Reason Roundup

New Bill Would Empower Trolls, Make It Easier for States To Sue Tech Companies

Plus: Atlanta shooter blames "sex addiction," Maryland wants new occupational licensing requirements, and more...

|

(Jakub Porzycki/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom)

The PACT Act is back, and still problematic. The latest bill addressing online content moderation contains a big old mess of changes that could enable trolls and seriously burden solo actors, small businesses, and big tech companies alike, while also giving state prosecutors new power to sue entities they don't like. Called the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act, the measure has bipartisan support.

Sponsored by Sens. Brian Schatz (D–Hawaii) and John Thune (R–S.D.), the PACT Act was first introduced last summer—and widely panned by constitutional scholars and internet law experts. And while the new legislation contains some changes, lawmakers still failed to fix many earlier problems.

The biggest problem with the PACT Act involves Section 230, the federal law that shields internet platforms from some liability for user-created content. An existing exception to this applies when federal criminal laws are concerned. Under the PACT Act's proposed changes, however, federal civil laws would also be exempted, too. This means federal regulatory agencies could sue online entities when things their users post allegedly violate civil laws, including anti-discrimination and accessibility statutes.

Even more significantly, the PACT Act would let state attorneys general get in on the action—"allowing state attorneys general to enforce federal civil laws against online platforms," as Schatz's press release puts it. That means that for the same alleged violation, a company could face the wrath of the federal government and dozens of state prosecutors at the same time.

"That is a potentially massive change"—and not a good one, points out Techdirt's Mike Masnick:

State AGs have long whined about how Section 230 blocks them from suing sites—but there are really good reasons for this. First of all, state AGs have an unfortunate history of abusing their position to basically shake down companies that haven't broken any actual law, but where they can frame them as doing something nefarious… just to get headlines that help them seek higher office. Giving them more power to do this is immensely problematic—especially when you have industry lobbyists who have capitalized on the willingness of state AGs to act this way, and used it as a method for hobbling competitors. It's not at all clear why we should give state AGs more power over random internet companies, when their existing track record on these issues is so bad.

The PACT Act would also remove Section 230 protections for companies that have "actual knowledge" of illegal content or illegal activity posted by users and do not remove it within four days.

Unlike many similar proposals, the PACT Act would at least require some sort of official documentation saying content is illegal before being forced to remove it. Illegal activity is defined as "activity conducted by an information content provider that has been determined by a trial or appellate Federal or State court to violate Federal criminal or civil law" and illegal content is defined as content "provided by an information content provider that has been determined by a trial or appellate Federal or State court to violate" federal criminal or civil law or state defamation law.

The takedown requirement is perhaps more pointless than anything else. Companies "already take down content with a court order. And often don't or drag their feet without one," writes Masnick. "This is another fix for a problem that doesn't exist"

The PACT Act's provisions go way beyond Section 230. Some of the other requirements in it include mandating internet companies to do the following:

  • Publish an "acceptable use policy."
  • Provide a 5-days-per-week, 8-hours-per-day hotline for people to ask a "live company representative" questions about the acceptable use policy and any content moderation decisions the company makes, as well as to report content that a user thinks may be illegal or may violate the company's acceptable use policy.
  • Provide an email complaint system for the same purposes.
  • Provide a formal appeals process for people who don't like a company's content moderation decisions.

It would also require internet companies twice yearly to submit to the federal government a report outlining how it enforced its acceptable use policy.

The biannual report would have to say how many reports it received, about what kinds of content, and who made these reports; the number of times the company took action on content and what kind and what type of action was taken; the number of content removals broken down by what rules were violated, who flagged the content, what country the content provider was based in, and "whether the action was in response to a coordinated campaign" of some sort; the number of times a company did not remove or take action on flagged content; and the number of appeals it received and what sorts of action were taken on those appeals.

In other words, online entities that allow user-generated content would have to explain and answer to the government for just about every possible content moderation decision made. And failing to properly comply with this transparency requirement would be considered "an unfair or deceptive act" under federal law.

"Individual providers" would be exempt from some of these requirements, including running their own hotlines and submitting biannual transparency reports—but only if they receive fewer than 100,000 unique monthly visitors (which is not really that much).

"Small businesses" would be exempt from the hotline and reporting requirements only if they saw less than 1 million unique monthly visitors.

"Internet infrastructure" services such as web hosting, domain registration, data storage, and cloud management companies and providers of broadband internet access would be exempt.

Overall, the PACT Act is sweeping in terms of the burdens it would place on internet companies without a clear indication of how these changes would solve any existing issues. The bill "solves for things that are not problems, and calls other things problems that are not clearly problems, while creating new problems where none previously existed," Masnick suggests.

As mentioned above, some of the Section 230 changes could be especially damaging. Allowing state prosecutors to sue websites could open up the litigation floodgates and lead to a lot of biased, agenda-driven lawsuits that benefit attention-seeking attorneys general at the expense of internet users and companies. The PACT Act would also burden online platforms and publishers with a crazy amount of new content moderation rules, paperwork, and "transparency" requirements without any obvious upside.

"Forcing every website that accepts content from users to post an 'acceptable use policy' leads us down the same stupid road as requiring every website have a privacy policy," writes Masnick. "It's a nonsensical approach—because the only reasonable way to write up such a policy is to keep it incredibly broad and vague, to avoid violating it. And that's why no one reads them or finds them useful—they only serve as a potential way to avoid liability."

