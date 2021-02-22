Free Speech

Lawmakers to Cable Providers: Why Are You Letting News Channels Say These Things?

This misguided effort to combat "misinformation" is a brazen assault on free speech.

|

rollcallpix129985
(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom)

Today two Democratic members of Congress sent letters to the presidents of Comcast, AT&T, Verizon, Cox, Dish, and other cable and satellite companies implying that they should either stop carrying Fox News, One America News Network, and Newsmax or pressure them to change their coverage. According to the lawmakers, these conservative channels are responsible for promoting misinformation and political violence.

"To our knowledge, the cable, satellite, and over-the-top companies that disseminate these media outlets to American viewers have done nothing in response to the misinformation aired by these outlets," wrote Reps. Anna Eshoo and Jerry McNerney, both of California.

Released in advance of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Wednesday hearing on "Disinformation and Extremism in the Media," the letter makes clear that some lawmakers do not want television providers to let their customers watch conservative news channels. (Disclaimer: I am interviewed regularly on Fox News and Newsmax.) Eshoo and McNerney ask the companies to explain the "moral and ethical principles" that undergird their decisionmaking with respect to which channels are carried, how many viewers tuned in to these channels during the four weeks before the the Capitol riots on January 6, 2020, and what steps were taken to "monitor, respond to, and reduce the spread of disinformation."

"The committee members also sent the letter to Roku, Amazon, Apple, Google and Hulu, digital companies that distribute cable programming," reports The New York Times.

False claims do appear with some frequency on conservative news channels, streaming services, and social media. But they also appear in The New York Times, on CNN, and in other mainstream information outlets. The traditional remedy to misinformation is to file a defamation lawsuit. The federal government does not need to involve itself.

On the contrary, the First Amendment prohibits Congress from infringing on free speech—and that includes the freedom of provide companies to decide what kind of speech appears on their platforms. Politicians are not in charge of setting the parameters for acceptable speech on the internet and television. That responsibility devolves to individual companies and individual viewers.

Make no mistake: The letter to television providers was an act of intimidation. This behavior is equally unacceptable when Republicans do it: Calls to regulate tech companies because Facebook, Twitter, and Google make moderation decisions that irritate conservatives are also threats to free speech. Members of both political parties are intent on wielding their power to curb the speech of their adversaries, which is precisely why the government does not—and should not—have the power to compel or censor speech.

Comcast, not Congress, gets to decide whether to carry Newsmax. Mark Zuckerberg, not Cognress, gets to decide whether Facebook will deplatform a COVID-19 denialist. Jack Dorsey, not Congress, gets to decide whether Twitter will ban Alex Jones. That's the plain meaning of the First Amendment.

As the words "misinformation" and "disinformation" come to refer not to just clear falsehoods but to information that is contentious, disputed, or highly partisan but nevertheless true, it is important to reject the idea that there is a "fake news" exception to the First Amendment. If a statement is libelous, then an outlet can be sued for printing it. If it contains a call to violence, platforms may have some legal responsibility to take action against it. But the First Amendment's protections are extremely robust, and the government may not criminalize the dissemination of information that is merely wrong or uninformed. Such a move would imperil not just right-wing news channels, but all speech that criticizes the government.

NEXT: Despite Starkly Different COVID-19 Policies, the U.S. and the U.K. Saw Similar Drops in Cases Around the Same Time

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rich
    February.22.2021 at 3:55 pm

    it is important to reject the idea that there is a “fake news” exception to the First Amendment.

    “Oh, very well. But certainly not a *hate* news exception!”

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.22.2021 at 4:09 pm

      Or problematic words of any sort.

      1. Paula Anderson
        February.22.2021 at 4:47 pm

        I get paid 140 $ each hour for work at home on my PC. I never thought I’d have the option to do it however my old buddy is gaining 65k$/month to month by carrying out this responsibility and cd she gave me how.

        Give it a shot on following website……..VISIT HERE

  2. Bob1062
    February.22.2021 at 3:57 pm

    We need something like a ministry of truth or some such thing. It can be a separate nonpartisan cabinet post so our masters can make sure we are properly informed. We are simply not smart enough to figure things out on our own.

  3. Jefferson's Ghost
    February.22.2021 at 4:05 pm

    Acronym of the day: MOFA

  4. TJJ2000
    February.22.2021 at 4:10 pm

    The very fact these people in positions of power are openly trying by written statements (and called in person previously) to eliminate entire PRESS outfits – should be well worthy of expulsion hearings.

    Freedom of the Press; You nasty Nazi Regime scum…. State legislatures need to address election authentication before it’s too late and they cheat themselves into more positions.

  5. Don't look at me!
    February.22.2021 at 4:10 pm

    So far, 100,000 people were murdered by the China virus under SleepyJoe’s watch.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.22.2021 at 4:42 pm

      Every virus-induced fatality since Biden’s inauguration should be blamed on Drumpf and / or America’s worst governor Ron DeSantis. Biden is currently shutting down the virus exactly as he promised.

      #LibertariansForBiden

  6. Ra's al Gore
    February.22.2021 at 4:10 pm

    So, are we done with “but my private corporations!!!!”?

    1. Don't look at me!
      February.22.2021 at 4:11 pm

      I’m sure these were only suggestions.

    2. Rossami
      February.22.2021 at 4:38 pm

      You have every right to petition or boycott to make a private corporation to behave a certain way. Politicians, on the other hand, have no right to intimidate or coerce a private corporation in this manner. As government actors, they are constrained by the First Amendment.

