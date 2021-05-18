Body Cameras

North Carolina Releases Body Camera Footage of Deputies Killing Fleeing Suspect

State investigators say shooting justified because Andrew Brown Jr. drove toward law enforcement to escape arrest.

Body camera footage shows a deputy backing away from Andrew Brown Jr.'s car as Brown attempts to flee the scene. (Pasquotank County Sheriff's Dept.)

A North Carolina prosecutor today said that deputies were justified when they shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. as he attempted to flee officers in a car. District Attorney Andrew Womble held a press conference to share findings from the State Bureau of Investigation clearing the deputies. Womble also showed body camera video clips from four of the deputies on the scene.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies in Elizabeth City in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, as they raided his home on April 21. The officers had a search warrant for his arrest and were looking for drugs. The encounter ended with Brown getting shot five times while driving away from the police. Authorities said he made contact with the deputies with his vehicle, which justified the use of deadly force. Family members disputed this claim, insisting that Brown presented no threat to the deputies and was just trying to get away.

Complicating the situation are North Carolina public records laws that generally exempt law enforcement body camera footage. Only a judge has the authority to order camera footage to be made available to the public. Initially, even Brown's family was provided only a short clip of the incident.

The footage can be viewed here. The clips show the deputies arriving on Brown's property in a truck bed and then running toward a car Brown was already sitting in. Chatter at the start of a clip makes it clear that they already know he's in the car. The deputies have their guns out, pointed at Brown and the car. Brown backs up in the vehicle, then turns and attempts to drive away. In doing so, he does head toward a deputy, who backs away from the car and then reaches out with his arm and makes contact with the car. The car then careens away from the deputies as they fire on him. He travels about 50 feet before the car rolls to a stop.

While the video does appear to show the car "coming into contact" with deputies, it's also reasonable to observe that the deputies surrounded his car so that any attempt by Brown to flee the scene would require driving toward a deputy, and thus justify shooting him regardless of whether he intended to harm an officer. Womble actually acknowledged this in the press conference—that the only way Brown could flee was through the deputies—and said he didn't think Brown was actually trying to strike them.

The release of the video is important, even though it doesn't settle the question of whether the deputies' use of force was justified. Is this an example of how law enforcement escalates confrontations in ways that are likely to end up with citizens getting hurt or killed unnecessarily? Is it an example of unrealistic expectations that are the result of a drug war that gives no quarter? Would the manner by which the deputies attempted to arrest Brown have been appropriate if he had been wanted for violent crimes instead of drugs?

Womble told reporters at the press conference that the deputies did not have the option to let Brown drive away because "law enforcement are duty-bound," and delivering the warrant and arresting Brown "was their job on that particular day."

If "duty" currently requires police practices that can so easily escalate to killing a man over small amounts of drugs, perhaps we should redefine the concept. North Carolina, meanwhile, should definitely revisit the law it passed restricting public access to on-body cameras.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!

    Not into snuff films, thanks.

  2. The release of the video is important, even though it doesn’t settle the question of whether the deputies’ use of force was justified.

    That the warrant was drug-related is all the justification needed.

  3. A Thinking Mind

    While the video does appear to show the car “coming into contact” with deputies, it’s also reasonable to observe that the deputies surrounded his car so that any attempt by Brown to flee the scene would require driving toward a deputy, and thus justify shooting him regardless of whether he intended to harm an officer.

    I don’t think that’s accurate. Is anything justified as long as you’re just trying to get away from the cops? If he ran over a child just because he was trying to get away from police, is that justified?

    Also, some editorial attention is needed. The article says they had a “search warrant for his arrest and were looking for drugs.” Were they executing an arrest warrant, or were they executing a search warrant? I think it’s an important difference.

  4. Velvet Thunder

    “it’s also reasonable to observe that the deputies surrounded his car so that any attempt by Brown to flee the scene would require driving toward a deputy, and thus justify shooting him regardless of whether he intended to harm an officer.” Of course, it’s totally unreasonable to assume the deputies surrounded his car because they had a warrant for his arrest and didn’t want him to evade said arrest.