The required process for allowing people to report, question, contest, and appeal all content moderation decisions would be an even bigger burden—and one that allowed for targeted harassment and censorship campaigns by groups intent on punishing certain platforms or silencing certain groups.

"This bill basically empowers trolls to harass companies," Masnick writes. "All it will do is harm smaller companies, like ours, by putting a massive compliance burden on us, accomplishing nothing but…helping trolls annoy us."

FOLLOW-UP

Georgia shooter claims sex addiction. Police say Robert Aaron Long, the man suspected of shooting up three massage parlors and killing eight people on Tuesday, blamed his actions on "sex addiction." Friends of Long's said he was deeply Christian and felt guilty about patronizing sex workers at massage parlors. Already, some media have been minimizing the shooter's actions and instead blaming the existence of massage parlors that permit sexual activity for "leaving the women working there particularly vulnerable to violence and abuse."

Police have also expressed what seems like sympathy for the shooter's sexy-women-made-me-do-it defense, with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Captain Jay Baker saying at a press conference yesterday that the businesses were "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate" and "he was fed up, at the end of his rope. He had a bad day, and this is what he did."

FREE MARKETS

QUICK HITS

• A bill to remove the decades-past deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment passed the House of Representatives yesterday.

• A baby born to a woman who received the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant "marks the first known case of a baby born with coronavirus antibodies in the U.S., which may offer her some protection against the virus."

• Japan has ruled same-sex marriage bans unconstitutional.

• New Hampshire is coming for tiny homes.

• Meet the new war on terror, just as bad as the old war on terror.

NEXT: Washington Wants To Be Able To Draft Your Daughters Into Military Service, in the Name of 'Equity'

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:21 am

    New Bill Would Empower Trolls

    Pretty sure everything empowers trolls.

    1. Urmammarabbi
      March.18.2021 at 10:28 am

      ENB looks like she subsists on the life force of living beings.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:22 am

    As we all know, this is fascism:

    GOP Insiders Warn Companies Woke Leftism Paving Way for Corporate-Free Populist Republican Party
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/17/gop-insiders-warn-companies-woke-leftism-paving-way-for-corporate-free-populist-republican-party/

    A shift in the corporate world with big American companies embracing so-called “woke” leftist policies along with increased retirements among the old guard of the GOP is fueling a populist surge inside the Republican Party, a new memo from GOP insiders reveals.

    The memo from CGCN, a government affairs firm staffed by top GOP insiders, is titled: “The Party They’ll Get, Not the Party They Want.”

    In the memo, which has no named author, CGCN warns the “business community” that their previous allies in the Republican Party are moving on from protecting business interests to instead focusing on populist priorities of protecting American workers.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:22 am

    Georgia shooter claims sex addiction.

    I’m beginning to wonder if there might not be something mentally wrong with all these serial shooters.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.18.2021 at 10:43 am

      Nope his motive was racism

    2. SQRLSY One
      March.18.2021 at 10:43 am

      “Atlanta shooter blames “sex addiction”…

      Hi Fist of Etiquette,

      It is because there are too many prejudiced and biased, hateful people like YOU, who don’t understand that mental illness is just like physical illness, like an infection or cancer! All that they need, is more money (“your” money via taxes and mandated insurance coverage) and more therapists! ALWAYS more therapists!

      Be more generous and pay for these “poor, ill” people to get more therapy like THIS!

      Therapy from the likes of “Chris Bathum”, see http://www.malibutimes.com/news/article_62b16ee4-2246-11e8-b456-1f240b332af0.html ,
      Malibu ‘Rehab Mogul’ Guilty on 31 Criminal Counts
      Christopher Bathum’s rap sheet includes a long list of charges, from fraud to forcible rape.
      Your tax and health-insurance money at work!!!

      (/sarc, I should hope it is obvious)

      1. Farkus
        March.18.2021 at 10:50 am

        “sarc, I should hope it is obvious”

        Yes, we’ve been telling you it is obvious for some time.

        1. SQRLSY One
          March.18.2021 at 10:56 am

          Get more therapy, you! Christopher Bathum is your go-to guy!

    3. mad.casual
      March.18.2021 at 10:47 am

      If James Hodgkinson were less partisan, I might question your claim.

  4. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:23 am

    Top Democrats offer Biden cover on Afghan troop withdrawal
    https://www.axios.com/biden-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal-01967fb2-786c-4ca2-8159-a0a6fe48c822.html

    Driving the news: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said last week that Biden may have to reconsider the deadline. He told reporters he’s concerned about “the viability” of the peace process in Afghanistan.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:23 am

    Friends of Long’s said he was deeply Christian and felt guilty about patronizing sex workers at massage parlors.

    Non-Catholic Christians are never equipped to deal with guilt.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      March.18.2021 at 10:44 am

      That’s because the catholics know how to drink

      1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
        March.18.2021 at 10:51 am

        I think this guy doesn’t understand Happy Endings. Or maybe, as a Georgian, he has difficulty separating firearms from his penis.

    2. mad.casual
      March.18.2021 at 10:51 am

      Untrue. I keep an Alabama church key on my keyring at all times.

    3. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.18.2021 at 10:57 am

      Culturally appropriated from Jewish mothers.

