terror attacks," reported NPR. It's now the Senate's move on that measure.

FREE MINDS

RIP economist Steve Horwitz.

FREE MARKETS

Oregonians can briefly pump their own gas. A heat wave in Oregon has led state authorities to temporarily suspend a silly rule against people pumping their own gas at gas stations. The Oregon state fire marshal announced Sunday that people could pump their own gas through Tuesday, owing to high temperatures. If it's safe for Oregonians to pump their own gas during a heat wave—and during the height of the pandemic, when rules were also suspended—why not regularly?

QUICK HITS

• Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22.5 years in prison for the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

• "The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended payments this month, suggesting that ending the aid could push more people to take jobs," reports The Wall Street Journal.

• "Mike Gravel, a former U.S. senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and confronted Barack Obama about nuclear weapons during a later presidential run, has died" at age 91, reports NPR.

• Former Congressman Justin Amash talks to Reason's Nick Gillespie about the Libertarian Party's "horrible messaging."

The Washington Post: "A grandmother didn't answer her phone during a class. She was sent back to prison."

• When kidnappings were all the rage.

• Return of the Trump rally.

•  The Apple and Microsoft war is back.

• Could school choice ease the culture war over educational curriculum about race?

• A new study from the Commonwealth Fund found 22 states moved to expand insurance coverage of telemedicine during the pandemic.

NEXT: The Critical Race Theory Debate Wouldn’t Matter if We Had More School Choice

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. This news has been absent from most U.S. coverage of the bombings…

    To be fair, the president wouldn’t have remembered we did that anyway.

    1. Ron

      Where are the Cries of he is starting WWIII

      1. JesseAz

        WW V. Trump started 2 by himself.

    2. buckleup

      I guess they finally crossed Barry’s big Red Line.

  2. Don't look at me!

    When will Fauci be held accountable for his crimes?

    1. Longtobefree

      Shortly after Hillary and Billy Jeff are imprisoned for all the shenanigans with Russia, and just before Hunter goes on trial for all the laptop stuff.
      (as Johnny Mathis would say “The twelfth of never”)

  3. He also suggested the strike won’t actually affect the Iraqi militia presence in the area.

    Not everything is about you, rest of the world.

  4. Oregonians can briefly pump their own gas.

    How many of them accidentally drank it?

    1. Union of Concerned Socks

      Most of them only drink free-range organic gas.

    2. Bubba Jones

      Was it E85?

    3. mad.casual

      We won’t know until they reach about 300 miles.

  5. Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22.5 years in prison for the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

    Finally, peace in the streets.

    1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

      Floyd’s sister already said they can’t get justice because no one can bring him back.

      No justice, no peace!

      1. Longtobefree

        Well for God’s sake! They convicted him three times!

      2. Chumby

        Not all people that overdose are able to be saved.

        1. Not Robbers=Nut Rubbers

          I honestly believe that if the BLM movement invented a time machine and could go back and save him, they’d refuse because he’s worth more to them as a 9 minute video clip than he is alive.

          I’m not sure his family with their new found “activist celebrity” status and civil rights settlement would do any differently.

  6. The number of unemployment-benefit recipients is falling at a faster rate in Missouri and 21 other states canceling enhanced and extended payments this month, suggesting that ending the aid could push more people to take jobs…

    Unacceptable government interference in the job market!

    1. Don't look at me!

      More forced labor.

      1. Union of Concerned Socks

        Keep your government hands off my unemployment check!

  7. “America Is Back to Bombing Syria”

    Good.

    When we Koch / Reason libertarians overwhelmingly endorsed Biden, we knew we were backing the candidate with more neocon support. We understood what that meant from a foreign policy perspective. Indeed, being on the same side as neocons is nothing new for us. Recall that Reason.com’s editor-in-chief used to work with leading neocon intellectual Bill Kristol at The Weekly Standard.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. “Somebody, please help me out. Where’s the ‘presidents can bomb whomever they want, anytime they want’ clause in the U.S. Constitution? I’m having an awfully hard time finding it.”

      Ugh. This line of thinking is almost as dumb as “Where does the Constitution guarantee the right to access abortion care? I can’t find it!”

      Um, hellooooooooooo? You just need to examine the penumbras formed by emanations. I mean, I never went to law school and even I understand this simple concept.

      #LivingConstitution

  8. He was not excited, not confident; he was “frightened to death”, scared of going to prison; he was overcome with emotion…

    Cars didn’t have hackable computer systems in them back then.

    1. Ron

      What did he have on the Clintons before they were the Clintons back then

      1. Longtobefree

        Whitewater was incorporated in 1979 – – – – – – – – – – – –
        They have always been the Clintons.

  9. A grandmother didn’t answer her phone during a class. She was sent back to prison.

    Can’t do the time, don’t do one of the thousands upon thousands of things we’ve criminalized to support the criminal justice industrial complex.

    1. Ben of Houston

      I have to say this is deceptive. From the article, she was under house arrest. She left her home in order to take a class. It wasn’t that she didn’t answer her phone. It was that she left her home without permission while under house arrest.

