Supreme Court

Supreme Court Rules, 6–3, That LGBT Workplace Discrimination Violates Civil Rights Act

Justice Neil Gorsuch's majority decision offers a textualist argument for the ruling.

(Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom)

Discriminating against an employee for being gay or transgender violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Supreme Court ruled Monday in a 6–3 decision.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority decision, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Gorsuch argued. "Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids."

Title VII of the law forbids discrimination on the basis of sex; the heart of the dispute was what exactly that means. The three cases the court considered—Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia; Altitude Express v. Zarda; and Harris Funeral Homes v. the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission—revolved around two cisgender men and one transgender woman who claimed they were fired from their jobs for being either gay or trans.

While courts and lawmakers have typically treated sexual orientation and gender identity as separate categories from "sex," a Supreme Court precedent from 1989, Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins, held that discrimination on the basis of whether a person is stereotypically feminine or masculine violates the Civil Rights Act. The court had already found that sex discrimination covers not just whether a person is male or female, but also ideas about how men and women are supposed to behave.

Does that cover discriminating on the basis of who people have sex with or which sex people present themselves as? According to today's court ruling, it does.

Gorsuch's participation in the majority decision should not come as a surprise. During oral arguments last October, he observed that sex did appear to be playing a role in the termination of the two fired men because they were fired for the sex of their partners, something that would not have happened if they were heterosexual.

Gorsuch's decision follows a textualist reading of the Civil Rights Act. While Congress likely did not consider the possibility that sexual orientation or gender identity would be included within the term "sex" back in 1964 when the Civil Rights Act was passed, textualists focus on the language used rather than legislative intent.

Some important passages from Gorsuch:

An individual's homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions. That's because it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex. Consider, for example, an employer with two employees, both of whom are attracted to men. The two individuals are, to the employer's mind, materially identical in all respects, except that one is a man and the other a woman. If the employer fires the employee for no reason other than the fact he is attracted to men, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague.

Later in that same paragraph, Gorsuch explains how this also applies to the treatment of transgender employees:

Or take an employer who fires a transgender person who was identified as a male at birth but who now identifies as a female. If the employer retains an otherwise identical employee who was identified as female at birth, the employer intentionally penalizes a person identified as male at birth for traits or actions that it tolerates in an employee identified as female at birth. Again, the individual employee's sex plays an unmistakable and impermissible role in the discharge decision.

Gorsuch's order concludes with a pure expression of textualism: "In Title VII, Congress adopted broad language making it illegal for an employer to rely on an employee's sex when deciding to fire that employee. We do not hesitate to recognize today a necessary consequence of that legislative choice: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law."

This is a significant ruling in states that do not already have their own laws forbidding discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity (only 21 states cover both categories already).

In his dissent, Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, accuses the majority of legislating from the bench and rejects Gorsuch's argument that his decision is a textualist reading. They argue that sexual orientation and gender identity are categories separate from sex and are not included in Title VII:

The Court attempts to pass off its decision as the inevitable product of the textualist school of statutory interpretation championed by our late colleague Justice [Antonin] Scalia, but no one should be fooled. The Court's opinion is like a pirate ship. It sails under a textualist flag, but what it actually represents is a theory of statutory interpretation that Justice Scalia excoriated—the theory that courts should "update" old statutes so that they better reflect the current values of society.

Their dissent is followed by an appendix of 11 pages of various dictionary definitions of the word "sex."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote his own dissent. He wrote that it is the responsibility of Congress to amend the Civil Rights Act and determined that "As written, Title VII does not prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation." He noted that the federal government has added new employment discrimination protections not through the courts, but via lawmaking. He argues, "Judges may not update the law merely because they think that Congress does not have the votes or the fortitude. Judges may not predictively amend the law just because they believe that Congress is likely to do it soon anyway." He adds that by taking an overly literal textual approach, the majority is deliberately ignoring the ordinary definition of the words "sex discrimination" and how most people approach the phrase.

Read the ruling for yourself here.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Jacob McPherson
    June.15.2020 at 11:56 am

    I don’t advocate for discrimination in any way it’s fundamentally un-libertarian, however if private companies want to discriminate for any reason they should have that right

    1. Rat on a train
      June.15.2020 at 12:03 pm

      SCOTUS only looked at whether the law covers the additional classes. It did not review whether Congress has the authority to legislate such private associations.