  6. Nardz
    March.18.2021 at 10:24 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1372549995371638788?s=19

    I realize there are many liberals who derive a type of warped cathartic joy from this, but it’s actually quite a bad and dangerous outcome for a US President to cause this level of rupture in diplomatic relations between the nation with the planet’s largest nuclear stockpiles.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      March.18.2021 at 10:46 am

      Greenwald is trash. I honestly think he’s in league with Putin on some level. If just calling killer puts us at risk of world ending suicidal armageddon then maybe the problem isn’t the insult but the fact we have a Russian leader who would burn it all down. Does Putin want to see his own daughter melted by a nuke because of an insult?

      1. R Mac
        March.18.2021 at 10:53 am

        Lol.

      2. 0ppo
        March.18.2021 at 10:59 am

        “Greenwald is trash.”

        This is how you know leftists are scared.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:25 am

    Columnist fantasizes about attacking and sexually assaulting GOP congressman’s family
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/columnist-fantasizes-about-attacking-and-sexually-assaulting-gop-congressmans-family

    Someone is having an extremely normal one.

    Ocean City Sentinel guest contributor John McCall issued a death threat earlier this year against Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, according to voicemail audio released this week by the lawmaker.

    McCall also authored at least two articles this year fantasizing about Van Drew being physically attacked, his home sacked, and even his wife sexually assaulted.

    “I would swear to your demise as a politician, and I believe that you personally are a degenerate,” McCall said in the Feb. 28 voicemail.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:25 am

    Police have also expressed what seems like sympathy for the shooter’s sexy-women-made-me-do-it defense…

    Cop wives have entered the chat.

    1. mad.casual
      March.18.2021 at 10:58 am

      Part of me says I’m going to need to see pics of the women that would make you want to murder 8 people before I rush to judgement.

      The other part of me says that the odds that the mythical Helen of Troy is working in a massage parlor are precisely 0.

  9. Nardz
    March.18.2021 at 10:25 am

    https://twitter.com/GadSaad/status/1372392476326121473?s=19

    This Lebanese Jew is now a “Hitler apologist.” The Woke Progressive are truly damaged individuals. The most racist, hateful, venomous, diabolical cretins cloaked in the robe of faux-empathy.

  10. Sevo
    March.18.2021 at 10:25 am

    “Bill passed by both houses in Annapolis “would require health professionals in Maryland to take implicit bias training as a condition of being issued a license to practice.”

    I’ll see that bet and raise:
    “California’s ethnic studies curriculum sparks sharp divide as vote nears”
    […]
    “SACRAMENTO — California’s Board of Education could be on the verge of approving the nation’s first statewide ethnic studies curriculum, designed to teach high school students about the history of racial and ethnic groups in America.
    But debate over the teaching manual’s content has so fiercely divided educators and activist groups that the authors of the curriculum’s original draft have demanded that their names be removed…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/California-s-ethnic-studies-curriculum-sparks-16033980.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    1. Urmammarabbi
      March.18.2021 at 10:30 am

      “I’ll see that bet and raise”

      Floor! That’s a string raise!

      1. Nardz
        March.18.2021 at 10:38 am

        Correct

  11. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:25 am

    WSJ reports that China had veto rights over the scientists who could take part in the WHO investigation of coronavirus origins in Wuhan. The only American on the team was Peter Daszak
    https://twitter.com/ChuckRossDC/status/1372377588568633344

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:25 am

    Bill passed by both houses in Annapolis “would require health professionals in Maryland to take implicit bias training as a condition of being issued a license to practice.”

    PANDEMIC

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.18.2021 at 10:41 am

      How many times can I quote Governor William J. Le Petomane in my lifetime I wonder…

  13. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
    March.18.2021 at 10:26 am

    Intelligence Report: Russia Tried To Help Trump In 2020 Election

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized “influence operations aimed at denigrating President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process and exacerbating socio-political divisions in the U.S,” says the report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

    The unclassified document is the most comprehensive look the intelligence community has released regarding foreign efforts to meddle in the 2020 election.

    https://www.npr.org/2021/03/16/977958302/intelligence-report-russia-tried-to-help-trump-in-2020-election

    “Putin’s Butt-Boy” is not a MAGA foreign policy.

    1. Sevo
      March.18.2021 at 10:27 am

      Fuck off and die, turd.

    2. Urmammarabbi
      March.18.2021 at 10:36 am

      From the people who brought you “Russian Election Collusion” it’s “Russian Election Collusion 2: Fabrication Boogaloo”

      1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
        March.18.2021 at 10:43 am

        Coming this fall, in theaters only…

        In West Philadelphia, where he was born and raised, one man, who had spent the majority of his youth playing sports with the locals discovers that his life was about to do a one-eighty.

      2. Sarah Palin's Buttplug 2
        March.18.2021 at 10:51 am

        Russia loves The Dotard and anything that weakens the USA.

        They have since they met with the Trump campaign to help dish out dirt on Hil-Dog in 2016.

        1. Urmammarabbi
          March.18.2021 at 10:54 am

          You should inform the FISA court of your rock solid information.

    3. Farkus
      March.18.2021 at 10:38 am

      “Intelligence Report”

      DOSSIER! I have a DOSSIER! Why won’t anyone read my DOSSIER!!!

    4. Union of Concerned Socks
      March.18.2021 at 10:43 am

      Wouldn’t you rather be masturbating to pictures of naked children?

