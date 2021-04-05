Clarence Thomas

Justice Thomas Wonders When Supreme Court Will Have To Consider Social Media's Private Deplatforming Power

A moot case about Trump blocking tweets leads to concerns that tech companies have too much control over speech.

(Agency pool Owen DB Black Star/Newscom)

Justice Clarence Thomas this morning suggested that the Supreme Court is on a collision course with online platforms like Twitter and search engines like Google about how much power companies have to decide who may speak.

The context was a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court to order the dismissal of a lawsuit by the Knight First Amendment Institute against former President Donald Trump over whether Trump was unconstitutionally censoring people when he blocked them from tweeting at him. Now that Trump is no longer the president and has been banned from Twitter, the Supreme Court determined the case to be moot.

Thomas, concurring with the decision, decided to write separately to raise questions about the power of Twitter to eject Trump from the platform. He noted the oddness of the concept that a public official's Twitter feed might be considered a "government forum" when interacting with the public, but "a private company has unrestricted authority to do away with it."

Thomas, it seems, is raising points similar to those of some conservative politicians. He believes that there may be something wrong, possibly even unconstitutional, if a private online platform can boot people off or delete comments it objects to. He writes:

Today's digital platforms provide avenues for historically unprecedented amounts of speech, including speech by government actors. Also unprecedented, however, is the concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties. We will soon have no choice but to address how our legal doctrines apply to highly concentrated, privately owned information infrastructure such as digital platforms.

Thomas raises the question of whether some of these platforms might be considered by the courts to be "common carriers," utilities like phone lines that serve the public interest. If the courts conclude that they are, then it would be legal, and not necessarily a violation of the First Amendment, for the government to put restrictions on the ability to prohibit people from using the platform.

Thomas also takes note of an argument presented by Eugene Volokh, professor of law at UCLA and co-founder of The Volokh Conspiracy (hosted here at Reason). In January, Volokh considered whether a federal law can run afoul of the First Amendment when it preempts a state law that grants particular free speech protections against private actions. There's a Supreme Court precedent from 1980, Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robins (Thomas references it in his concurrence), that concluded California had the power to force a shopping mall to allow protesters to engage in advocacy there, even though it was private property.

This precedent is potentially relevant due to the existence of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which specifies that websites and online platforms have the power to moderate and remove speech they find offensive, even if said speech is protected by the First Amendment. Section 230 is under attack by politicians who want to either force social media platforms to censor content the politicians don't like or, alternatively, force platforms to host content the social media companies themselves don't like.

Volokh has wondered if the Pruneyard precedent could potentially collide with Section 230 if a state passes a law that essentially starts treating social media platforms as "common carriers" and requires them to host users. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants a law in his state to force social media platforms to host candidates. The law would, on the surface, appear to violate both Section 230 and the First Amendment rights of a platform to control whose speech it wants to host. But Volokh says it may be a little more complicated than that if courts ever embrace the argument that social media platforms, like malls, could be ordered to host certain types of political or activist speech.

Volokh responded to Thomas' concurrence this morning by suggesting that Thomas isn't necessarily calling for tech platforms to be treated as common carriers, but he is noting that it seems like the Supreme Court is going to eventually have to weigh in on these complexities:

As I read it, Justice Thomas is not arguing that platforms are already generally common carriers or government actors under existing legal principles; that argument is quite a stretch, and his analysis seems to me to largely reject that argument, except perhaps when the platforms are restricting speech in response to government threats.

Rather, he is anticipating what might be done through legislation, and whether new state laws that do treat platforms as common carriers (more or less) are going to be seen as blocked by the First Amendment or 47 U.S.C. § 230. (His analysis of the interests involved may also be relevant to whether such state laws violate the Dormant Commerce Clause.) That's an issue the Court will likely have to deal with in coming years.

It's also worth noting that no other justices signed on to Thomas' concurrence, despite the current court's conservative leanings. If there is an interest among other justices to decide whether online platforms can legally be forced to host content, they're not showing it.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Dillinger
    April.5.2021 at 1:07 pm

    >>It’s also worth noting that no other justices signed on to Thomas’ concurrence

    they can’t keep up.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      April.5.2021 at 1:16 pm

      Joe Biden should have pressed Thomas more during his confirmation hearing. This affirmative action case doesn’t deserve to sit on the Supreme Court!

      1. Dillinger
        April.5.2021 at 1:21 pm

        JB was defending one of many plagiarism charges at the time

        1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          April.5.2021 at 1:29 pm

          He forgot the correct citation format. Get your facts straight and delete your post!

  2. MP
    April.5.2021 at 1:12 pm

    It still all comes down to this:

    obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable

    The courts are always going to land on some version of this being compatible with 1A. The existing problem is that the social media oligopoly has stretched “otherwise objectionable” beyond all reasonable Free Speech limits. But I still don’t foresee we’ll ever land in a spot where pure unmoderated content will ever be forced on a service provider. So since the courts, the politicians, and the general society, will always accept that some moderation is desirable, we’re stuck forever in a push-pull back-and-forth over the boundary.

    1. mad.casual
      April.5.2021 at 1:44 pm

      But I still don’t foresee we’ll ever land in a spot where pure unmoderated content will ever be forced on a service provider.