      1. Johnny Lawrence
        June.15.2020 at 12:50 pm

        I feel like we won’t see anyone try the “freedom of association renders the Civil Rights Act unconstitutional as applied against private entities” argument until/unless one of the “liberal” justices is replaced.

        You know Roberts wouldn’t take a stand, so it’s a losing argument right now even if you can sweep Gorsuch, Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Alito—which is a big “if.”

    2. Longtobefree
      June.15.2020 at 12:03 pm

      That only applies to socialist run media companies.
      Everybody else have to bow down and bend the knee.

    3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.15.2020 at 12:25 pm

      Thank you. My black transwoman girlfriend’s life matters too!

    4. wearingit
      June.15.2020 at 12:57 pm

      A company is not a person. A person can discriminate, a business cannot. I fail to see how it’d be a “right” for a company to discriminate as what rights does a company have to begin with?

      It might be a stretch on this ruling but at least it’s forcefully pulling assholes ever so slightly into modern society. Let them be assholes on their own time.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    June.15.2020 at 12:00 pm

    Later, in a party at Justice Alito’s mansion (or possibly an Embassy Suites meeting room), Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh snorted rails of coke (or possibly sipped 6 oz. cans of Diet Pepsi). Later they lured Sotomayor into a bedroom in an event that may or may not have happened, and nobody can seem to accurately recall.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.15.2020 at 12:25 pm

      Did Kavanaugh grab Sotomayor by the “soft taco”?

    2. Fats of Fury
      June.15.2020 at 12:53 pm

      Thomas, famously, drinks coke.

  3. Longtobefree
    June.15.2020 at 12:06 pm

    I read the facts summary in the links.
    Interesting way of selecting what facts to include, and what to exclude.
    But just to take the middle one; what would be the result if a company did NOT fire a male who was accused by a female of “inappropriate touching” in the course of the business interaction?

    1. mad.casual
      June.15.2020 at 12:22 pm

      It will be interesting to see how Gorsuch et al. try to unfuck themselves when Idaho (or New Hampshire, or Washington, or Georgia, or Tennessee, or Missouri…) forces the question, “OK, great dumbfucks, how do we keep trannies out of female college sports?”

      Especially if RBG is dead.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        June.15.2020 at 12:33 pm

        Who cares? Women should reap what they have sowed. If American needs gender equality, why should women deserve special, sex-segregated benefits (e.g. independent soccer league, female computer science scholarships)?

        1. Longtobefree
          June.15.2020 at 12:49 pm

          Exactly.Way back in the dark ages of the seventies, a wise philosopher commented on the (then) new ERA; “I fully approve. If we don’t get the women back to being just equal now, it may never happen.”.

        2. mad.casual
          June.15.2020 at 12:53 pm

          independent soccer league, female computer science

          You’re pretty naive if you think that this is going to move us back from general scholarships and women-only scholarships back to just general scholarships. It’s dead certain we’ll get general, women-only, MtF, FtM, etc., etc. scholarships. We’re way past women reaping what they’ve sowed. It’s (sons and) daughters reaping the fruit that their gay uncles and trans aunts have sowed.

    2. WoodChipperBob
      June.15.2020 at 12:57 pm

      On the basis of the decision in the summary, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, I would assume that either the company didn’t maintain that he was fired because of the accusation of inappropriate touching, or the lower court found that it was used as pretext.

  4. a libertarian
    June.15.2020 at 12:06 pm

    Gorsuch is right, as usual. The law says what it says. These activist judges need to stop pretending like they have some magical insight into what laws are “supposed” to mean, when the plain text of the law says otherwise.

  5. gold std
    June.15.2020 at 12:13 pm

    the first Gorsuch argument is simply absurd..he wiped out “sex” as a simple biological identifier…..

    1. WoodChipperBob
      June.15.2020 at 12:47 pm

      Not at all. Both of his arguments rely on “sex” as a simple biological identifier. In each of these cases, a person biologically identified as male was fired for exhibiting behavior for which the company would not have fired someone biologically identified as female.

      1. Longtobefree
        June.15.2020 at 12:53 pm

        I disagree.
        In the skydiving case, a woman also would have been fired for inappropriate touching.
        In the funeral home case a “real” woman whose appearance and actions combined to drive away customers would have been fired.
        In the ‘fraud’ case, I cannot find enough detail to determine if it was pretext or not, but if true a woman thief also would have been fired.
        My biggest complaint with this ruling is the combining of the cases that seem to be quite different.