    5. Jerryskids
      March.18.2021 at 10:46 am

      Aren’t these the same people who assured us this was the most secure election in American history? And since when are we assuming “the intelligence community” tells the truth when half its job explicitly involves disinformation?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:26 am

    A bill to remove the decades-past deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment passed the House of Representatives yesterday.

    Women are never held accountable for being late.

    1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
      March.18.2021 at 10:43 am

      It takes them twice as long to get ready.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:27 am

    https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/thematic_papers/tr-6.pdf

    Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
    Preparedness for a High-Impact
    Respiratory Pathogen Pandemic
    Center for
    Health Security
    September 2019

    …In the context of a high-impact respiratory pathogen, quarantine may be the least likely
    NPI to be effective in controlling the spread due to high transmissibility. To implement
    effective quarantine measures, it would need to be possible to accurately evaluate an individual’s exposure, which would be difficult to do for a respiratory pathogen because of the
    ease of widespread transmission from infected individuals. Quarantine measures will be
    least effective for pathogens that are highly transmissible, have short incubation periods,
    and spread through true airborne mechanisms, as opposed to droplets. As with travel
    restrictions, quarantine appears to delay the introduction of highly transmissible diseases
    but not prevent their spread entirely. Quarantine measures also appear more effective
    with pathogens that had a longer incubation period, such as measles, compared to those
    with shorter incubation periods, such as influenza.123 Experiences with quarantine during
    the West Africa Ebola epidemic highlight the added difficulty of implementing such
    measures on a large scale, which would only be more difficult in the case of a highly transmissible respiratory disease.129
    NPIs often require addressing additional considerations or challenges to implement. For
    example, quarantine requires strict adherence to be effective, so it works best when
    government has a trusting relationship with the public. Quarantine and other movement
    restrictions also involve legal and ethical considerations and should be supported by
    available evidence to prevent undue burden on affected individuals. The government
    must have both the legal authority to quarantine individuals and the operational ability
    to enforce quarantine orders. Other considerations when quarantine is being considered
    include the responsibility for ensuring the safety of affected individuals that are quarantined and providing medical, communication, and legal services as well as food, shelter,
    and other necessary supplies.

    …Public health authorities should provide this risk/benefit analysis regarding NPIs to decision makers before NPIs are initiated in a crisis. During an emerging outbreak with a
    novel pathogen for which no medical countermeasures will exist, countries may need
    external guidance regarding the implementation of NPIs to contain or slow the outbreak.
    WHO should retain the capacity to rapidly provide this critical guidance, driven by scientific evidence where it exists. In some cases, implementation of some NPIs, such as travel
    restrictions and quarantine, might be pursued for social or political purposes by political
    leaders, rather than pursued because of public health evidence. WHO should rapidly and
    clearly articulate its opposition to inappropriate NPIs, especially when they threaten
    public health response activities.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2021 at 10:28 am

      https://www.aier.org/article/the-one-year-anniversary-of-lockdowns/

      A year later, most states are opening up while those still clinging to lockdowns can no longer control people. Regardless of warnings from the top that going back to normal life is too dangerous, most people have decided to be done with the whole dreadful episode.

      All year we’ve asked ourselves the question: why did this happen? Pathogens are part of life now and always have been. For the better part of a century, social and economic outcomes from new viruses were ever less disruptive. Public health had a settled consensus that disease is something to mitigate through doctor-patient relationships. Taking away people’s rights was out of the question. The last time that was tried in very limited ways in 1918 demonstrated that coercion only distracts, divides, and delays. This is why lockdowns were not attempted for another hundred years. Wisely so.

      In the severe pandemic of 1957-58, officials explicitly said: ‘‘[T]here is no practical advantage in the closing of schools or the curtailment of public gatherings as it relates to the spread of this disease.’’ It was the same in 1968-69, 2006, 2009, and 2012-13.

      Then came 2020 and SARS-CoV-2. The 24-hour news cycle and social media kicked in. Shocking images from China – people dropping dead in streets, police dragging people out of their homes or otherwise sealing whole apartment units – were blasted onto cellphones the world over. Then a part of Italy seemed to erupt. To many, it felt like a plague, and a primitive disease panic took over political culture.

      We know now that the US had sent a delegation to Beijing in mid-February 2020 to get lessons in how properly to control a pandemic, even though the information coming from the Chinese Communist Party has been unreliable at best; there simply is no evidence that their lockdowns in Wuhan were actually responsible for beating back the virus. Obviously so. No disease in history has been suppressed by reliance on brute force over intelligent mitigation.

      It’s extremely telling that the lockdowners have stopped seriously arguing that the lockdowns worked. Justin Fox writing in Bloomberg goes to great lengths to justify the lockdowns on grounds that Covid-19 was more deadly than the Hong Kong and Asian flus of the past, due to exaggerated death data relative to the death data of 2020. In truth, we do not actually know enough about the data to make this assessment. The problems of testing accuracy raise gigantic questions both about case and death data. It will be many years before we can sort out the mess. That people are still arguing death rates from 1918 is telling.

      Regardless, pandemic central planning, even if you believe in it, relies on knowing the severity of a particular disease before the evidence is in. That is simply not possible. Viruses don’t come with severity and prevalence labels. What’s more, there is no escape from the circumstances of time and place. SARS-CoV-2 hit different countries in different ways based on demographics and the population’s immunity profile. Africa, Asia, and America all had very different experiences with the virus regardless of policy.