      This is the insidiousness of S230 and encroachments on free speech. I’d say you’re correct within the narrative, but there’s plenty of examples of content providers having speech forced upon them. If Twitter went through and filled their undesired forums with spam until everyone left would we know? If some third party flooded the same spaces with spam, turning Twitter into a left-wing echo chamber, wouldn’t the unmoderated comment be forced on them?

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    April.5.2021 at 1:16 pm

    He noted the oddness of the concept that a public official’s Twitter feed might be considered a “government forum” when interacting with the public, but “a private company has unrestricted authority to do away with it.”

    This is why Thomas is my favorite justice on the court. The oddities of that decision where the courts nationalized a small square of Twitter (which was widely supported by the media and Reason writers) is now raising perfectly legitimate questions.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      April.5.2021 at 1:18 pm

      There’s a Supreme Court precedent from 1980, Pruneyard Shopping Center v. Robins (Thomas references it in his concurrence), that concluded California had the power to force a shopping mall to allow protesters to engage in advocacy there, even though it was private property.

      Oh what a tangled web we weave…

      Build your own shopping mall and allow protesting on the grounds…

      1. MP
        April.5.2021 at 1:23 pm

        It’s a natural extension of the Public Accommodation doctrine. But I think it underlines that, regardless of the intent, once you allow the Government to force a private actor into “accommodation”, all sorts of squirrelly issues arise.

        I have no issue with the Government creating a liability shield to allow for unfiltered speech. It’s the abuse of this shield to filter speech based solely on editorial preference that’s the core issue of 230.

        1. mad.casual
          April.5.2021 at 1:48 pm

          I have no issue with the Government creating a liability shield to allow for unfiltered speech. It’s the abuse of this shield to filter speech based solely on editorial preference that’s the core issue of 230.

          This is backwards, S230 was never meant to shield for unfiltered speech. It was explicitly written to shield liability for preferred speech. It’s title “Protection For ‘Good Samaritan’ Blocking and Screening of Offensive Material” and passed under the Communications Decency Act, FFS!

      2. Jefferson's Ghost
        April.5.2021 at 1:44 pm

        “Build your own shopping mall and allow protesting on the grounds…”

        As an aside, in Redding, CA, where I was living in the early 1980’s, a woman was ticketed for placing leaflets on the cars in the parking lot of the largest mall in the town.

        The judge threw it out. She was passing out copies of the Bill of Rights.

        Equally germane (or not, depending on how one looks at it), a Texas decision sometime earlier found that the owners of the mall could not ban customers from bringing firearms (locked in their vehicles), to the property.

        As with many new technologies, the digital age creates new challenges.

  4. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    April.5.2021 at 1:18 pm

    >Clarence Thomas in a bowtie
    Why do conservatives love their goofy bowties? Jon Stewart was right to call Tucker Carlson a dumbass to his face.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      April.5.2021 at 1:22 pm

      There is exactly one textualist on the Supreme Court. Only one. The conservative majority is a phantasm. 8-1 is the real score. Thank God for Justice Thomas.

      1. MP
        April.5.2021 at 1:24 pm

        Yeah…well…we’re living on borrowed time now.

  5. diWhite Knightoxide
    April.5.2021 at 1:46 pm

    Jeezis, the case is no more Moot than Roe vs Wade is moot because Norma McCorvey is no longer pregnant, or alive

    Reason, my lord.

  6. Ken Shultz
    April.5.2021 at 1:47 pm

    From a libertarian perspective, the primary consideration, here, shouldn’t be Section 230, common carrier logic, or even the association rights of private parties. The real issue here is that, back in October of 2020, the Democrats in the House published a 450 page plan to break up Amazon, Facebook, Google and others because, among other things, they supposedly tolerate “misinformation” on their platforms.

    This was already a serious threat to the principles of the First Amendment given the antitrust actions pending against Facebook and Google, but when the Democrats took control of the Senate on the night of January 5, 2021, the Democratic party and the U.S. government became one in the same thing.

    “Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech”.

    —-First Amendment

    Here’s a link to the House Democrats’ report from October of 2020 promising to break up various Big Tech companies for various reasons–with their tolerance of “misinformation” being listed as one of them.

    https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf?

    Section 230 is an important issue, but it’s a distraction here.

    Common carrier issues are important, but they’re a distraction.

    Association rights are also important, but they’re also a distraction!

    The central issue is that from Amazon refusing to host Parler in the aftermath of January 6th to various social media companies deplatforming former President Trump in the aftermath of January 6th, the primary consideration for Big Tech on January 6th was not the Capitol riot. It was the realization that the Democrats had won both of the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and the Democratic party and the United States government were to be one in the same thing.

    Talk about Section 230, common carriers, and association rights all you want, but the central issue is the fact that Big Tech is purging Republican voices from social media under break up threats made publicly by Joe Biden and the Democratic party–and the Democratic party and the U.S. government are now one in the same thing. That is completely in violation of the primary principle of free speech in First Amendment. If you’re ignoring that, you’re not really speaking to the central issue.

  7. buckleup
    April.5.2021 at 1:53 pm

    I completely support the break up of all tech companies and the end of section 230. No more should we allow corporations that kind of power and the abuse that comes with it. Social media is a societal cancer.

  8. Jerryskids
    April.5.2021 at 1:56 pm

    I wonder if the makers of modern printing presses were to get together and decide they weren’t going to repair or service or sell printing presses to certain newspapers, magazines, or book publishers if there might be some sort of restraint of trade issues raised.

Please to post comments