  6. Ecdysis
    June.15.2020 at 12:20 pm

    I think people who discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity are disgusting people. But Justice Gorsuch really stretched the meaning of sex here legislate his desired outcome. Disappointing because I thought he might be the one to champion getting back some constitutional order.

    1. Bowerick Wowbagger
      June.15.2020 at 12:27 pm

      agreed.

    2. mad.casual
      June.15.2020 at 12:36 pm

      I think people who discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity are disgusting people.

      So you hate lesbians who refuse to accept cock? You support men who (don’t) take hormones so that they can compete against women?

      People who discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity aren’t any better or worse than those who discriminate on the basis of smoking habits or height or weight.

      The disgusting people are the ones who put their sexual orientation and gender identity ahead of less broadly applicable personality traits.

      At least the vegans, Apple users, and crossfitters aren’t begging for special protections under the CRA.

      1. Longtobefree
        June.15.2020 at 12:54 pm

        “At least the vegans, Apple users, and crossfitters aren’t begging for special protections under the CRA.”

        Yet – – – – – –

  7. Bowerick Wowbagger
    June.15.2020 at 12:25 pm

    At any point Congress could have gotten off their fat butts and simply wrote a new law protecting these groups. Gorsuch is my favorite judge, but I think he’s wrong here.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.15.2020 at 12:56 pm

      Trivialities like civil rights have to wait until the 2016 election is finally overturned. Then the democrats can return to pretending they were elected to govern the whole country and not just a few coastal cities.

  8. esteve7
    June.15.2020 at 12:31 pm

    Seals clapping because they like the results

    Words have no meaning to activists other than what they want them to mean at any given time. Why use arguments and convince people of your position when you can have half a dozen people make up whatever they want, as if we live in a dictatorship.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.15.2020 at 12:57 pm

      Just for the record; the seals clap to get food. They have no concept of the results in terms of like and dislike.
      Don’t be speciesist,

  9. gold std
    June.15.2020 at 12:36 pm

    see’ya textualism…nice knowing you

  10. gold std
    June.15.2020 at 12:37 pm

    Thanks for destroying girls high school sports, Neil…bravo

    1. Longtobefree
      June.15.2020 at 12:58 pm

      Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
      This has been coming since the seventies.

  11. Dillinger
    June.15.2020 at 12:42 pm

    An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex

    aren’t the transgendered already members of a different sex?

  12. Rich
    June.15.2020 at 12:44 pm

    “If the employer fires the employee for no reason other than the fact he is attracted to men, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague.”

    “If the employer fires the employee for no reason other than the fact he is used the women’s restroom, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague.”

    “If the employer fires the employee for no reason other than the fact he took a few sick days for menstrual problems, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague.”

    1. esteve7
      June.15.2020 at 12:55 pm

      So this means that there can be no benefit given to women that can’t also be given to men (like female only sports, scholarships, HR policies, etc).

      Well done feminists

      1. Longtobefree
        June.15.2020 at 12:59 pm

        To keep readers from having to remember things above;
        Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind.
        This has been coming since the seventies.

    2. fafalone
      June.15.2020 at 1:00 pm

      1) Damn straight. Sex segregation ultimately has no more merit than race-based.

      2) Sick days are sick days. Employers have no business inquiring as to or verifying the specific medical condition that a worker takes a sick day to address.

  13. Johnny Lawrence
    June.15.2020 at 1:04 pm

    Gorsuch’s line of thinking is clever, and has some appeal, but I wonder if it would be applied equally in a race-based context.

    For example—Employee A, a black person, sets up a monthly networking event aimed at black colleagues. Anyone can attend, but it’s called the “Black Employees’ Networking Association” and has a stated mission of connecting black employees with one another.

    Employee B, a white person, does the exact same thing for white employees.

    Under Gorsuch’s conceptualization (As I understand it), it would absolutely be race-based discrimination to fire Employee B. The conduct isn’t problematic (setting up a race-based networking group), it’s only problematic due to the race of the employee.

    For some reason, I don’t think you’d see a 6-3 opinion in that case.

Please to post comments