    1. A Thinking Mind

      Weird standard being advocated, there. Apparently it’s the duty of officers to leave suspects an avenue of escape in case they don’t want to be arrested?

  5. buckleup

    Well at least he won’t have to take the SAT.

  6. Lord of Strazele

    Those cops act all hard with their guns and tactics and then they claim they were scared of a vehicle. Fucking liars.

  7. Ken Shultz

    “While the video does appear to show the car “coming into contact” with deputies, it’s also reasonable to observe that the deputies surrounded his car so that any attempt by Brown to flee the scene would require driving toward a deputy, and thus justify shooting him regardless of whether he intended to harm an officer.”

    Because something can be interpreted in some way doesn’t mean it should be interpreted in that way, and assuming that any cop willfully participated in surrounding a vehicle in the hope that a fleeing suspect would hit him with a car is ridiculous.

    Seek professional help for anxiety or paranoia.

    1. Ken Shultz

      P.S. Scientists don’t wake up every morning and think to themselves, “Now what can I do to disprove the six-day creation story today?” That’s just the paranoid delusions of some creationists.

  8. JeremyR

    Saying that the police got in his way as he was just trying to flee isn’t really a great argument. I don’t think there is a right to flee…

    It’s weird to me that cases where there clearly is resisting arrest get so much attention, while others where the person obviously isn’t, do not.

  9. raspberrydinners

    I think we really need to question why we have cops going around like it’s a military operation getting a guy on drug charges. Talk about escalation- a guy tweaked out and sees 4 guys hop out of the back of a truck with guns drawn? I’m really not surprised someone would be wanting to get out of there.

    Call the shooting justified or not but this war on drugs is absolutely absurd. Doesn’t even start to include how militarized police have become where it’s a war between them and other parts of society.

    1. Ken Shultz

      We need the police to force accused criminals to come to trial and face their accusers in theft, rape, murder, robbery, and arson cases, too.

      1. sarcasmic

        And 99.9% of the time that can be accomplished peacefully.

        They don’t do armed raids when they think the situation could be dangerous. They wait it out. Remember how they caught Whitey Bulger? They tricked him into leaving his apartment and then surrounded him on foot outside. Why? Because that motherfucker was fucking dangerous, and a raid would have truly endangered police lives.

        SWAT type raids are done for fun, not officer safety.

  10. Ken Shultz

    The video footage you linked doesn’t appear to show the suspect backing into an officer. It just appears to show the car pulling forward. Other sources are saying that the suspect backed the car into an officer, and once he ran over an officer, the other cops cam to believe that he was trying to run them over.

    “District Attorney Andrew Womble said in a news conference that Mr. Brown backed his car away from a team of officers seeking to arrest him, striking one of the officers. He said Mr. Brown also put the car in drive and was headed toward two other officers when deputies began shooting. He said it was appropriate and legal for deputies to fire their weapons because of their perception that the car was being used as a deadly weapon.

    —-Wall Street Journal

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/police-shooting-of-andrew-brown-in-was-justified-north-carolina-district-attorney-says-11621352048?

    1. Ken Shultz

      I do not see the suspect backing up in the video. Maybe that’s because it didn’t happen, and maybe that’s because it wasn’t captured on that one video.

      1. Minadin

        It could have been clipped out, time-wise.

  11. Lord of Strazele

    Remember the standard is “feared for your life” . Have any of you ever genuinely feared for your life? And if surrounding a car, by choice, is so fucking dangerous which it obviously isn’t, then why would these cops choose to put themselves in that situation when they could have waited?

  12. sarcasmic

    There’s a difference between cops jumping in front of a vehicle and a driver driving towards an officer.

    Pretty sure this was the former.

    But that’s what cops are trained to do. They jump in front of a car with guns drawn, and then immediately open fire. At that point they get to commit murder, which is the reason many people join the force. Think I’m exaggerating? Try being a fly on the wall while a sounder has some drinks. Last time I did that one drunk cop was complaining that he’d never had a chance to kill someone, and his buddies consoled him, telling him he’d get his chance. Then there was the excited trading of stories about choking people. They love to choke people. It’s like killing someone over and over. Disgusting creatures. I don’t even consider them to be human.

Please to post comments