      This isn’t an unreasonable requirement like random pill count checks. She was allowed out of prison early on a set of explicit conditions, including an ankle monitor. She clearly and explicitly broke them.

      If a prosecutor or judge deems fit to grant her mercy due to it being an honest mistake, then I will support it, but at the very least they need to review what happened in detail.

      1. mad.casual

        Signature ENB move. I should’ve expected it.

      2. JesseAz

        I for one am shocked that a case such as this would be misrepresented by the fine editors and fact checkers of reason.

    2. mad.casual

      What about the thousands upon thousands of things that I didn’t do that no one ever told me I was required to do by law?

  10. You know how emergency room physicians will gauge somebody’s mental clarity by asking “who’s the president of the United States?”

    From 2017-2021 if you said “a Russian asset” you were cleared to operate heavy machinery.

    1. Don't look at me!

      SleepyJoe said he was running for the senate last year.

      1. Chumby

        And he was looking forward to a tough campaign against the Whig Party candidate.

    2. Ben of Houston

      That would actually be a better answer, as it shows not only is your mind in the present, but able to crack a joke.

      To compare, if you are really out of it, you can’t concentrate. After I had a nasty fall, the doctor asked how old my daughter was, and I got so caught up in whether she was 11 months and 1 weeks or 2 weeks that I couldn’t give a straight answer.

  11. The Apple and Microsoft war is back.

    Hodgman and Long need the acting gig.

    1. Sevo

      Which one are we bombing?

  12. Could school choice ease the culture war over educational curriculum about race?

    But wealthy kids are the very ones who need to learn they were born with the stain of Original Racism.

  13. A new study from the Commonwealth Fund found 22 states moved to expand insurance coverage of telemedicine during the pandemic.

    And now you know China’s pandemic endgame: hacking your Zoom call to get your PHI.

  14. Ken Shultz

    “Kirby described the strikes as self-defense, calling them “both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope. As a matter of domestic law, the President took this action pursuant to his Article II authority to protect U.S. personnel in Iraq.”

    But Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi called the attacks “a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security.”

    To determine whether it was an act of “self-defense”, it doesn’t matter what Biden says or what the the Prime Minister of Iraq says. It matters whether the targets have, in fact, attacked American troops, and the answer to that question appears to be “yes”–although I don’t see that fact mentioned in ENB’s piece anywhere. Did I miss it?

    “The U.S. strikes came in response to a campaign of drone attacks by the militias on the American military presence in Iraq, which includes about 2,500 troops to support Iraqi forces’ fight against Islamic State insurgents.

    Since April, Iranian-backed militias have launched at least five drone attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq, according to American officials, . . . .

    The Pentagon said the targets were selected because they were used by militias engaged in drone attacks on American forces. The targets included operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

    —-Wall Street Journal

    I’m neither a fan of Biden nor bothsideism, but if we’re having an honest debate about whether Biden’s strikes were really self-defense, the fact that the Pentagon is claiming these strikes were against the means that these militias have been using to attack U.S. troops seems like it’s crucial to the argument.

    Even though I’d rather the U.S. left Iraq a long time ago (and wish we’d never invaded), there’s no good reason not to mention that the Pentagon is claiming that these bombings were retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops–and were meant to take out the means by which those attacks on U.S. troops were carried out.

    When making excellent arguments for withdrawing from Iraq, it is unnecessary to pretend that U.S. troops shouldn’t be free to defend themselves. In fact, these are the kinds of things our neocon enemies exploit when they try to paint us unrealistic Pollyannas.

    Please don’t make us defend Biden awful foreign policy unnecessarily. If you want to go after Biden for this, you know what the alternative to the U.S. being responsible for the peace in the Middle East is? No, it isn’t a full and immediately withdrawal, leaving our allies to suffer the worst of Iran’s aggression under the assumption that if we’re nice to Iran, they’ll be nice to us. If you want to fault Biden for something, how ’bout his getting in the way of Trump’s historic efforts to bring the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sudan, and others into a military alliance with Israel–so they could defend themselves from Iranian aggression, and we could leave the whole region behind?

    1. Ken Shultz

      Here’s the link:

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/iran-backed-militias-threaten-revenge-after-u-s-airstrikes-in-iraq-syria-11624877977?

  15. JesseAz

    Dershowitz on the NY Bar suspending Giuillianis law license based on political statements.

    “I taught legal ethics for, I don’t know, 35 years at Harvard Law school. I think of myself as a leading expert on legal ethics. I’ve never ever seen a case where a lawyer was essentially disbarred … without a hearing,” Dershowitz outlined. “I mean, the most basic concept of due process is you don’t deprive somebody of his living, of his freedom, of his ability to work without a hearing. And then the criteria under which they suspended his law license is so vague. It says in the course of representing a client, a lawyer shall not knowingly make a false statement of fact or law to a third person. In other words, if he goes on your show, or he goes on my podcast, or he goes on Fox or anywhere else, and he makes a statement which turns out to be false, and he had reason to believe it was false, he could be disbarred. Do you know how many lawyers we’d have left if we applied that standard across the board? … We have case after case after case where prosecutors, defense attorneys, lawyers of every kind, have made statements … which turn out to be untrue, and they’re never disbarred. And certainly not without a hearing. And so, this is a first. … The atmosphere is such today that if you defended President Trump in any way, they’re out to get you. And they’re certainly out to get Rudy Giuliani.”