      What’s most revealing about the article is Fox’s passing comment: “[I]t was not crazy to rely on more-primitive measures. How successful those measures have been will remain a matter of much research and debate…. In the U.S. it’s much harder to know how many lives all the testing and quarantining and mask-wearing and lockdowns have saved.”

      All of which is to say: he doesn’t know. This is the new line of the lockdowners. They can’t cite broad-based evidence of any correlation much less causation between lockdowns and virus control. There simply isn’t any, and meanwhile AIER has assembled 31 serious papers showing no apparent connection between lockdowns and better disease outcomes.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        March.18.2021 at 10:28 am

        https://twitter.com/emollick/status/1370546051803979785

        A third of all genetics papers published in Nature over a decade (and 20% across all journals) had errors due to the fact that many gene have names like SEPT2 (the official name of Septin 2), which were automatically coded as dates by Microsoft Excel.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:27 am

    A baby born to a woman who received the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant “marks the first known case of a baby born with coronavirus antibodies in the U.S.

    Pregnant women apparently were immune to actually catching COVID-19 itself.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:29 am

    New York Times Admits That There Was Never Any Science Behind the “Six Feet of Social Distancing” “Rule,” and That It Was Something Our “Experts” Just Pulled Out of Thin Air
    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/393229.php#393229

    But where did that law come from? Who did the scientific research that determines six feet was the safest distance apart from other people that you could be? Somebody should have asked that question last spring, but as far as we know, nobody did.

    It turns out the research that formed the basis of that law came from a German hygenicist called Carl Flugge. It was Flugge who decided that six-foot separations were necessary to slow the spread of pathogens. The CDC went with Flugge’s judgment. What the CDC didn’t tell us was that Karl Flugge had been dead for nearly 100 years. His research on social distancing was published in the 19th century, before most Americans had electricity or indoor plumbing. So why is that research still guiding public health policy in this country in 2021? It’s a good question, and experts don’t seem to have a good answer.

    Last year, one of the top aerosol scientists in Australia, a woman called Lidia Morawska, likened social distancing regulations to a cult ritual: “The dogma was born. Like any dogma, it’s extremely difficult to change people’s minds and change the dogmas.” So it was all just faith-based, and it had massive consequences.

    Millions of American schoolchildren have not been educated for a year because the CDC turned century-old German theories about tuberculosis into a kind of modern, state-enforced religious faith. It’s enough to make you feel sick.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2021 at 10:30 am

      The 6-foot social-distancing rule is based on nearly 80-year-old science. Scientists at MIT and Oxford have created a traffic-light system to use instead.
      https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/the-6-foot-social-distancing-rule-is-based-on-nearly-80-year-old-science-scientists-at-mit-and-oxford-have-created-a-traffic-light-system-to-use-instead/ar-BB18mOOl

      In the late 1800s, the German scientist Carl Flügge had a hunch: Maybe if you maintain enough physical distance between people who are sick and those who are well, you can prevent the spread of pathogens from person to person.

      At the time, it was just a hypothesis, one that scientists like him often tried to test out using glass plates.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        March.18.2021 at 10:31 am

        https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1372224232118226944

        The New York Times told us last year in a hagiographic profile of a mid-level government bureaucrat that the idea came from a 14-year-old’s science project.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:29 am

    Japan has ruled same-sex marriage bans unconstitutional.

    Well, it’s official. With their celibacy syndrome and now this, the current generation of Japanese is going to be the last.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.18.2021 at 10:34 am

      Then it’s the perfect time for Japan to implement open borders.

      In fact all developed countries — except Israel, of course — should welcome unlimited, unrestricted immigration.

      #OpenBordersWillFixEverything
      #(ExceptInIsraelWhereNothingNeedsToBeFixed)

      1. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
        March.18.2021 at 10:44 am

        Bro, can you cool it with the Anti-Semitism? Greatest Ally means Greatest Ally, not Synagogue of Satan.

        Geesh.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:30 am

    New Hampshire is coming for tiny homes.

    And you wanted to be my Free State Project.

  20. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:31 am

    Father jailed for referring to biological female child as his daughter
    The warrant was issued by a judge for the arrest of a father for calling his biological female child his “daughter,” and referring to her with the pronouns “she” and “her.”
    https://thepostmillennial.com/rob-hoogland-canada-prisoner-of-conscience

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2021 at 10:31 am

      EXCLUSIVE: NYC Judge Removes 6-Year-Old From Mother Because She Didn’t Wear a Mask While Dropping Her Off at School
      https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/exclusive-nyc-judge-removes-6-year-old-mother-didnt-wear-mask-dropping-off-school/

  21. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.18.2021 at 10:31 am

    #BidenBoom update.

    In 2021 Democrats have raised the minimum wage by: $0.00 / hour

    In 2021 Reason.com benefactor Charles Koch’s net worth has increased by: $4.86 billion

    Mr. Koch lost over $5 billion last year because of Drumpf’s high-tariff / low-immigration policies. And it’s only taken mere weeks with Biden in office for our benefactor to basically erase that deficit.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  22. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:32 am

    https://twitter.com/PeterMoskos/status/1367239624150687746

    This was real progress:
    in 1990 115 people shot (at?) by LAPD
    in 2019, 26.
    In 1990 NYPD shot 111 (killing 39).
    In 2019 NYPD shot 25 (killing 11).