  7. Quo Usque Tandem
    February.22.2021 at 4:11 pm

    Notions that are “popular” eventually but inevitably seem to make it to Congress. So let’s make cancel culture a national priority.

    Climate change denial: 10 years incarceration, possibly commuted based on immersion in re-education and posting a convincing repudiation; further consideration given in exchange for names of anyone who held similar beliefs

    Misnomer: referring to a person or persons contrary to their preferred identification: 15 years, no possibility of parole.

    Questioning science: an oracle will be chosen by a commission appointed by the government; any dispute will result in incarceration for an indeterminate period of time.

    Denial of History: any question of current revision of past events will result in transportation to a facility for re-education; internment will be unlimited, and based on successful and convincing understanding of the correct perception of relevant events in our past.

    For all of the above, laws will apply retroactively and there will be no statue of limitations. Any discover of incorrect or harmful beliefs, by or reported to the Ministry of Grievance Archeology, will be sufficient to prosecute, convict, and sentence.

    1. Political McGuffin
      February.22.2021 at 4:34 pm

      >This behavior is equally unacceptable when Republicans do it:

      Such as? Oh,you mean the social media companies? Yes, because arguing for people having freedom to speak online is exactly the same as silencing media companies. You made the most stupid point just to engage in whataboutism, while missing the fact that the Republican position in both is morally correct and in favor of free speech.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.22.2021 at 4:36 pm

        I’m going to venture a guess that you did not mean to reply to me?

        1. Nardz
          February.22.2021 at 4:49 pm

          I’d think not.
          Your solution is impeccable, though perhaps not final.

  8. bevis the lumberjack
    February.22.2021 at 4:16 pm

    Have we reached the “violation of first amendment” stage yet are are we waiting for the Dems to send the military in to arrest the Fox News crew?

    Good thing it’s only some nutty college students, huh?

    The pathetic part is that I bet these numbskulls couldn’t stop talking about what a fascist Trump was.

    Folks we need to toss every one of these fuckers out while we still can. All 535, plus Biden and Harris. Start from scratch.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.22.2021 at 4:30 pm

      “Good thing it’s only some nutty college students, huh?” has become
      “Oh, it’s just a few nutty Congresspersons.”

      So I wonder how long till it be more than a “few” sufficient to make such outlandish ideas into law? The “Progressive Caucus” from which much [all] of this emanates, currently holds 94 of 435 seats, or 21.6% of the house. I do not consider that insignificant.

      You would think this sort of thing never happened in the world before.

    2. Zeb
      February.22.2021 at 4:33 pm

      How about we toss them and don’t replace them? Best solution is to abolish the federal government. Of course that isn’t going to happen, but neither is a full clean sweep of congress.

    3. Nardz
      February.22.2021 at 4:50 pm

      “Folks we need to toss every one of these fuckers out while we still can. All 535, plus Biden and Harris. Start from scratch.”

      Yep.
      I bet voting will totes work too

  9. Ra's al Gore
    February.22.2021 at 4:19 pm

    Remember the good old days, when someone said the Founders couldn’t have predicted the AR15, and we said the same holds for the Internet? The left used to get mad at that, now they accept taking their position to its logical conclusion.

    1A, 2A: technological advancements have made individuals too powerful and thus too dangerous. Society could survive some individual freedom earlier, but not now. Bend over and grab your ankles.

  10. Cal Cetín
    February.22.2021 at 4:22 pm

    “This behavior is equally unacceptable when Republicans do it”

    To be sure.

    In the great debates over censorship in U. S. history, the “defeat of censorship” is is many cases associated, not with an embrace of 1st Amendment values, but with increasing power and success for the people who were being censored.

    Alien and Sedition Acts? That was Federalists trying to censor Republicans (as Democrats were called back then). Despite (because of?) the attempted censorship, Republicans took over and the Federalists faded out. No wonder the Federalist side is denounced and the Republican (Democratic) side is lauded.

    Antislavery speech? Censorship decreased in the North as Northerners began to have doubts about the power of the slave states. Censorship let up in the South as it was conquered and the slaves were emancipated.

    Anticommunist censorship? While unadulterated Communism didn’t exactly become unofficial U. S. policy, the people making censorship decisions began to evolve toward seeing communists as misguided zealots who cared too much about the poor and minorities – and weren’t anticommunists (against the poor and minorities) the *real* enemy?

    This hypothesis doesn’t explain everything – there were some genuine civil libertarians of the “freedom for the thought we hate” variety – but it plays more of a role than the romantic myths of liberalism would allow.

  11. Chumby
    February.22.2021 at 4:23 pm

    “…both of California.”

  12. diWhite Knightoxide
    February.22.2021 at 4:23 pm

    Prominent examples of Misinformation:

    Trayvon Martin coverage, George Zimmerman 911 call, Hands Up Dont Shoot, Russia Collusion, Immigrant Cages, Covington Catholic, COVID coverage a year ago, Cuomo coverage, Hunter Biden, … I feel better that the perpetrators of these lies are being dealt with harshly

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.22.2021 at 4:33 pm

      Well, once a group gets control of the language, they can pretty much decide what “truth” is and who is [and is not] doing a “good” job of conveying that.

  13. Zeb
    February.22.2021 at 4:34 pm

    They think 1984 is a utopian novel.

Please to post comments