    “The idea of holding lawyers to this standard of truth-telling when they’re on television is a whole new ballgame. It will chill free speech. It will chill advocacy,” he added.

    Host John Catsimatidis asked if the words “equal justice for all” are dead.

    “I think they are mortally wounded,” Dershowitz replied. “I don’t think we’re seeing equal justice for all. I think we’re seeing selective justice. … When a prosecutor runs for office, like the attorney general of New York ran for office on the promise that she will get Donald Trump, is that equal justice? Or is that show me the man, and I’ll find you the crime?”

    “Whether you’re a Democrat or a conservative or a liberal or progressive or anybody, you should be concerned about this Giuliani decision because today it’s used against Giuliani. Tomorrow it will be used against radical lawyers on the left. It will be used against other conservative lawyers. It will be used against Democrats. It will be used against Republicans,” he continued.

    1. Bubba Jones

      Cops can lie, but defense attorneys can’t?

      Wow.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion

        life ain’t hard when you got a union card

      2. JesseAz

        It wasn’t a lie in court. It isn’t even a lie if Guilliani believes it. The license was removed for his claims about the 2020 election, something that has not been proven either way.

        The fact that he went on TV and said he believes the 2020 election is fraudulent has no bearing on his conduct inside of a court room.

        1. JesseAz

          Or are you referring to:

          We have case after case after case where prosecutors, defense attorneys, lawyers of every kind, have made statements … which turn out to be untrue, and they’re never disbarred.?

  16. JesseAz

    Noted leftist:

    Wajahat Ali
    @WajahatAli
    ·
    Jun 27, 2021
    I feel America has forgotten we’re still in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people, and there’s a deadly Delta Plus strain, and our kids are still not vaccinated. Sigh.
    Wajahat Ali
    @WajahatAli
    I see packed restaurants and people inside stores and malls and their kids aren’t wearing masks. I feel I’m in a horror movie.

    1. JimboJr

      “Delta Plus strain”

      Delta airlines “Delta plus +” seating package hardest hit. Thats bad for business.

      Imagine being terrified of a <1% death rate virus, in the summertime when its documented to spread less, when there is a vaccine available.

      These people are absolute pussies.

    2. Don't look at me!

      Yes, the death toll has pretty much stopped, but it’s still a horror movie.

    3. mad.casual

      I see packed restaurants and people inside stores and malls and their kids aren’t wearing masks. I feel I’m in a horror movie.

      Me too. *goes back to eating*

    4. Longtobefree

      Well, I certainly see that observing Americans acting like free individuals would horrific to a fascist.

    5. Sevo

      Has anyone ever seen Wajahat Ali and JFree in the same room?

  17. Union of Concerned Socks

    America Is Back to Bombing Syria

    Thank goodness. There is *nothing* on TV these days.

  18. mad.casual

    You know how emergency room physicians will gauge somebody’s mental clarity by asking “who’s the president of the United States?” pic.twitter.com/n77JupMi9G

    — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2021

    Something tells me physicians don’t do so to interpret your political opinions. Something also tells me we didn’t get the same assessment from Dave when, multiple times during the 2020 campaign, Biden said he was going to beat the Bush Administration.

    1. Don't look at me!

      And that he was running for the senate, and if we didn’t like him, we should vote for the other Biden.

  19. JesseAz

    Antifa member with Medicare across his chest resists arrest and pinches officer. Officer punches back. Portland DA drops all charges, including felony assault for throwing first punch, on antifa member, looks to charge officer.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/06/27/portlands-antifa-loving-and-police-hating-da-vies-for-worst-prosecutor-of-the-year-award-with-his-latest-move-n1457537

    1. Longtobefree

      Clear insurrection! Off with his head!

    2. JesseAz

      with “Medic” not Medicare. Phone acting stupid.

      1. JesseAz

        And punches, not pinches… god damn phone.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion

      I remember when it was ok to give a little love pinch.

  20. JesseAz

    Joe Manchin says no spending bill is too big if it is paid for. Doesn’t say how he intends to pay for the 3 trillion Human Infrastructure bill he itnends to vote for. Last time he talked about paygo the taxes raised in the bill paid less than 10% of the money spent.

    Manchin thinks people are idiots. And referring to the left he is mostly correct.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/for-joe-manchin-no-government-is-too-big-as-long-as-it-is-paid-for

  21. Macaulay McToken

    Weren’t you voting for Biden?

    1. JohannesDinkle

      People in Belarusia are still saying Lukashenko did not really win the election.
      Fools, all of them.

  22. JesseAz

    Emails show Bidens team and the DNC working directly with Facebook to “censor” stories that hurt them.

    Somehow CNN spins this as Facebook didn’t act on every email so no big deal.

    https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/23/politics/facebook-dnc-biden-emails/index.html