    (and, if you’re trying to figure out the rate, yes, the rate of police-involved shootings in NYC is a fraction of LA)
    Quote Tweet
    Conor Friedersdorf
    @conor64
    · Mar 3
    Among other changes: “Shootings by officers reached a 30-year low in 2019, with fatal shootings declining for the fourth year in a row, according to a new report on police use of force. LAPD officers opened fire on 26 suspects last year, compared with 115 in 1990.” Just pr?

  23. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:33 am

    Meet the new war on terror, just as bad as the old war on terror.

    You don’t understand. Our betters on Capitol Hill had to endure a very small and very brief taste of what federal buildings and (to a less important extent) hundreds of business owners already on the brink had to endure much of last year and into this.

  24. Nardz
    March.18.2021 at 10:33 am

    https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1372550074581057538?s=19

    BREAKING: Former President of Drag Queen Story Hour Foundation and Children’s Court Judge Arrested on Seven Counts of Child Porn

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.18.2021 at 10:34 am

      Whhaaaaaat? I did not see that coming.

      1. Clark White
        March.18.2021 at 10:41 am

        Only the children saw anything coming.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          March.18.2021 at 10:45 am

          Too soon ….

          1. Clark White
            March.18.2021 at 10:52 am

            He should try thinking of baseball.

        2. A Cynic's Guide to Zen
          March.18.2021 at 10:46 am

          San Diegggggggggggggoooooooooooooooooooooo… *music stab*

      2. Mother's Lament
        March.18.2021 at 10:45 am

        You could knock me over with a feather.

    2. Mother's Lament
      March.18.2021 at 10:48 am

      “Blomme was held overnight and released with a signature. He has been ordered to stay off social media and file-sharing services and is not allowed near any children except the two that he adopted with his husband.”

      So date night is still a go then.

    3. American Mongrel
      March.18.2021 at 10:50 am

      Being a professional perv pays well enough to have two houses… who knew?

  25. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.18.2021 at 10:33 am

    This means federal regulatory agencies could sue online entities when things their users post allegedly violate civil laws, including anti-discrimination and accessibility statutes.

    But fuck the users, right? Maybe Reason’s caterwauling would actually matter if its writers were not dead set on completely ignoring the fact that a man is being prosecuted, and is now facing ten years in a federal prison, for posting a meme the government did not like.

    Just don’t come after us!

    If you don’t give a shit about what happens to people, nobody is going to give a shit what happens to Reason.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:34 am

    Something Is Rotten In The Georgia Secretary Of State’s Office
    https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/something-rotten-in-the-georgia-secretary-of-states-office/

    “When she worked here, she was obsessed with the Washington Post. You’d walk by her office and on her monitor was the Washington Post, all the time,” Rountree added. “She obsesses about the Post and she feels like people who are not in the Washington Post are not important. She somehow got charmed and obsessed when she worked as an intern in Washington, D.C., for a year. I think she just became enthralled with the idea of dirty politics, going Woodward and Bernstein and Nixon.”

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.18.2021 at 10:35 am

      New Data Show 92,367 Mail Ballots in Nevada Went to Wrong Addresses—in a Single County
      https://pjmedia.com/jchristianadams/2021/03/17/new-data-show-92367-mail-ballots-in-nevada-went-to-wrong-address-n1433120

      This unfortunate number is unwelcome considering President Joe Biden only carried Nevada by 33,596 votes. Clark’s 92,367 bounced ballots demonstrate a real vulnerability with mass mail balloting.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        March.18.2021 at 10:36 am

        Media’s Entire Georgia Narrative Is Fraudulent, Not Just The Fabricated Trump Quotes
        The fake quotes, bad as they were, are just one of many ways the media have done a horrible job of covering election disputes in the state.
        https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/17/medias-entire-georgia-narrative-is-fraudulent-not-just-the-fabricated-trump-quotes/

        How Media Talked About Georgia Before Biden Won
        “Georgia’s Election Mess: Many Problems, Plenty of Blame, Few Solutions for November,” read the June 10, 2020, New York Times headline of a story by Richard Fausset and Reid Epstein about the “disastrous primary election” in June that was “plagued by glitches, but Democrats also saw a systemic effort to disenfranchise voters.”

        Citing irregularities with absentee ballots and peculiarities at polling sites, the authors said Georgia’s “embattled election officials” were dealing with a voting system that suffered a “spectacular collapse.” They said it was unclear whether the problems were caused by “mere bungling, or an intentional effort” by Raffensperger and his fellow Republicans in the secretary of state’s office.

        “Georgia’s troubled system” would be exacerbated by voting by mail and the increased burden of handling absentee ballots, the article said. The “trouble that plunged Georgia’s voting system into chaos” was related to its Dominion Voting Systems, “which some elections experts had been sounding alarm bells about for months.” Indeed they had!

        “Georgia likely to plow ahead with buying insecure voting machines,” wrote Politico’s Eric Geller in March 2019 about the plan to replace voting machines. He said cybersecurity experts, election integrity advocates, and Georgia Democrats had all warned about the security problems of the new machines, which would be electronic but also spit out a marked paper ballot.

        “Security experts warn that an intruder can corrupt the machines and alter the barcode-based ballots without voters or election officials realizing it,” he wrote. It was alleged that a “meaningful audit” was “impossible.”

        When Georgia picked Dominion Voting Systems in August 2019, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution warned “critics say the system will still be vulnerable to hacking,” citing high-profile hacks of Capital One and Equifax, as well as the online attacks on Atlanta and Georgia courts. “Election officials will have to be on guard against malware, viruses, stolen passwords and Russian interference,” the article continued. Yes, Russians.

        “Georgia in Uproar Over Voting Meltdown,” The New York Times proclaimed in a June 9, 2020, story, citing problems with Dominion Voting Systems and Raffensperger’s management of the election. “The machines bought by the state last year were instantly controversial. Security experts said they were insecure. Privacy experts worried that the screens could be seen from nearly 30 feet away. Budget hawks balked at the price tag. And one of Dominion Voting Systems’ lobbyists, Jared Samuel Thomas, has deep connections to Gov. Brian Kemp, the Republican who defeated Ms. Abrams in 2018,” the article read.

        Washington Post went with “As Georgia rolls out new voting machines for 2020, worries about election security persist,” which said, “election security experts said the state’s newest voting machines also remain vulnerable to potential intrusions or malfunctions — and some view the paper records they produce as insufficient if a verified audit of the vote is needed.”

        If critics on the right were to restate these complaints now, it is likely that tech platforms would ban them or otherwise constrain their free discussion. The same media outlets would likely characterize these claims and concerns as unfounded.

        1. Mother's Lament
          March.18.2021 at 10:50 am

          Most honest election ever.

      2. White Knight's cunty evasion
        March.18.2021 at 10:41 am

        Oh, where’s our noble protector of the establishment’s virtue, to tell us all how there was no substantial fraud, and something about losing 50 lawsuits.

        White Knight, we need you!

      3. Geiger Goldstaedt
        March.18.2021 at 10:42 am

        It’s moot!

  27. Nardz
    March.18.2021 at 10:34 am

    https://twitter.com/RaheemKassam/status/1372533904477945856?s=19

    Reminder: Jordan Fuchs fraudulently briefed the Washington Post, which fraudulently reported a story.

    Now both of these parties DEMAND you take THEIR assessments of fraud as gospel.

    If you don’t, Twitter will suspend you and the FBI might knock on your door.

    1. Urmammarabbi
      March.18.2021 at 10:44 am

      “Reminder: Jordan Fuchs fraudulently briefed the Washington Post, which fraudulently reported a story”

      And several news outlets independently “confirmed” the story with their own sources.

  28. Fist of Etiquette
    March.18.2021 at 10:35 am

    This means federal regulatory agencies could sue online entities when things their users post allegedly violate civil laws, including anti-discrimination and accessibility statutes.

    Reason comments section, we hardly knew ye.

  29. Mother's Lament
    March.18.2021 at 10:35 am

    “Japan has ruled same-sex marriage bans unconstitutional”

    Just like in Canada, the UK, Germany, Brazil, France, Holland, the USA, Italy, Spain, etc. Same-sex marriage is the only movement where social acceptance was mandated by the courts, rather than the legislatures and before a majorty of the respective populations viewed it favorably.

    This is very different from racial equality and women’s suffrage. It emphasizes how the modern power centers operate by rule from above.

  30. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.18.2021 at 10:38 am

    Besides the fact that he’d be better for billionaires like our benefactor Charles Koch, we Koch / Reason libertarians also supported Biden because we knew he’d be tough on Russia.

    You can’t accuse President Joe Biden of holding back on what he truly thinks of Vladimir Putin. In pretty extraordinarily frank comments to ABC News, Biden described Putin as a “killer” devoid of a human soul.

    Ordinarily I’d ridicule the concept of a “soul” as a bunch of superstitious nonsense. But in the context of insulting America’s #1 enemy I think it’s a valid statement.

    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

  31. Ra's al Gore
    March.18.2021 at 10:40 am

    Greenwald substack newsletter:

    Oh my, marvel at those extremely rigorous editorial standards: regurgitating serious accusations from ex-CIA operatives without bothering to note that they were unaccompanied by evidence and that even those agents admitted they had none. But, as they usually do these days, The Intercept had plenty of company in the corporate media.
    That those materials were “Russian disinformation” became so reflexively accepted by the U.S. media that it became the principal excuse to ignore and even censor the reporting, and it also helpfully handed the Biden campaign an easy excuse to avoid answering any questions about what the documents revealed. “I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” said Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield when asked about the prospect that Trump would raise the Biden emails at the debate. From the CIA’s lips to the mouths of corporate journalists into the hands of the Biden campaign.
    As the U.S. media disseminated this “disinformation” tale, nobody — including the Bidens — has ever claimed let alone demonstrated that a single document was anything other than genuine — something that would be exceedingly easy to do if the documents were fraudulent. “The Biden team has rejected some of the claims made in the NY Post articles, but has not disputed the authenticity of the [laptop] files upon which they were based,” acknowledged The New York Times. Ample evidence corroborates that the documents are genuine.
    As for the claims of Russian involvement in the laptop story, there was never any evidence for it: none. The CIA operatives who invented that storyline acknowledged that. The week that tale emerged, The New York Times reported that “no concrete evidence has emerged that the laptop contains Russian disinformation” and the paper said even the FBI has “acknowledged that it had not found any Russian disinformation on the laptop.” The Washington Post published an op-ed by Russia fanatic Thomas Rid who candidly pronounced: “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.” And the only time the U.S. Government has ever spoken on this question was when the Director of National Intelligence stated: “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”
    These documents raised important questions about the presidential frontrunner’s knowledge of or participation in his family members’ attempt to profit off of their association with him, questions implicating his integrity, ethics and honesty. Yet those documents were suppressed by a gigantic fraud, perpetrated by the CIA and their media allies, which claimed that the documents were forged and that they came from Russia.

  32. Jerryskids
    March.18.2021 at 10:42 am

    The latest bill addressing online content moderation contains a big old mess of changes that could enable trolls and seriously burden solo actors, small businesses, and big tech companies alike, while also giving state prosecutors new power to sue entities they don’t like.

    If they don’t like the internet, they can go start their own internet.

  33. chemjeff radical individualist
    March.18.2021 at 10:44 am

    New Bill Would Empower Trolls

    Is it called the Tulpa Act?

    1.  Tulpa
      March.18.2021 at 10:47 am

      “Rent Free Accommodations Act” actually.

    2. Mother's Lament
      March.18.2021 at 10:53 am

      That’s rich coming from someone who’s paid to troll here like you, Jeff.

  34. Union of Concerned Socks
    March.18.2021 at 10:44 am

    Congressional laws abridging freedom of speech are my favorites.

  35. Ken Shultz
    March.18.2021 at 10:46 am

    “Under the PACT Act’s proposed changes, however, federal civil laws would also be exempted, too. This means federal regulatory agencies could sue online entities when things their users post allegedly violate civil laws, including anti-discrimination and accessibility statutes.”

    I don’t suppose it’s any consolation that private individuals could still sue the federal government?

    LOL

    Criminal law is the dividing line between when it’s is and isn’t appropriate for the government to protect our speech. Because you have the right to speak freely without interference from government doesn’t mean you are no longer obligated to respect the rights of other people with your speech–just as the right to bear arms doesn’t mean you can’t be prosecuted for violating people’s rights with your gun.

    Still, in order for the government to come after you for violating someone’s rights with a gun, they need to prove you chose to violate someone’s rights with a gun beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury of your peers, which is the standard for a conviction in criminal law. There is no reason why they shouldn’t need to clear the same criminal standard when the government writes a law that comes after you for violating someone’s rights with your speech.

    In other words, if this law erases the distinction between civil and criminal, then it should be unconstitutional. This is why the malice standard, for instance, arises in defamation law. Because our defamation laws need to conform with the First Amendment (“Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech”), in certain cases, you need to prove actual malice to a jury just like you’d need to prove mens rea in a criminal case. If this law doesn’t make a similar distinction in deference to the First Amendment, then I don’t see why it should survive the scrutiny of the courts.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      March.18.2021 at 10:58 am

      In other words, if this law erases the distinction between civil and criminal, then it should be unconstitutional.

      I think the doctrine you are trying to get at is vagueness. In the criminal context, any law that does not sufficiently and narrowly delineate the precise conduct that is prohibit should be struck down as unconstitutionally vague.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vagueness_doctrine#Unconstitutional_vagueness

  36. JesseAz
    March.18.2021 at 10:49 am

    Police say Robert Aaron Long, the man suspected of shooting up three massage parlors and killing eight people on Tuesday, blamed his actions on “sex addiction.” Friends of Long’s said he was deeply Christian and felt guilty about patronizing sex workers at massage parlors. Already, some media have been minimizing the shooter’s actions and instead blaming the existence of massage parlors that permit sexual activity for “leaving the women working there particularly vulnerable to violence and abuse.”

    Media has actually been blaming something else totally unrelated. Luckily, only 2 of our idiot leftists here jumped to conclusions.

    1. chemjeff radical socialist
      March.18.2021 at 10:57 am

      B-b-b-b-but he was wearing a Carhartt jacket so he had to be MAGA!!

  37. Geiger Goldstaedt
    March.18.2021 at 10:53 am

    Police have also expressed what seems like sympathy for the shooter’s sexy-women-made-me-do-it defense, with Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Baker saying at a press conference yesterday that the businesses were “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate” and “he was fed up, at the end of his rope. He had a bad day, and this is what he did.”

    How can you possibly conflate the act of explaining to the public a murderer’s motivations as eliciting or expressing any type of sympathy? Does ENB even understand the meaning of the word “sympathy”? How is it in any way a “defense”? I guess when the entire race narrative fell through, ENB had to pivot to misogyny …. on the part of the police? Oh, wait … what? ENB was just blindly regurgitating some bullshit from a left wing blog? Now it makes sense.

    Of all the hacks that write for the shit show of a publication, ENB is by far the least qualified. She needs to take her ass back to Bustle, where she can write about giving the best blowjobs and having sex with fictional monsters.

  38. Jerryskids
    March.18.2021 at 10:58 am

    A baby born to a woman who received the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant “marks the first known case of a baby born with coronavirus antibodies in the U.S., which may offer her some protection against the virus.”

    Or may endow her with mutant superhuman abilities, we’ll have to monitor this situation carefully.

  39. chemjeff radical individualist
    March.18.2021 at 10:59 am

    Oh look, more culture war garbage stoked by Team Red to generate perpetual outrage and more grifting for themselves.

    https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543742-desantis-says-florida-school-curriculum-will-expressly-exclude-critical

Please to post comments